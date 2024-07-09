Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded an approximately $16 million contract by the City of Salinas to improve traffic flow on a key thoroughfare between residential areas and Highway 101.

This project will enhance safety for pedestrians and bicyclists commuting to and from the adjacent elementary school. Granite will widen East Boronda Road into a four-lane roadway (two lanes in each direction) and construct a multi-lane roundabout at the McKinnon Street intersection. The project includes construction of bioretention facilities, buffered bike lanes, bus pullouts, sidewalks, ADA-compliant access ramps, storm drain lines, sanitary sewer lines, street lighting, landscaping, and other improvements. Project funding comes from the City of Salinas and will be included in Granite’s second-quarter CAP.

“Located near Granite’s Salinas Recycled Aggregate and Hot Plant facility, the Boronda Road project aligns perfectly with our home market strategy,” said Brian Dowd, Granite Senior Vice President of Construction Operations. “This project presents an ideal opportunity for us to respond to a long-standing community request and further develop our local market.”

“We are excited by the opportunity to participate in improving accessibility and traffic flow for the citizens of Salinas,” said Brent Fogg, Granite Vice President of Regional Operations. “As a local business, we understand the needs of our community and are committed to making a positive impact.”

Granite’s Salinas Hot Plant will supply approximately 7,500 tons of Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA) and 8,000 tons of Recycled Aggregate Base for this project. Additionally, our Handley Ranch Quarry will provide 18,000 tons of various aggregates.

The project is expected to begin in Q3 2024 and be completed in the Fall of 2025.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

