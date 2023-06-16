Advanced search
    GRT.UN   CA3874371147

GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(GRT.UN)
06:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
77.35 CAD   -1.19%
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for June 2023
06/08Transcript : Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - Shareholder/Analyst Call
05/30GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for June 2023

06/16/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a distribution of CDN $0.2667 per stapled unit for the month of June 2023. The distribution will be paid by Granite on Friday, July 14, 2023 to stapled unitholders of record at the close of trading on Friday, June 30, 2023. The stapled units will begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on Thursday, June 29, 2023, on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange.

Granite confirms that no portion of the distribution constitutes effectively connected income for U.S. federal tax purposes. A qualified notice providing the breakdown of the sources of the distribution will be issued to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation subsequent to the record date of June 30, 2023, pursuant to United States Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 142 investment properties representing approximately 62.8 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Associate Director, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.


Financials
Sales 2023 531 M 402 M 402 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 2 939 M 2 227 M 2 227 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 4,07%
Capitalization 4 990 M 3 780 M 3 780 M
EV / Sales 2023 14,9x
EV / Sales 2024 13,7x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 98,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 78,28 CAD
Average target price 98,18 CAD
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Managers and Directors
Kevan S. Gorrie President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Teresa Neto Chief Financial Officer
Kelly Marshall Chairman
Michael A. Ramparas EVP-Global Real Estate & Head-Investments
Gerald J. Miller Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST13.32%3 771
PROLOGIS, INC.7.97%112 404
GOODMAN GROUP14.63%25 939
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-1.59%11 511
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.12.43%8 567
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.17.66%7 724
