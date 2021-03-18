Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.    GPMT

GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC.

(GPMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. : Announces First Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend

03/18/2021 | 04:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) (“GPMT,” “Granite Point” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2021. This dividend will be payable on April 19, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of April 1, 2021.

“Our investment objective includes providing our stockholders an attractive income stream in the form of common dividends derived from cash flows produced by our defensively-positioned, conservatively-underwritten and well-diversified investment portfolio comprised of 100% loans,” said Jack Taylor, Granite Point’s Chief Executive Officer, President and Director. “Given the strong performance of our portfolio in the overall market environment, its earnings generation potential, and the level of our taxable income, we believe that increasing our common dividend to $0.25 per share is appropriate. We remain focused on improving our earnings and dividends over time. Together with our Board of Directors, we will continue to evaluate the level of our common stock dividend taking into consideration, among other factors, core profitability of our business, liquidity needs, our capital structure, and market conditions.”

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, NY. Additional information is available at www.gpmtreit.com.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Granite Point and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., 3 Bryant Park, 24th floor, New York, NY 10036, telephone (212) 364-5500.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC.
05:00pGRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST  : Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.25 a Share ..
MT
04:46pGRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC.  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Common Stock D..
BU
03/17GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST  : Credit Suisse Adjusts Granite Point Mortgage Tru..
MT
03/10GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST  : Fourth Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
03/10GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Stateme..
AQ
03/09GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST  : Raymond James Adjusts PT on Granite Point Mortga..
MT
03/05GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC.  : to Present at the Citi 2021 Global Property..
BU
03/05GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
03/04GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/04GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST  : Q4 EPS Gain Tops Street View
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 103 M - -
Net income 2021 59,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 638 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 7,61%
Capitalization 676 M 676 M -
EV / Sales 2021 32,1x
EV / Sales 2022 30,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC.
Duration : Period :
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 11,96 $
Last Close Price 12,26 $
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John A. Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcin Urbaszek Chief Financial Officer, VP & Treasurer
Stephen Garfield Kasnet Chairman
Steven J. Plust Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Stephen Alpart Chief Investment Officer & Head-Originations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC.22.72%671
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.4.85%12 265
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.6.92%8 774
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.30.98%7 093
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.18.23%4 774
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.13.98%4 617
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ