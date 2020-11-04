Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : ANNOUNCES 2020 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES $164 MILLION OF NEW ACQUISITIONS AND A 3.4% DISTRIBUTION INCREASE COMMENCING DECEMBER 2020

COVID-19 PANDEMIC UPDATE

Granite continues to monitor developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of its tenants and staff. While the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be predicted, Granite believes at this time that its portfolio and strong liquidity position will allow it to weather the impact of COVID-19.

During the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020, there has not been any significant impact on Granite's operations, assets or liabilities as a result of COVID-19. Granite has received 100% of rents due in both the second and third quarters of 2020, and 99.9% of October rents. In addition, Granite granted one rent deferral to a tenant in Germany and the rent in arrears for May and June totaling $0.3 million (€0.2 million), has been paid fully as at the end of the third quarter 2020. Granite has not recognized any provisions for uncollected rent at this time as it expects any outstanding rent to be received. Granite reviewed its future cash flow projections and the valuation of its properties considering the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic during the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 and Granite does not expect, at this time, that COVID-19 will have a significant impact to the fair value of its investment property portfolio. In addition, there have not been any significant fair value losses on investment properties recorded in the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020.

From a liquidity perspective, as at the date of this MD&A, November 4, 2020, Granite has total liquidity of approximately $1.0 billion, including its fully undrawn operating facility which is sufficient to meet its current committed acquisitions, development and construction projects of approximately $172.9 million, including new acquisitions announced and expected to close in Q4 2020. Granite's nearest debt maturity of $250 million occurs in July 2021 and Granite's investment property portfolio of approximately $5.3 billion remains fully unencumbered. Granite believes it is well-positioned to weather the current market volatility and any negative impacts on its business; however, Granite will continue to evaluate and monitor its liquidity as the situation prolongs.

CONFERENCE CALL

Granite will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The toll free number to use for this call is 1 (877) 256-3294. For international callers, please use 1 (416) 981-9004. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the commencement of the call. The conference call will be chaired by Kevan Gorrie, President and Chief Executive Officer. To hear a replay of the scheduled call, please dial 1 (800) 558-5253 (North America) or 1 (416) 626-4100 (international) and enter reservation number 21970297. The replay will be available until Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

OTHER INFORMATION

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 108 investment properties representing approximately 45.3 million square feet of leasable area.

