  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Granite Construction Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVA   US3873281071

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED

(GVA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-19 pm EST
34.88 USD   -0.23%
04:56pGranite's Illinois Region Wins Contractor of the Year Award
BU
12/09Granite Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
12/09Granite Construction Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on January 13, 2022
CI
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll News

Granite's Illinois Region Wins Contractor of the Year Award

12/19/2022 | 04:56pm EST
Granite’s (NYSE:GVA) Illinois Region team was presented with the Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways “Contractor of the Year Award” in recognition of their work on a steel truss strengthening project earlier this month.

In addition to repairs to steel truss members, the approximately $7 million project consisted of cleaning and painting existing structural steel to prolong the serviceability of existing structures on 104th Avenue, Ridgeland Avenue, Crawford Avenue, and Francisco Avenue bridges over the Calumet Sag Channel near Orland Park.

“Our Illinois Region team is proud of this achievement,” said Ryan Clark, vice president of regional operations. “This award shows Granite’s commitment to excellence, and attention to detail in order to exceed client requirements and maintain public safety.”

“Throughout the course of the project, the impact on the surrounding community was of utmost priority,” said Jennifer “Sis” Killen, Cook County DOT & Highways superintendent. “Granite vigilantly maintained traffic control for public safety and work zone protection. Congratulations to Granite for their exemplary cooperation, communication, and responsiveness which proved invaluable to the successful completion of this project.”

About Granite

Celebrating its centennial year, Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 208 M - -
Net income 2022 73,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 3,27 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 1 529 M 1 529 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 99,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 34,96 $
Average target price 44,75 $
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyle T. Larkin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth Lisa Curtis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael F. McNally Chairman
Malcolm Jack Chief Information Officer
James A. Radich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED-9.66%1 529
VINCI-0.56%55 229
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED15.26%36 911
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED13.80%34 226
QUANTA SERVICES24.95%20 473
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.76%19 887