Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Granite Construction Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVA   US3873281071

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite :'s Nevada Region Earns AGC Pinnacle Award in Contractor's Excellence & Environmental Sustainability for Construction of Derby Dam Fish Screen

06/09/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) awarded Granite Construction Company's Nevada Region (Granite) the 2020 Projects in Northern Nevada Achieving Construction Leadership Excellence (PINNACLE) Award in Contractor's Excellence – Public Sector Over $10 Million category for the Derby Dam Fish Screen project. The award honors Granite as an industry-leading contractor in Northern Nevada, recognizing the project's construction leadership and excellence in innovation. The Derby Dam fish screen, which supports fish movement along the Truckee River and provides access to important upstream habitat for threatened Lahontan Cutthroat Trout, also received the AGC PINNACLE Award for Sustainability & Sensitivity to Environment.

Independent judges from the Utah AGC Chapter evaluated projects completed during the 2020 calendar year based on safety, craftsmanship, challenges overcome, client relations, innovation, and "green" building practices.

The Derby Dam Fish Screen was delivered using the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) procurement method. The CMAR team included project owners, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (Reclamation) and Farmers Conservation Alliance (FCA), project designer (McMillen Jacobs Associates), and Granite. During preconstruction, the CMAR team worked to collaboratively review plans and specifications, perform constructability reviews, value engineering analyses, scheduling, and develop cost estimates. The CMAR team leveraged innovations in methods, materials, and equipment to maintain the budget and construct the project in a condensed schedule.

"As part of the CMAR team that built the Derby Dam Fish Screen project, Granite is honored to receive the AGC PINNACLE Awards in Contractor's Excellence and Sustainability & Sensitivity to Environment," said project manager Cody Cummings. "In alignment with Granite's commitment to create sustainable infrastructure solutions, Granite is proud to be part of the team helping to restore watershed connectivity and support the revitalization of the threatened Lahontan Cutthroat Trout in the Truckee River, all while benefitting agriculture, fishing, and recreation in northwestern Nevada."

The Derby Dam Fish Screen CMAR team earned additional recognition for their partnership and collaboration receiving an International Partnering Institute John L. Martin Project of the Year Award, honoring organizations who have worked to make the construction industry more collaborative.

For more information on the Derby Dam Fish Screen project, please visit https://fcasolutions.org/derby-dam/.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
05:31pGRANITE  : 's Nevada Region Earns AGC Pinnacle Award in Contractor's Excellence ..
BU
04:16pGRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : CEO to Participate in Vertical Research Par..
BU
06/07GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : Joins Nearly 2,000 CEOs in Unprecedented Co..
BU
06/04GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submissio..
AQ
06/04GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : Names Kyle Larkin as CEO, Michael McNally a..
MT
06/03GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : Elects New Board Chair, Appoints Three New ..
BU
06/02GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : Highway Realignment Project Wins 2021 Const..
BU
06/01GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/17GRANITE  : Joins United Nations Global Compact, Furthers Sustainability Commitme..
BU
05/07GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED  : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 700 M - -
Net income 2021 17,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 102x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 1 847 M 1 847 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 44,00 $
Last Close Price 40,33 $
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kyle T. Larkin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth L. Curtis EVP & Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael F. McNally Chairman
James A. Radich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
M. Craig Hall Secretary, Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED50.28%1 847
VINCI15.74%65 641
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.01%31 865
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED20.95%29 786
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.96%22 318
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.90%19 233