    GRT.UN   CA3874371147

GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(GRT.UN)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/17 04:15:26 pm EDT
88.58 CAD   +0.17%
05:03pGranite REIT Declares Distribution for May 2022
BU
09:03aRBC Capital Markets Maintains Granite REIT's Rating, Price Target As Q1 Results In Line With Estimates
MT
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for May 2022

05/17/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a distribution of CDN $0.2583 per stapled unit for the month of May 2022. The distribution will be paid by Granite on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 to stapled unitholders of record at the close of trading on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The stapled units will begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on Monday, May 30, 2022 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Friday, May 27, 2022 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Granite confirms that no portion of the distribution constitutes effectively connected income for U.S. federal tax purposes. A qualified notice providing the breakdown of the sources of the distribution will be issued to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation subsequent to the record date of Tuesday, May 31, 2022, pursuant to United States Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 137 investment properties representing approximately 57.3 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Associate Director, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 446 M 347 M 347 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,51%
Capitalization 5 825 M 4 536 M 4 536 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 13,1x
Capi. / Sales 2023 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 88,43 CAD
Average target price 109,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Managers and Directors
Kevan S. Gorrie President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Teresa Neto Chief Financial Officer
Kelly Marshall Chairman
Michael A. Ramparas EVP-Global Real Estate & Head-Investments
Gerald J. Miller Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-16.10%4 512
PROLOGIS, INC.-25.61%92 718
GOODMAN GROUP-26.23%25 281
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-18.31%20 545
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-17.36%11 043
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.-14.74%7 176