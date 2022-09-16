Advanced search
    GRT.UN   CA3874371147

GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(GRT.UN)
2022-09-16
74.20 CAD   +1.15%
05:02pGranite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2022
BU
08/30GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/17GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Declares Distribution for August 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2022

09/16/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a distribution of CDN $0.2583 per stapled unit for the month of September 2022. The distribution will be paid by Granite on Friday, October 14, 2022 to stapled unitholders of record at the close of trading on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The stapled units will begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange.

Granite confirms that no portion of the distribution constitutes effectively connected income for U.S. federal tax purposes. A qualified notice providing the breakdown of the sources of the distribution will be issued to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation subsequent to the record date of September 29, 2022, pursuant to United States Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 139 investment properties representing approximately 57.5 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Associate Director, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 443 M 334 M 334 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,23%
Capitalization 4 799 M 3 615 M 3 615 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,8x
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,94x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 99,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 73,36 CAD
Average target price 97,64 CAD
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Managers and Directors
Kevan S. Gorrie President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Teresa Neto Chief Financial Officer
Kelly Marshall Chairman
Michael A. Ramparas EVP-Global Real Estate & Head-Investments
Gerald J. Miller Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-30.40%3 635
PROLOGIS, INC.-30.97%86 047
GOODMAN GROUP-30.98%23 274
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-16.10%21 202
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-26.11%10 235
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.-13.72%7 620