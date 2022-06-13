Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Granite Construction Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVA   US3873281071

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-13 pm EDT
30.02 USD   -4.24%
04:31pGranite's Alaska Region to Execute Richardson Highway Resurfacing Project
BU
06/09Granite Construction Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.13 a Share, Payable July 15 to Shareholders as of June 30
MT
06/09Granite Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite's Alaska Region to Execute Richardson Highway Resurfacing Project

06/13/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has received the approximately $13 million contract for the Richardson Highway MP 40-51 Resurfacing project. Located between Valdez, Alaska and Glennallen, Alaska, the project was awarded by Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) Northern Region and will be funded by the federal government. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s second quarter CAP.

The main scope of work is the grinding and paving of around 11 miles of the Richardson Highway. Additional improvements include replacement of cross culverts, guardrail, and bridge repairs.

“The Richardson Highway project expands our relationship with the Northern Region DOT&PF team and allows us to work on an essential piece of the state’s road infrastructure,” said Derek Betts, regional vice president. “We will be leveraging our portable crusher and hot plant on this job—a great win for our portable plants team that highlights some of Granite’s unique capabilities in the region.”

The project is expected to start in July 2022 and anticipated to be complete in July 2023.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 066 M - -
Net income 2022 89,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 1,66%
Capitalization 1 422 M 1 422 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Granite Construction Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 31,35 $
Average target price 44,00 $
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyle T. Larkin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth Lisa Curtis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael F. McNally Chairman
Malcolm Jack Chief Information Officer
James A. Radich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED-18.99%1 422
VINCI-5.09%52 385
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED6.40%34 259
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-19.13%28 524
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.35%22 062
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.45%18 912