    GRT.UN   CA3874371147

GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(GRT.UN)
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for January 2022

01/18/2022 | 05:02pm EST
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a distribution of CDN $0.2583 per stapled unit for the month of January 2022. The distribution will be paid by Granite on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 to stapled unitholders of record at the close of trading on Monday, January 31, 2022. The stapled units will begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on Friday, January 28, 2022 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange.

Granite confirms that no portion of the distribution constitutes effectively connected income for U.S. federal tax purposes. A qualified notice providing the breakdown of the sources of the distribution will be issued to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation subsequent to the record date of January 31, 2022, pursuant to United States Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 126 investment properties representing approximately 53.3 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Associate Director, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.


Financials
Sales 2021 390 M 311 M 311 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 6 502 M 5 186 M 5 182 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 16,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 98,97 CAD
Average target price 110,64 CAD
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Managers and Directors
Kevan S. Gorrie President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Teresa Neto Chief Financial Officer
Kelly Marshall Chairman
Michael A. Ramparas EVP-Global Real Estate & Head-Investments
Gerald J. Miller Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-6.10%5 195
PROLOGIS, INC.-9.28%112 925
GOODMAN GROUP-13.43%30 906
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-8.88%22 779
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-8.72%11 199
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.-8.93%8 420