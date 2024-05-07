First Quarter 2024 Earnings Supplemental
May 8, 2024
Safe Harbor Statement
This presentation contains, or incorporates by reference, not only historical information, but also forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ from our beliefs, expectations, estimates, projections and illustrations and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "should," "expect," "target," "believe," "outlook," "potential," "continue," "intend," "seek," "plan," "goals," "future," "likely," "may" and similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans or intentions. The illustrative examples herein are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not statements of historical facts or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Our expectations, beliefs and estimates are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and estimates will prove to be correct or be achieved, and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, under the caption "Risk Factors," and any subsequent Form 10-Q or other filings made with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This presentation is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute, or form a part of, an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.
Company Overview*
An internally-managed commercial real estate finance company operating as a REIT, focused on originating and investing in floating-rate, first mortgage loans secured by institutional-quality transitional properties.
Conservatively managed balance sheet with a granular investment portfolio and a well-balanced funding profile.
I N V E ST M E N T P O R T F O L I O
C A P I TA L I Z AT I O N
S U M M A RY R E S U LT S
$2.8 billion**
Total Portfolio
Commitments
Across 71 Loan
Investments
100% Loans
99% Senior Loans
98% Floating Rate
$3.1 billion
Total Financing
Capacity with
$1.9 billion
Outstanding
~57%
Non-Mark-to-
Market Borrowings
$(1.53)
Q1'24 GAAP Net†
(loss) per basic
share
$0.03
Q1'24
Distributable Earnings†† per basic share
63.5%
$38.2 million
2.3x
$155 million
Weighted
Average UPB
Total Debt-to-
Unrestricted Cash
Average LTV***
Equity Leverage***
Balance
12.6%
$0.15
Annualized
Common Dividend
Dividend Yield
per Share
$212.7 million allowance for credit losses, or 7.5% of portfolio commitments, of which 73%, or $155.3 million, is allocated to specific CECL reserves.
$3.1bn financing capacity; $1.9bn
outstanding including $0.9bn across six facilities and $1.0bn in non-recourse and non-mark-to-market borrowings from two CRE CLOs. No remaining corporate debt maturities.
$11.14
Book Value per Common Share
at March 31, 2024
- All information pertaining to this slide is as of March 31, 2024, unless otherwise noted.
- Includes maximum loan commitments. Outstanding principal balance of $2.7 billion.
- See definition in the appendix.
- Represents Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders; see definition in the appendix. †† See definition and reconciliation to GAAP net income in the appendix.
Q1 2024 Summary Results
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
- GAAP Net (Loss)* of $(77.7) million, or $(1.53) per basic share, inclusive of a $(75.6) million, or $(1.49) per basic share, provision for credit losses.
- Distributable Earnings** of $1.3 million, or $0.03 per basic share.
- Common stock quarterly dividend per share of $0.15; Series A preferred dividend per share of $0.4375.
- Book value per common share of $11.14, inclusive of $(4.17) per common share of total CECL reserve.
PORTFOLIO
▪
Funded $17.5 million on existing loan commitments and upsizes.
ACTIVITY
▪
Realized $35.5 million of total UPB in loan repayments, principal paydowns, and amortization.
▪ Portfolio with $2.8 billion in total commitments across 71 loan investments comprised of over 99% senior loans with a
PORTFOLIO
weighted average stabilized LTV of 63.5%† and a realized loan portfolio yield of 7.7%† ; over 98% floating rate.
OVERVIEW
▪
Total CECL reserve of $212.7 million, or 7.5% of total portfolio commitments as of March 31, 2024.
▪ Weighted average portfolio risk rating of 3.0 as of March 31, 2024.
CAPITALIZATION
▪
Ended Q1 with over $155 million in unrestricted cash and total leverage ratio†† of 2.3x with no corporate debt
& LIQUIDITY
maturities remaining.
SUBSEQUENT
▪ So far in Q2'24, the Company funded about $3 million on existing loan commitments and realized about $13 million in
loan paydowns.
EVENTS
▪
As of May 3rd, carried approx. $130 million in unrestricted cash.
* Represents Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders; see definition in the appendix.
** See definition and reconciliation to GAAP net income in the appendix.
† See definition in the appendix. Includes nonaccrual loans.
†† See definition in the appendix.
Q1 2024 Financial Summary
SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT
($ IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
(UNAUDITED)
Net Interest Income
$12.5
(Provision) for Credit Losses
$(75.6)
Revenue / (Expenses) from REO Operations, net
$(0.9)
Operating Expenses
$(10.2)
Dividends on Preferred Stock
$(3.6)
GAAP Net (Loss)*
$(77.7)
Basic Wtd. Avg. Common Shares
50,744,532
Diluted Wtd. Avg. Common Shares
50,744,532
Net (Loss) Per Basic Share
$(1.53)
Net (Loss) Per Diluted Share
$(1.53)
Common Dividend Per Share
$0.15
Series A Preferred Dividend Per Share
$0.4375
SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET
($ IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA, REFLECTS CARRYING VALUES)
(UNAUDITED)
Cash
$155.2
Restricted Cash
$12.8
Loans Held-for-Investment, net
$2,492.5
Real Estate Owned, net(1)
$19.2
Repurchase Facilities
$842.5
Securitized (CLO) Debt
$990.6
Secured Credit Facility
$84.0
Preferred Equity
$205.7
Common Equity
$568.4
Total Stockholders' Equity
$774.2
Common Shares Outstanding
51,034,800
Book Value Per Common Share
$11.14
* See definition in the appendix. Due to rounding figures may not result in the totals presented.
Key Drivers of Q1 2024 Earnings and Book Value Per Share
- GAAP Net (Loss)* of $(77.7) million, or $(1.53) per basic share, inclusive of a $(75.6) million, or $(1.49) per basic share, provision for credit losses.
- Distributable Earnings** of $1.3 million, or $0.03 per basic share.
- Q1 2024 book value per common share of $11.14, inclusive of $(4.17) per common share total CECL reserve.
B O O K VA L U E WA L K P E R S H A R E
$15.00
$14.00
$12.91
$0.03
$13.00
$(1.49)
$(0.15)
$12.00
$(0.07)
$(0.13)
$0.04
$11.14
$11.00
$10.00
$9.00
$8.00
$7.00
$6.00
$5.00
12/31/2023
Pre-Provision
(Provision for)
Series A Preferred
Common Stock
Stock Forfeiture
Equity
3/31/2024
Net Income
Credit Losses
Dividend
Dividend
Compensation
Declaration
Declaration
* Represents Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders; see definition in the appendix.
** See definition and reconciliation to GAAP net income in the appendix.
Loan Portfolio Credit Overview
- Weighted average portfolio risk rating of 3.0 as of March 31, 2024.
GENERAL AND SPECIFIC CECL RESERVE BY QTR.*
General
Specific
$212.7
$134.6
$148.9
$137.1
$155.3
$62.3
$85.1
$91.4
$72.3
$63.8
$45.7
$57.4
6/30/2023
9/30/2023
12/31/2023
3/31/2024
STABILIZED LTV**
32.4%
25.9%
21.3%
16.9%
3.5%
0 - 60%
60 - 65%
65 - 70%
70 - 75%
75 - 80%
CECL RESERVE AS % OF COMMITMENTS BY QTR.
7.5%
4.9%
4.7%
4.1%
6/30/2023
9/30/2023
12/31/2023
3/31/2024
RISK RATINGS
37.6%
31.0%
19.9%
5.5%
6.0%
1
2
3
4
5
7
- $ in millions.
- See definition in the appendix.
Loan Portfolio Overview as of March 31, 2024
Well-diversified and granular portfolio comprised of over 99% senior loans with a weighted average stabilized LTV at origination of 63.5%*.
KEY PORTFOLIO STATISTICS
Outstanding Principal Balance
$2.7 billion
Total Loan Commitments
$2.8 billion
Number of Investments
71
Average UPB
~$38.2 mil
Realized Loan Portfolio Yield**
7.7%
Weighted
63.5%
Average Stabilized LTV*
Weighted Average Fully-
1.5 years
Extended Remaining Term(3)
PROPERTY TYPE(2)
Industrial, 4.6%
Other, 3.5%
Hotel, 7.2%
Retail, 9.8%
Office, 43.1%
Multifamily,
31.8%
REGION(2)
West,
13.0% Northeast,
25.4%
Midwest,
16.7%
Southwest, Southeast,
19.7% 25.2%
* See definition in the appendix.
** See definition in the appendix. Includes nonaccrual loans.
Overview of Risk-Rated "5" Loans
- As of March 31, 2024, the Company held ten loans that were risk-rated "5" with an aggregate principal balance of $539.7 million. The Company is actively pursuing resolution options with respect to these loans, which may include a foreclosure, a deed-in-lieu, a loan restructuring, a sale of the loan, or a sale of the collateral property.
Minneapolis, MN
Chicago, IL
Baton Rouge, LA
Los Angeles, CA
Minneapolis, MN
Office(4)
Office(5)
Mixed-Use(5)
Mixed-use(6)
Hotel(7)
Loan Structure
Senior floating-rate
Senior floating-rate
Senior floating-rate
Senior floating-rate
Senior floating-rate
Origination Date
August 2019
July 2019
December 2015
November 2018
December 2018
Collateral Property
409,000 sq. ft.
346,545 sq. ft.
504,482 sq. ft.
83,100 sq. ft.
154 key full-service
office building
office/retail building
retail/office building
office/retail building
hotel
Total Commitment
$93 million
$88 million
$86 million
$37 million
$28 million
Current UPB
$93 million
$81 million
$84 million
$37 million
$28 million
Cash Coupon*
S + 2.8%
S + 3.7%
S + 4.2%
S + 3.6%
S + 3.9%
New York, NY
Pittsburgh, PA
Chicago, IL
Boston, MA
Milwaukee, WI
Mixed-Use(8)
Mixed-Use(8)
Multifamily(8)
Office(8)
Multifamily(5)
Loan Structure
Senior floating-rate
Senior floating-rate
Senior floating-rate
Senior floating-rate
Senior floating-rate
Origination Date
December 2018
November 2021
December 2018
January 2019
September 2019
152,574 sq. ft.
258,385 sq. ft.
250-unit multifamily
80,000 sq. ft.
55-unit multifamily
Collateral Property
MF/other/office
office/retail building
building
office building
building
building
Total Commitment
$96 million
$53 million
$34 million
$26 million
$12 million
Current UPB
$94 million
$51 million
$34 million
$26 million
$12 million
Cash Coupon*
S + 3.8%
S + 3.4%
S + 4.1%
S + 3.4%
S + 3.0%
* See definition in the appendix.
Office Loan Portfolio Overview
•
Since 2021, reduced the office exposure by over
$525 million, or over 30%, primarily through
repayments and paydowns, and also through other
proactive loan resolutions.
• Granular
office
portfolio across
20 MSAs
and 17
States.
•
55% CBD locations, 45% suburban locations.
•
35% Top 5 markets, 65% secondary markets.
• Average principal balance $34.2 million.
• Weighted average stabilized LTV** of 63.8%.
• 5-rated
office
exposure in
Boston,
Chicago,
Minneapolis, New York and Downtown LA.
•
No office exposure in Washington DC, San Francisco
Bay Area, Portland or Seattle.
REDUCTION IN OFFICE EXPOSURE* ($ IN MILLIONS)
$2,000
$1,750
$1,723
$1,500
$1,404
$1,250
$1,195
$1,000
2021
2022
2023
OFFICE PORTFOLIO BY REGION(2)
Southwest, 7.0%
Midwest,
12.6%
Northeast,
37.2%
West, 18.7%
Southeast,
24.5%
* Includes mixed-use properties.
** See definition in the appendix.
