Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : Joint Notice of Meeting and Record Date for the Annual General Meetings of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Granite REIT Inc - Form 6-K
We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Annual General Meetings of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Granite REIT Inc.:
Meeting Type :
Annual General Meetings
Record Date for Notice of Meeting :
April 12, 2023
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :
April 12, 2023
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :
April 12, 2023
Meeting Date :
June 8, 2023
Meeting Location (if available) :
Toronto, ON
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO :
No
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO :
Yes
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements :
NAA for Beneficial Holders
Yes
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria :
Not Applicable
NAA for Registered Holders
Yes
Registered Holders Stratification Criteria :
Not Applicable
Voting Security Details:
Description
CUSIP Number
ISIN
STAPLED UNITS
(consisting of Trust Units of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Common Shares of Granite REIT Inc.)
387437114
CA3874371147
Sincerely,
Computershare
Agent for GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST & GRANITE REIT INC.
Disclaimer
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 18:52:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
