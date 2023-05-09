Granite Point Mortgage Trust : Q1 2023 Earnings Supplemental
First Quarter 2023 Earnings Supplemental
May 10, 2023
Safe Harbor Statement
This presentation contains, or incorporates by reference, not only historical information, but also forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ from our beliefs, expectations, estimates, projections and illustrations and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "should," "expect," "target," "believe," "outlook," "potential," "continue," "intend," "seek," "plan," "goals," "future," "likely," "may" and similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans or intentions. The illustrative examples herein are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not statements of historical facts or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Our expectations, beliefs and estimates are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and estimates will prove to be correct or be achieved, and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under the caption "Risk Factors," and any subsequent Form 10-Q or other filings made with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This presentation is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute, or form a part of, an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.
First Quarter 2023 Results
▪ GAAP net (loss)* of $(37.5) million, or $(0.72) per basic share, inclusive of a $(46.4) million, or $(0.89) per basic share,
provision for credit losses.
FINANCIAL
▪
Distributable Earnings** of $10.7 million, or $0.20 per basic share.
SUMMARY
▪
Book value per common share of $14.08, inclusive of $(2.54) per common share CECL reserve.
▪ Common stock dividend per share of $0.20; Series A preferred dividend per share of $0.4375.
PORTFOLIO
▪
Funded $17.3 million on existing loan commitments.
ACTIVITY
▪
Realized $59.5 million of total UPB in loan repayments, principal paydowns and amortization.
▪ $3.5 billion in total commitments across 88 loan investments comprised of over 99% senior loans with a weighted average
stabilized LTV of 62.9%† and portfolio yield of 8.0%†† ; over 98% floating rate.
PORTFOLIO
▪
Total CECL reserve of approx. $133.0 million, or 3.8% of total portfolio commitments.
OVERVIEW
▪
Weighted average portfolio risk rating of 2.6 as of March 31, 2023.
▪ Well positioned portfolio with approx. 85% risk ranked 3 or better.
▪ Accretively repurchased 1.0 million common shares for a total of $5.1 million, resulting in book value accretion of approx.
$0.19 per share.
CAPITALIZATION
▪
Successfully refinanced GPMT 2019-FL2 CRE CLO, retiring inefficient liabilities and releasing approx. $85 million in net
& LIQUIDITY
proceeds.
▪ Increased borrowing capacity of the JPMorgan financing facility to $425 million.
▪ Ended Q1 with over $220 million in unrestricted cash and total leverage ratio of 2.5x.
▪ So far in Q2, funded $4.7 million on existing loan commitments and received $75.3 million in loan payoffs.
SUBSEQUENT
▪
Extended the maturity of the Morgan Stanley financing facility to June 2024 and adjusted the borrowing capacity to $475
EVENTS
million.
▪ As of May 9th, carried over $215 million in unrestricted cash.
First Quarter 2023 Financial Summary
SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT
($ IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
Net Interest Income
$22.9
(Provision) for Credit Losses
$(46.4)
Gain on Extinguishment of Debt
$0.2
Operating Expenses
$(10.6)
Dividends on Preferred Stock
$(3.6)
GAAP Net (loss)*
$(37.5)
Basic Wtd. Avg. Common Shares
52,308,380
Diluted Wtd. Avg. Common Shares
52,308,380
Net (loss) Per Basic Share
$(0.72)
Net (loss) Per Diluted Share
$(0.72)
Common Dividend Per Share
$0.20
Preferred Dividend Per Share
$0.4375
SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET
($ IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA, REFLECTS CARRYING VALUES)
Cash
$223.4
Loans Held-for-Investment, net
$3,182.4
Repurchase Facilities
$1,191.6
Securitized (CLO) Debt
$1,039.4
Secured Credit Facility
$100.0
Asset-Specific Financing
$45.8
Senior Unsecured Convertible Notes
$131.1
Preferred Equity
$205.7
Common Equity
$725.6
Total Stockholders' Equity
$931.3
Common Shares Outstanding
51,526,039
Book Value Per Common Share
$14.08
Key Drivers of First Quarter 2023 Earnings and Book Value Per Share
GAAP Net (Loss)* of $(37.5) million, or $(0.72) per basic share, inclusive of a $(46.4) million, or $(0.89) per basic share, of provision for credit losses.
Distributable Earnings** of $10.7 million, or $0.20 per basic share.
Q1 2023 book value per common share of $14.08, inclusive of $(2.54) per common share total CECL reserve.
Accretively repurchased 1.0 million common shares, resulting in book value accretion of approx. $0.19 per share.
B O O K VA L U E WA L K P E R S H A R E
$16.00
$15.00
$14.86
$0.23
$(0.89)
$(0.07)
$14.08
$(0.04)
$14.00
$(0.20)
$0.19
$13.00
$12.00
$11.00
$10.00
12/31/2022
Pre-Provision
(Provision for) Credit
Series A Preferred
Common Stock
Equity
Share Repurchase
3/31/2023
Earnings
Losses
Dividend
Dividend
Compensation
Declaration
Declaration
