Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) ("GPMT," "Granite Point" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, and provided an update on its activities subsequent to quarter-end. A presentation containing second quarter 2023 financial results can be viewed at www.gpmtreit.com.

"GPMT had another strong operating quarter as our Pre-loss Distributable Earnings of $0.20 per share again covered our common stock dividend, despite our maintaining leverage levels considerably below our longer-term targets. We remain focused on protecting both sides of the balance sheet and emphasizing liquidity as we navigate this continuing uncertain environment," said Jack Taylor, President, CEO and Director of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Second Quarter 2023 Activity

  • GAAP net income(1) of $1.4 million, or $0.03 per basic share, inclusive of a $(5.8) million, or $(0.11) per basic share, provision for credit losses.
  • Distributable Earnings(2) of $6.0 million, or $0.12 per basic share, inclusive of a write-off of $(4.2) million, or $(0.08) per basic share, related to REO transfer. Pre-loss Distributable Earnings of $10.2 million, or $0.20 per basic share.
  • Book value of $13.93 per common share, inclusive of $(2.61) per common share total CECL reserve.
  • Declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.20 per common share and a cash dividend of $0.4375 per share of its Series A preferred stock.
  • Funded $17.5 million in prior loan commitments and $0.5 million in protective advances.
  • Realized $206.2 million of total UPB in loan repayments, principal paydowns and amortization.
  • Portfolio of $3.3 billion in total commitments comprised of over 99% senior loans and 98% floating rate with a weighted average stabilized LTV of 62.9%(3) and a realized loan portfolio yield of 8.2%(4).
  • Weighted average portfolio risk rating of 2.7 at June 30, 2023.
  • Total CECL reserve of approx. $134.6 million, or 4.1% of total portfolio commitments, inclusive of $62.3 million of specific CECL reserves allocated to four collateral-dependent loans.
  • Acquired 100% ownership in an approx. 256,000 sq.ft. office property in Phoenix, AZ pursuant to a negotiated deed-in-lieu of foreclosure and recognized a write-off of approx. $(4.2) million, which had been previously reserved for through the allowance for credit losses. The $28.2 million loan previously collateralized by the property was on nonaccrual status and had a risk rating of "5".
  • Extended the maturities of the Morgan Stanley and the Goldman Sachs financing facilities to June 2024 and July 2024, respectively.
  • Ended the quarter with over $235 million in cash on hand and a total leverage ratio of 2.3x.

Post Quarter-End Update

  • So far in Q3 2023, funded $9.7 million on existing loan commitments and received $22.6 million in loan payoffs.
  • Extended the maturity of the J.P. Morgan financing facility to July 2025.
  • As of August 7th, carried over $225 million in unrestricted cash.

(1)

Represents Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders.

(2)

Please see page 5 for Distributable Earnings definition and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

(3)

Stabilized loan-to-value ratio (LTV) is calculated as the fully funded loan amount (plus any financing that is pari passu with or senior to such loan), including all contractually provided for future fundings, divided by the as stabilized value (as determined in conformance with USPAP) set forth in the original appraisal. As stabilized value may be based on certain assumptions, such as future construction completion, projected re-tenanting, payment of tenant improvement or leasing commissions allowances or free or abated rent periods, or increased tenant occupancy.

(4)

Yield includes net origination fees and exit fees, but does not include future fundings, and is expressed as a monthly equivalent yield. Portfolio yield includes nonaccrual loans.

Conference Call

GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

 

 

June 30,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

ASSETS

(unaudited)

 

 

Loans held-for-investment

$3,096,500

 

$3,350,150

Allowance for credit losses

(130,412)

 

(82,335)

Loans held-for-investment, net

2,966,088

 

3,267,815

Cash and cash equivalents

235,840

 

133,132

Restricted cash

41,010

 

7,033

Real estate owned, net

18,158

 

Accrued interest receivable

13,197

 

13,413

Other assets

36,563

 

32,708

Total Assets (1)

$3,310,856

 

$3,454,101

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Repurchase facilities

$1,072,132

 

$1,015,566

Securitized debt obligations

999,781

 

1,138,749

Asset-specific financings

45,823

 

44,913

Secured credit facility

100,000

 

100,000

Convertible senior notes

131,366

 

130,918

Dividends payable

14,336

 

14,318

Other liabilities

22,971

 

24,967

Total Liabilities (1)

2,386,409

 

2,469,431

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

10.00% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized

 

1,000

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

7.00% Series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 11,500,000 shares authorized, and 8,229,500 and 8,229,500 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; liquidation preference $25.00 per share

82

 

82

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 450,000,000 shares authorized, and 51,570,703 and 52,350,989 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

516

 

524

Additional paid-in capital

1,200,580

 

1,202,315

Cumulative earnings

101,905

 

130,693

Cumulative distributions to stockholders

(378,761)

 

(350,069)

Total Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Stockholders’ Equity

924,322

 

983,545

Non-controlling interests

125

 

125

Total Equity

$924,447

 

$983,670

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

$3,310,856

 

$3,454,101

GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Interest income:

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

Loans held-for-investment

$66,217

 

$49,056

 

$131,508

 

$96,354

Cash and cash equivalents

2,609

 

223

 

4,037

 

246

Total interest income

68,826

 

49,279

 

135,545

 

96,600

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repurchase facilities

22,872

 

10,380

 

42,644

 

15,388

Secured credit facility

3,075

 

 

6,004

 

Securitized debt obligations

17,888

 

10,844

 

35,939

 

20,576

Convertible senior notes

2,332

 

4,572

 

4,643

 

9,118

Term financing facility

 

340

 

 

1,713

Asset-specific financings

819

 

322

 

1,562

 

604

Senior secured term loan facilities

 

886

 

 

3,754

Total interest expense

46,986

 

27,344

 

90,792

 

51,153

Net interest income

21,840

 

21,935

 

44,753

 

45,447

Other (loss) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue from real estate owned operations

462

 

 

462

 

Provision for credit losses

(5,818)

 

(13,627)

 

(52,228)

 

(17,315)

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt

 

(13,032)

 

238

 

(18,823)

Fee income

 

461

 

 

954

Total other (loss) income

(5,356)

 

(26,198)

 

(51,528)

 

(35,184)

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

6,209

 

5,770

 

12,121

 

11,586

Servicing expenses

1,320

 

1,500

 

2,698

 

2,961

Expenses from real estate owned operations

1,664

 

 

1,664

 

Other operating expenses

2,180

 

2,185

 

5,451

 

4,799

Total expenses

11,373

 

9,455

 

21,934

 

19,346

Income (loss) before income taxes

5,111

 

(13,718)

 

(28,709)

 

(9,083)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

70

 

13

 

79

 

12

Net income (loss)

5,041

 

(13,731)

 

(28,788)

 

(9,095)

Dividends on preferred stock

3,625

 

3,625

 

7,250

 

7,250

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$1,416

 

$(17,356)

 

$(36,038)

 

$(16,345)

Basic earnings (loss) per weighted average common share

$0.03

 

$(0.32)

 

$(0.69)

 

$(0.30)

Diluted earnings (loss) per weighted average common share

$0.03

 

$(0.32)

 

$(0.69)

 

$(0.30)

Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

51,538,309

 

53,512,005

 

51,921,217

 

53,683,575

Diluted

51,619,072

 

53,512,005

 

51,921,217

 

53,683,575

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$1,416

 

$(17,356)

 

$(36,038)

 

$(16,345)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$1,416

 

$(17,356)

 

$(36,038)

 

$(16,345)

GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(dollars in thousands, except share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

 

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Distributable Earnings(1):

 

 

 

GAAP net income

$1,416

Adjustments for non-distributable earnings:

 

Provision for (benefit from) credit losses

5,818

Non-cash equity compensation

2,386

Depreciation and Amortization on Real Estate Owned

562

Distributable Earnings(1) Pre-loss and Write-off

$10,182

Loan Write-off

4,200

Distributable Earnings(1)

$5,982

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

51,538,309

Distributable Earnings(1) Pre-loss and Write-offper basic common share

$0.20

Distributable Earnings(1) per basic common share

$0.12

(1) Beginning with our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and for all subsequent reporting periods ending on or after December 31, 2022, we have elected to present Distributable Earnings, a measure that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP, as a supplemental method of evaluating our operating performance. Distributable Earnings replaces our prior presentation of Core Earnings with no changes to the definition. In order to maintain our status as a REIT, we are required to distribute at least 90% of our taxable income as dividends. Distributable Earnings is intended to overtime serve as a general, though imperfect, proxy for our taxable income. As such, Distributable Earnings is considered a key indicator of our ability to generate sufficient income to pay our common dividends, which is the primary focus of income-oriented investors who comprise a meaningful segment of our stockholder base. We believe providing Distributable Earnings on a supplemental basis to our net income and cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP, is helpful to stockholders in assessing the overall run-rate operating performance of our business.

We use Distributable Earnings to evaluate our performance, excluding the effects of certain transactions and GAAP adjustments we believe are not necessarily indicative of our current loan portfolio and operations. For reporting purposes, we define Distributable Earnings as net income attributable to our stockholders, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding: (i) non-cash equity compensation expenses; (ii) depreciation and amortization; (iii) any unrealized gains (losses) or other similar non-cash items that are included in net income for the applicable reporting period (regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or in net income for such period); and (iv) certain non-cash items and one-time expenses. Distributable Earnings may also be adjusted from time to time for reporting purposes to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other material non-cash income or expense items approved by a majority of our independent directors. The exclusion of depreciation and amortization from the calculation of Distributable Earnings only applies to debt investments related to real estate to the extent we foreclose upon the property or properties underlying such debt investments.

 

While Distributable Earnings excludes the impact of the unrealized non-cash current provision for credit losses, we expect to only recognize such potential credit losses in Distributable Earnings if and when such amounts are deemed non-recoverable. This is generally at the time a loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold, but non-recoverability may also be concluded if, in our determination, it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount reflected in Distributable Earnings will equal the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the carrying value of the asset, and is reflective of our economic experience as it relates to the ultimate realization of the loan. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, we recorded provision for credit losses of $(5.8) million, which has been excluded from Distributable Earnings, consistent with other unrealized gains (losses) and other non-cash items pursuant to our existing policy for reporting Distributable Earnings referenced above. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, we recorded $0.6 million in depreciation and amortization on real estate owned and related intangibles, which has been excluded from Distributable Earnings consistent with other unrealized gains (losses) and other non-cash items pursuant to our existing policy for reporting Distributable Earnings referenced above.

 

Distributable Earnings does not represent net income or cash flow from operating activities and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP net income, or an indication of our GAAP cash flows from operations, a measure of our liquidity, or an indication of funds available for our cash needs. In addition, our methodology for calculating Distributable Earnings may differ from the methodologies employed by other companies to calculate the same or similar supplemental performance measures, and, accordingly, our reported Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to the Distributable Earnings reported by other companies.

 