GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

12/20/2022
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) (“GPMT,” “Granite Point” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022. This dividend will be payable on January 17, 2023, to common stockholders of record as of December 30, 2022.

Granite Point also declared today a dividend of $0.4375 per share of the 7.00% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. This dividend is payable on January 17, 2023, to the holders of record of the Series A Preferred Stock at the close of business on December 30, 2022.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, NY. Additional information is available at www.gpmtreit.com.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Granite Point and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., 3 Bryant Park, 24th floor, New York, NY 10036, telephone (212) 364-5500.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 82,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -47,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,10x
Yield 2022 16,3%
Capitalization 318 M 318 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 98,3%
Managers and Directors
John A. Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcin Urbaszek Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Stephen Garfield Kasnet Chairman
Steven J. Plust Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Stephen Alpart Chief Investment Officer, VP & Head-Originations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC.-48.16%318
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-31.62%10 003
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-22.14%5 857
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-32.31%5 819
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-19.51%4 083
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-27.30%3 774