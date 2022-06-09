Granite Announces Voting Results From Its 2022 Joint Annual General and Special Meetings of Stapled Unitholders
06/09/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite REIT”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) and Granite REIT Inc. (“Granite GP”) announced today the results of the matters voted on at their joint annual general and special meetings of stapled unitholders held earlier today (the “Meetings”). Each of the individuals nominated for election as a trustee of Granite REIT and a director of Granite GP, as set out Granite’s Management Information Circular dated April 13, 2022, were elected as set out below.
A total of 50,891,925 stapled units (77.4% of outstanding stapled units) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meetings.
The votes were conducted by show of hands in respect of all matters other than the special resolution approving certain amendments to the articles of Granite GP, which was conducted by ballot. Proxies received by management in advance of the Meetings, and the ballot in respect of the special resolution approving certain amendments to the articles of Granite GP, indicated the following:
As Trustee of Granite REIT
As Director of Granite GP
Nominee
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
Peter Aghar
50,631,279
99.95
26,837
0.05
50,620,806
99.93
37,310
0.07
Remco Daal
50,636,293
99.96
21,823
0.04
50,625,129
99.93
32,987
0.07
Kevan Gorrie
50,631,291
99.95
26,825
0.05
50,610,667
99.91
47,449
0.09
Fern Grodner
50,632,944
99.95
25,172
0.05
50,613,030
99.91
45,086
0.09
Kelly Marshall
49,458,355
97.63
1,199,761
2.37
49,530,542
97.77
1,127,574
2.23
Al Mawani
50,602,217
99.89
55,899
0.11
50,602,659
99.89
55,457
0.11
Gerald Miller
50,472,383
99.63
185,733
0.37
50,449,538
99.59
208,578
0.41
Sheila A. Murray
49,983,708
98.67
674,408
1.33
49,953,473
98.61
704,643
1.39
Emily Pang
50,633,965
99.95
24,151
0.05
50,612,887
99.91
45,229
0.09
Jennifer Warren
50,633,684
99.95
24,432
0.05
50,613,910
99.91
44,206
0.09
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite REIT
50,807,355
99.85
78,353
0.15
Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite GP and authorization of the directors of Granite GP to fix the remuneration of Deloitte LP
50,807,795
99.85
77,914
0.15
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
Non-binding advisory resolution on Granite’s approach to executive compensation
48,906,250
96.54
1,751,865
3.46
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
Ordinary resolution approving certain amendments to the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of Granite REIT dated December 20, 2017
50,630,873
99.95
27,243
0.05
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
Special resolution approving an amendment to the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of Granite REIT dated December 20, 2017
50,568,591
99.82
89,525
0.18
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
Special resolution approving certain amendments to the Articles of Granite GP
14,697,668
29.01
35,966,663
70.99
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
Ordinary resolution approving the Non-Employee Directors’ Deferred Share Unit Plan of Granite GP (as amended)
50,034,027
98.77
624,089
1.23
ABOUT GRANITE
Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 137 investment properties representing approximately 57.3 million square feet of leasable area.
