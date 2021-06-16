Granite :'s “Vision and Values” Named Best General – Non-Broadcast in Video in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today its “Vision and Values” video has been named Best General Non-Broadcast in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies including Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.

Granite is one of the nation’s largest diversified construction and construction materials companies. A leader in the industry, Granite’s focus on the core values of Safety, Excellence, Inclusion, Integrity, and Sustainability are key to the company’s continued success, and the genesis of the “Vision and Values” video.

“In the face of a year like no other, Granite has continued to defy the limitations of our new world, in continuing to create compelling and engaging work,” says Telly Awards Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “This year’s submissions doubled down on what we already know about the industry. Creativity cannot be stopped. Collaboration will always prevail. New ideas and stories will always find a way to break through to an audience.”

“Granite is honored to receive this Telly award,” said Erin Kuhlman, vice president of marketing and communications. “It is tangible evidence of our continued efforts to communicate our refreshed core values in a creative and impactful way.”

Today’s winners announcement caps a year-long celebration of creators defying the limitations by embracing platforms to increase awareness about injustices and promote solidarity for movements, as well as geographical, like developing fully remote pipelines for dispersed teams.

Last year, The Telly Awards attracted more than 12,000 entries from top video content producers including Adobe, Adult Swim, the BBC, Condé Nast, J. Paul Getty Museum, PBS, Playstation, RadicalMedia, T Brand Studio, Ogilvy & Mather and The Walt Disney Company. The full list of the 42nd Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.

About Granite

