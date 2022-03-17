Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRT.UN   CA3874371147

GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(GRT.UN)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03/17 04:00:00 pm EDT
97.02 CAD   +1.28%
05:02pGranite REIT Declares Distribution for March 2022
BU
03/10GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Q4 2021 Earnings Call Replay
PU
03/10RBC Capital Maintains Outperform, $110 TP on Granite REIT After in-Line Quarter
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite REIT Declares Distribution for March 2022

03/17/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a distribution of CDN $0.2583 per stapled unit for the month of March 2022. The distribution will be paid by Granite on Thursday, April 14, 2022 to stapled unitholders of record at the close of trading on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The stapled units will begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange.

Granite confirms that no portion of the distribution constitutes effectively connected income for U.S. federal tax purposes. A qualified notice providing the breakdown of the sources of the distribution will be issued to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation subsequent to the record date of March 31, 2022, pursuant to United States Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 134 investment properties representing approximately 55.9 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Associate Director, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
05:02pGranite REIT Declares Distribution for March 2022
BU
03/10GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Q4 2021 Earnings Call Replay
PU
03/10RBC Capital Maintains Outperform, $110 TP on Granite REIT After in-Line Quarter
MT
03/10TRANSCRIPT : Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 10, 2022
CI
03/10GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS FOR 2..
PU
03/09GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : March 9, 2022
PU
03/09Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
03/09Granite Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Results for 2021 and Closing of $510.3 Mi..
BU
03/09GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : GRT.UN) acquired Three modern distribution faciliti..
CI
03/09GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : GRT.UN) acquired Two Distribution Warehouse Propert..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 447 M 353 M 353 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,24%
Capitalization 6 293 M 4 978 M 4 978 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 14,1x
Capi. / Sales 2023 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 95,79 CAD
Average target price 111,08 CAD
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Managers and Directors
Kevan S. Gorrie President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Teresa Neto Chief Financial Officer
Kelly Marshall Chairman
Michael A. Ramparas EVP-Global Real Estate & Head-Investments
Gerald J. Miller Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-9.12%4 939
PROLOGIS, INC.-8.19%114 382
GOODMAN GROUP-16.34%30 040
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-16.41%21 002
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-12.22%11 412
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.-15.87%7 887