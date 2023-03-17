Advanced search
    GRT.UN   CA3874371147

GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(GRT.UN)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-17 pm EDT
83.38 CAD   -0.28%
05:02pGranite REIT Declares Distribution for March 2023
BU
02:53pGranite Real Estate Investment Trust : Joint Notice of Meeting and Record Date for the Annual General Meetings of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Granite REIT Inc - Form 6-K
PU
03/10RBC Capital Markets Raises Granite REIT's Price Target
MT
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for March 2023

03/17/2023 | 05:02pm EDT
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a distribution of CDN $0.2667 per stapled unit for the month of March 2023. The distribution will be paid by Granite on Friday, April 14, 2023 to stapled unitholders of record at the close of trading on Friday, March 31, 2023. The stapled units will begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on Thursday, March 30, 2023, on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange.

Granite confirms that no portion of the distribution constitutes effectively connected income for U.S. federal tax purposes. A qualified notice providing the breakdown of the sources of the distribution will be issued to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation subsequent to the record date of March 31, 2023, pursuant to United States Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 140 investment properties representing approximately 59.4 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Associate Director, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.


© Business Wire 2023
