Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.    GPMT

GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC.

(GPMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Common Stock Dividend and Business Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 05:23pm EDT

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) (“GPMT” or the “Company”) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2020. This dividend is payable on October 19, 2020 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on October 8, 2020.

“When declaring the dividend, we consider a variety of factors, including, among others, the Company’s current and expected liquidity position and the level of Core Earnings the portfolio is estimated to generate in light of the current environment,” said Jack Taylor, Granite Point’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Director. “While significant uncertainty persists and the overall economy and real estate market continue to be negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, our portfolio has performed well with over 99% of our borrowers making their August and September contractual loan payments. As previously announced, we also further enhanced our liquidity and financial flexibility by securing a $300 million strategic financing commitment. We believe the third quarter dividend is appropriate given the current performance of the Company’s loan portfolio, comprised of over 99% senior loans, as we continue to navigate the uncertain market environment.”

Third Quarter 2020 Business Update

  • Over 99% of borrowers made their August and September payments in accordance with their loan agreements.
  • As of today, carried a cash balance of approximately $357 million.
  • Secured a strategic financing of up to $300 million in the form of five-year term loan facilities with an initial draw of $225 million in proceeds, before deducting transaction-related costs.
  • As of today, funded approximately $52 million on existing loan commitments and realized over $185 million in loan and securities repayments and principal amortization in Q3.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, NY, and is externally managed by Pine River Capital Management L.P. Additional information is available at www.gpmtreit.com.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Granite Point and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., 3 Bryant Park, 24th floor, New York, NY 10036, telephone (212) 364-5500.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC.
05:23pGRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Common Stock Di..
BU
07:36aGRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
07:31aGRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. : Secures $300 Million Strategic Financing
BU
08/14GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, F..
AQ
08/10GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/10GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
08/10GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Result..
BU
08/10GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
07/27GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. : Announces Earnings Release and Conference Ca..
BU
07/06GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 126 M - -
Net income 2020 -19,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 900 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,6x
Yield 2020 2,69%
Capitalization 325 M 325 M -
EV / Sales 2020 25,5x
EV / Sales 2021 27,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC.
Duration : Period :
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,33 $
Last Close Price 5,88 $
Spread / Highest target 70,1%
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John A. Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Garfield Kasnet Chairman
Steven J. Plust Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Marcin Urbaszek Chief Financial Officer, VP & Treasurer
Tanuja M. Dehne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC.-68.01%325
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-22.72%10 213
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-20.81%7 777
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-38.50%4 349
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-50.90%3 289
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-40.09%3 260
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group