  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
  News
  7. Summary
    GRT.UN   CA3874371147

GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(GRT.UN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite REIT Declares Distribution for December 2021

12/17/2021 | 05:09pm EST
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a distribution of CDN $0.2583 per stapled unit for the month of December 2021. The distribution will be paid by Granite on January 14, 2022 to stapled unitholders of record at the close of trading on Friday, December 31, 2021. The stapled units will begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on Thursday, December 30, 2021 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange.

Granite confirms that no portion of the distribution constitutes effectively connected income for U.S. federal tax purposes. A qualified notice providing the breakdown of the sources of the distribution will be issued to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation subsequent to the record date of December 31, 2021, pursuant to United States Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 126 investment properties representing approximately 53.3 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Manager, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 390 M 303 M 303 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,95%
Capitalization 6 697 M 5 227 M 5 192 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 17,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 99,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 101,95 CAD
Average target price 109,73 CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,63%
Managers and Directors
Kevan S. Gorrie President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Teresa Neto Chief Financial Officer
Kelly Marshall Chairman
Michael A. Ramparas EVP-Global Real Estate & Head-Investments
Gerald J. Miller Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST30.87%5 241
PROLOGIS, INC.63.81%120 695
GOODMAN GROUP38.87%34 905
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION57.32%23 834
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.55.08%11 519
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.22.52%9 064