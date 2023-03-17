Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : Joint Notice of Meeting and Record Date for the Annual General Meetings of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Granite REIT Inc - Form 6-K

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Annual General Meetings of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Granite REIT Inc.:

Meeting Type : Annual General Meetings Record Date for Notice of Meeting : April 12, 2023 Record Date for Voting (if applicable) : April 12, 2023 Beneficial Ownership Determination Date : April 12, 2023 Meeting Date : June 8, 2023 Meeting Location (if available) : Toronto, ON Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO : No Issuer paying for delivery to OBO : Yes Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements : NAA for Beneficial Holders Yes Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria : Not Applicable NAA for Registered Holders Yes Registered Holders Stratification Criteria : Not Applicable Voting Security Details:

Description CUSIP Number ISIN STAPLED UNITS

(consisting of Trust Units of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Common Shares of Granite REIT Inc.) 387437114 CA3874371147

Sincerely,

Computershare

Agent for GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST & GRANITE REIT INC.