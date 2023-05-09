Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPMT   US38741L1070

GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC.

(GPMT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-09 pm EDT
4.100 USD   -0.24%
05:56pGranite Point Mortgage Trust : Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Post Quarter-End Update - Form 8-K
PU
05:56pGranite Point Mortgage Trust : Q1 2023 Earnings Supplemental
PU
05:03pGranite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Post Quarter-End Update
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite Point Mortgage Trust : Q1 2023 Earnings Supplemental

05/09/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Quarter 2023 Earnings Supplemental

May 10, 2023

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains, or incorporates by reference, not only historical information, but also forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ from our beliefs, expectations, estimates, projections and illustrations and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "should," "expect," "target," "believe," "outlook," "potential," "continue," "intend," "seek," "plan," "goals," "future," "likely," "may" and similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans or intentions. The illustrative examples herein are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not statements of historical facts or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Our expectations, beliefs and estimates are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and estimates will prove to be correct or be achieved, and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under the caption "Risk Factors," and any subsequent Form 10-Q or other filings made with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute, or form a part of, an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

2

First Quarter 2023 Results

GAAP net (loss)* of $(37.5) million, or $(0.72) per basic share, inclusive of a $(46.4) million, or $(0.89) per basic share,

provision for credit losses.

FINANCIAL

Distributable Earnings** of $10.7 million, or $0.20 per basic share.

SUMMARY

Book value per common share of $14.08, inclusive of $(2.54) per common share CECL reserve.

Common stock dividend per share of $0.20; Series A preferred dividend per share of $0.4375.

PORTFOLIO

Funded $17.3 million on existing loan commitments.

ACTIVITY

Realized $59.5 million of total UPB in loan repayments, principal paydowns and amortization.

$3.5 billion in total commitments across 88 loan investments comprised of over 99% senior loans with a weighted average

stabilized LTV of 62.9% and portfolio yield of 8.0%†† ; over 98% floating rate.

PORTFOLIO

Total CECL reserve of approx. $133.0 million, or 3.8% of total portfolio commitments.

OVERVIEW

Weighted average portfolio risk rating of 2.6 as of March 31, 2023.

Well positioned portfolio with approx. 85% risk ranked 3 or better.

Accretively repurchased 1.0 million common shares for a total of $5.1 million, resulting in book value accretion of approx.

$0.19 per share.

CAPITALIZATION

Successfully refinanced GPMT 2019-FL2 CRE CLO, retiring inefficient liabilities and releasing approx. $85 million in net

& LIQUIDITY

proceeds.

Increased borrowing capacity of the JPMorgan financing facility to $425 million.

Ended Q1 with over $220 million in unrestricted cash and total leverage ratio of 2.5x.

So far in Q2, funded $4.7 million on existing loan commitments and received $75.3 million in loan payoffs.

SUBSEQUENT

Extended the maturity of the Morgan Stanley financing facility to June 2024 and adjusted the borrowing capacity to $475

EVENTS

million.

As of May 9th, carried over $215 million in unrestricted cash.

* Represents Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders; see definition in the appendix.

3

** See definition and reconciliation to GAAP net income in the appendix.

See definition in the appendix.

†† See definition in the appendix. Includes nonaccrual loans.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Summary

SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT

($ IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)

Net Interest Income

$22.9

(Provision) for Credit Losses

$(46.4)

Gain on Extinguishment of Debt

$0.2

Operating Expenses

$(10.6)

Dividends on Preferred Stock

$(3.6)

GAAP Net (loss)*

$(37.5)

Basic Wtd. Avg. Common Shares

52,308,380

Diluted Wtd. Avg. Common Shares

52,308,380

Net (loss) Per Basic Share

$(0.72)

Net (loss) Per Diluted Share

$(0.72)

Common Dividend Per Share

$0.20

Preferred Dividend Per Share

$0.4375

SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET

($ IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA, REFLECTS CARRYING VALUES)

Cash

$223.4

Loans Held-for-Investment, net

$3,182.4

Repurchase Facilities

$1,191.6

Securitized (CLO) Debt

$1,039.4

Secured Credit Facility

$100.0

Asset-Specific Financing

$45.8

Senior Unsecured Convertible Notes

$131.1

Preferred Equity

$205.7

Common Equity

$725.6

Total Stockholders' Equity

$931.3

Common Shares Outstanding

51,526,039

Book Value Per Common Share

$14.08

* See definition in the appendix.

4

Key Drivers of First Quarter 2023 Earnings and Book Value Per Share

  • GAAP Net (Loss)* of $(37.5) million, or $(0.72) per basic share, inclusive of a $(46.4) million, or $(0.89) per basic share, of provision for credit losses.
  • Distributable Earnings** of $10.7 million, or $0.20 per basic share.
  • Q1 2023 book value per common share of $14.08, inclusive of $(2.54) per common share total CECL reserve.
  • Accretively repurchased 1.0 million common shares, resulting in book value accretion of approx. $0.19 per share.

B O O K VA L U E WA L K P E R S H A R E

$16.00

$15.00

$14.86

$0.23

$(0.89)

$(0.07)

$14.08

$(0.04)

$14.00

$(0.20)

$0.19

$13.00

$12.00

$11.00

$10.00

12/31/2022

Pre-Provision

(Provision for) Credit

Series A Preferred

Common Stock

Equity

Share Repurchase

3/31/2023

Earnings

Losses

Dividend

Dividend

Compensation

Declaration

Declaration

* Represents Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders; see definition in the appendix.

5

** See definition and reconciliation to GAAP net income in the appendix.

Disclaimer

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 21:53:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC.
05:56pGranite Point Mortgage Trust : Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Post Quart..
PU
05:56pGranite Point Mortgage Trust : Q1 2023 Earnings Supplemental
PU
05:03pGranite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Post..
BU
04:57pGranite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
04/26Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Dates for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Relea..
BU
04/25Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation o..
AQ
03/22Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces $269 million Refinancing of Legacy CRE CLO
BU
03/22Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces $269 Million Refinancing of Legacy CRE CLO
CI
03/20Granite Point Mortgage Trust : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
03/20Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation o..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 84,8 M - -
Net income 2023 24,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,01x
Yield 2023 19,5%
Capitalization 212 M 212 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,50x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC.
Duration : Period :
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,10 $
Average target price 8,25 $
Spread / Average Target 101%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John A. Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcin Urbaszek Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Stephen Garfield Kasnet Chairman
Steven J. Plust Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Stephen Alpart Chief Investment Officer, VP & Head-Originations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC.-23.32%212
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-9.54%9 389
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-8.21%5 629
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-8.57%5 231
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-2.69%3 845
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-18.56%2 932
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer