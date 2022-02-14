TSX.V: GCX

Granite Creek Copper Identifies New Targets at Carmacks Copper-Gold Project Through

Deployment of GoldSpot Discoveries' Artificial Intelligence Technology

February 14, 2022 - Vancouver, B.C., Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V: GCX | OTCQB: GCXXF) ("Granite Creek" or

the "Company") is pleased to announce that GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSX.V: SPOT) ("GoldSpot") has completed work for Granite Creek Copper's Carmacks project. GoldSpot was engaged to apply their proprietary machine learning technology and geoscience expertise on the Company's Carmacks deposit and Carmacks North target area, located in the high-grade Minto copper belt of Canada 's Yukon Territory.

GoldSpot is a mining-focused technology company that is working with some of the leading exploration and mining names in the industry to apply cutting edge Artificial Intelligence ("AI") algorithms to significantly increase the efficiency and success rate of mineral exploration. Recent successes by GoldSpot with leading projects in exploration, development, and production-phases have demonstrated the potential to expand resources and make new discoveries using their advanced analytical technology.

Highlights of the Granite Creek-GoldSpot collaboration include:

Re-interpretation of geophysical data, and the use of GoldSpot's in-house image processing approach GeoFEZ™, to produce new priority exploration targets

Generation of a revamped 3D geological model on the Carmacks deposit

Preliminary analysis of historic drill-core photos using GoldSpot's LithoLens

Granite Creek's collaboration with GoldSpot produced several potential new targets (see figure 1), including sub- parallel zones adjacent to zones 147, 2000S and 13 at the Carmacks deposit identified by an analysis of the drillhole database. The spatial relationship between the geochemical signature of mineralization and associated depleted areas haloing mineralization identifies targets areas where a depletion halo occurs with no known associated mineralization. In addition to the target areas in and around the Carmacks deposit, new targets were developed in the Carmacks North area, based on a review of multiple geophysical techniques, including aeromagnetic surveys and induced polarity surveys with the interplay between the survey types generating and confirming the anomalies.

The outcome of this high-quality work provides the technical team at Granite Creek Copper with extremely valuable and necessary tools to assist in drill hole targeting for the 2022 campaign, including resource expansion, early-stage prospects, and exploratory targets on the highly prospective 176 square kilometer Carmacks copper-gold project.

Granite Creek President & CEO, Tim Johnson, stated, "The prospectively of the Carmacks project has been confirmed and expanded on by the excellent work completed by Goldspot. The number of new targets combined with the existing targets developed from historical data continues to support our assertion that there is a lot of discovery yet to be made on the property. Goldspot's work has advanced our understanding of the property and will become an integral part in our planning for our 2022 exploration program. We look forward to discussing our plans for the upcoming field season and we are on track to deliver a significant update to the existing NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate in Q1, as expected.