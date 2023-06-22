Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) (“GPMT,” “Granite Point” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2023. This dividend is payable on July 17, 2023, to holders of record of common stock at the close of business on July 3, 2023.

The Company’s Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4375 per share of the 7.00% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the second quarter of 2023. This dividend is payable on July 17, 2023, to the holders of record of the Series A Preferred Stock at the close of business on July 3, 2023.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, NY. Additional information is available at www.gpmtreit.com.

