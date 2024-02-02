Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) (“GPMT,” “Granite Point” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, after market close on February 14, 2024. The Company will host a conference call to review the financial results on February 15, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

To participate in the teleconference, approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time please call toll-free (877) 407-8031, (or (201) 689-8031 for international callers) and ask to be joined into the Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. call. You may also listen to the teleconference live via the Internet at www.gpmtreit.com, in the Investor Relations section under the News & Events link. For those unable to attend, a telephone playback will be available beginning February 15, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. ET through February 22, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. ET. The playback can be accessed by calling (877) 660-6853 (or (201) 612-7415 for international callers) and providing the Access Code 13743745. The call will also be archived on the company’s website in the Investor Relations section under the News & Events link.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, NY. Additional information is available at www.gpmtreit.com.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Granite Point and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., 3 Bryant Park, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10036, telephone (212) 364-5500.

