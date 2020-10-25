Supernova Metals : Engages Layne, A Granite Company for Clanton Hills Silver Project

Vancouver, B.C. - October 15, 2020 - Supernova Metals Corp. ('SUPERNOVA') (TSXV:SUPR) (OTC:ABETF) (Frankfurt:A1S.F) is pleased to announce that it has submitted a drill permit application in conjunction with the engagement of Layne Christensen Company (Layne, A Granite Company since 2018) to conduct up to 2,000 metres of reverse circulation drilling on the Clanton Hills high-grade silver project. The drill program will be comprised of approximately 10 holes, and is expected to begin in early November 2020, once the drill rig becomes available. An announcement will be made when the drill program has commenced.

'With historic sampling of a central outcrop area producing both high-grade silver values, up to 242 g/t silver from grab samples, and lower grade silver mineralization in the wall rocks over substantial widths we are eager to make final preparations for the maiden drill program at Clanton Hills,' said Sean McGrath, CEO of SUPERNOVA. 'We look forward to uncovering the full potential of this high-quality and high-grade silver target that was identified by John Livermore, renowned geologist who is credited with the first Carlin-type gold discovery in Nevada.'

A geophysical crew is currently on site finishing a ground-based magnetic and VLF geophysical survey over the Clanton Hills property. The immediate aim of the geophysical program is to verify and better delineate the location and orientation of the known structures associated with the mineralization found in the central outcrop and better define targets for the upcoming drill program.

About Clanton Hills

The Clanton Hills property consists of 32 mineral claims located in Yuma County approximately112 km west of Phoenix, Arizona. The property sits in the Nottbusch Valley on the eastern edge of the Clanton Hills. The majority of the property is low lying and covered by alluvium with a central outcrop measuring approximately 25 meters by 90 meters in size, consisting of silicified breccias in contact with calcareous sediments. The knob is completely surrounded by a pediment surface, where the gravel cover is estimated to be about 3 to 5 metres thick.

Historic mapping and sampling of the outcrop area has resulted in the identification of both high-grade silver values, up to 242 g/t silver from grab samples related to discrete vein/shear structures in the outcrop, as well as lower grade silver mineralization in the wall rocks over substantial widths. This is demonstrated by several historic chip channel samples taken in several places across the outcrop which have returned significant thicknesses of continuous mineralization, highlighted by one channel which returned 35 g/t silver over 15 metres in calcareous sediments.

The mineralization at Clanton Hills in many ways resembles a low-sulfidation, epithermal mineral occurrence typical of the Cordillera, however, it is somewhat unusual in that silver values are present over considerable widths in the wall rocks of mineralized structures. This presents a drill target with the potential to host large volumes of lower-grade silver mineralization in the walls of the structures, in addition to the conventional higher-grade mineralization over the narrower widths in the veins that are typical of the district.

Supernova believes that the Clanton Hills property represents a unique opportunity for a near surface primary silver discovery with the potential to host a bulk tonnage silver resource that could potentially be amenable to open pit extraction.

About SUPERNOVA

SUPERNOVA is a growth-oriented exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing natural resources opportunities within North America. SUPERNOVA has a growing and diversified portfolio of assets, including revenue generating oil production, as well as Lithium, Vanadium, Silver and Gold assets.

