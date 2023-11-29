Official GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED press release

Granite (NYSE:GVA) is proud to announce that its Handley Ranch Quarry has been selected as the recipient of the prestigious 2023 CalCIMA Excellence in Safety award in the Small Aggregate Mine category.

The California Construction and Industrial Materials Association (CalCIMA) Excellence in Safety awards recognize outstanding achievements in promoting and maintaining a culture of safety within the mining industry. Granite has consistently demonstrated its commitment to safety through innovative practices and initiatives at its Handley Ranch Quarry.

Key highlights of Granite's safety initiatives at Handley Ranch Quarry include:

Material Fallout Reduction: The quarry's dedicated team implemented a swinging chute system to minimize exposure to material fallout during material changes. This modification not only enhances safety but also streamlines operational efficiency.

Streamlined Documentation: Recognizing the importance of reducing administrative burdens on employees, Granite's Handley Ranch Quarry has successfully reduced the amount of documentation required during work shifts, ensuring that employees can focus more on their tasks while maintaining compliance.

Knowledge Sharing and Collaboration: The Handley Ranch Quarry team proactively addressed safety concerns by inviting other industry operators to the plant. This initiative facilitated the sharing of best practices learned from safety inspectors, contributing to a collective effort to reduce the risk of sprain and strain injuries.

“As a leader in the industry, Granite is committed to fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes safety and innovation,” said Dave Hulverson, Granite Senior Vice President of Safety, Health, Environmental, and Quality (SHEQ). “The company encourages continuous improvement and collaboration across the industry to create safer working environments for all.”

To learn more about Granite’s commitment to safety and its award-winning initiatives, please visit www.graniteconstruction.com.

For more information about CalCIMA, please visit www.calcima.org.

About Granite

Granite is America's Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider.

