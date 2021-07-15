Log in
Granite : Secures $28 Million Interchange Access Ramp Project in Redmond, Washington

07/15/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced it has been awarded the contract to construct the 148th Ave. NE Interchange Access Ramp in downtown Redmond, Washington by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). The approximately $28 million award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s second quarter committed and awarded projects.

The new access ramp will provide a direct connection from the SR 520 offramp to new arterials, Hopper Street, Lumiere Street, and Shen Street. The upgraded interchange will create an improved offramp alignment that will ease traffic flow. The scope of work consists of constructing a ramp with a 125-foot long cut and cover precast tunnel. The tunnel structure consists of a cast-in-place lower structure topped with a three-sided lid. The project will also include pedestrian improvements in the form of new sidewalks and ramps on 148th Ave. and the new arterials.

“We are happy to continue our longstanding relationship with WSDOT,” said Blake Ambler, Granite senior project manager. “The improved 148th Ave. Interchange will be a key transportation asset for the cities of Redmond and Bellevue that will improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety.”

The project is anticipated to start in September 2021 and projected to be completed in November of 2022.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


All news about GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
05:48pGRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : Clinches $28 Million Contract From Washingt..
MT
05:31pGRANITE  : Secures $28 Million Interchange Access Ramp Project in Redmond, Washi..
BU
07/13GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : Gets $18 Million Contract for 'Full Reconst..
MT
07/13GRANITE  : Awarded $18 Million Road Reconstruction Project in Salt Lake City
BU
07/13Granite Wins $18 Million Road Reconstruction Project in Salt Lake City
CI
07/06GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : Gets $151 Million California Department of ..
MT
07/06GRANITE  : Has Secured Third of Five Highway 101 Santa Barbara Project Contracts..
BU
07/06Granite Secures Third of Five Highway 101 Santa Barbara Project Contracts wit..
CI
06/25GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED(NY : GVA) dropped from Russell 2500 Growth Ind..
CI
06/25GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED(NY : GVA) dropped from Russell 3000E Growth In..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 700 M - -
Net income 2021 17,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 96,9x
Yield 2021 1,36%
Capitalization 1 752 M 1 752 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 98,8%
