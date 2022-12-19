Granite's Illinois Region Wins Contractor of the Year Award

Granite’s (NYSE:GVA) Illinois Region team was presented with the Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways “Contractor of the Year Award” in recognition of their work on a steel truss strengthening project earlier this month.

In addition to repairs to steel truss members, the approximately $7 million project consisted of cleaning and painting existing structural steel to prolong the serviceability of existing structures on 104th Avenue, Ridgeland Avenue, Crawford Avenue, and Francisco Avenue bridges over the Calumet Sag Channel near Orland Park.

“Our Illinois Region team is proud of this achievement,” said Ryan Clark, vice president of regional operations. “This award shows Granite’s commitment to excellence, and attention to detail in order to exceed client requirements and maintain public safety.”

“Throughout the course of the project, the impact on the surrounding community was of utmost priority,” said Jennifer “Sis” Killen, Cook County DOT & Highways superintendent. “Granite vigilantly maintained traffic control for public safety and work zone protection. Congratulations to Granite for their exemplary cooperation, communication, and responsiveness which proved invaluable to the successful completion of this project.”

About Granite

