  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRT.UN   CA3874371147

GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(GRT.UN)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:29:41 2023-03-17 pm EDT
83.35 CAD   -0.31%
02:53pGranite Real Estate Investment Trust : Joint Notice of Meeting and Record Date for the Annual General Meetings of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Granite REIT Inc - Form 6-K
PU
03/10RBC Capital Markets Raises Granite REIT's Price Target
MT
03/09Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : Q4 2022 Earnings Call Replay
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : Joint Notice of Meeting and Record Date for the Annual General Meetings of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Granite REIT Inc - Form 6-K

03/17/2023 | 02:53pm EDT
We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Annual General Meetings of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Granite REIT Inc.:

Meeting Type : Annual General Meetings
Record Date for Notice of Meeting : April 12, 2023
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) : April 12, 2023
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date : April 12, 2023
Meeting Date : June 8, 2023
Meeting Location (if available) : Toronto, ON
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO : No
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO : Yes
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements :

NAA for Beneficial Holders

Yes

Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria :

Not Applicable

NAA for Registered Holders

Yes

Registered Holders Stratification Criteria :

Not Applicable
Voting Security Details:
Description CUSIP Number ISIN
STAPLED UNITS
(consisting of Trust Units of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Common Shares of Granite REIT Inc.) 		387437114 CA3874371147

Sincerely,

Computershare

Agent for GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST & GRANITE REIT INC.


Disclaimer

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 18:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 533 M 387 M 387 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 2 940 M 2 138 M 2 138 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 3,81%
Capitalization 5 327 M 3 873 M 3 873 M
EV / Sales 2023 15,5x
EV / Sales 2024 14,3x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 83,61 CAD
Average target price 96,36 CAD
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Managers and Directors
Kevan S. Gorrie President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Teresa Neto Chief Financial Officer
Kelly Marshall Chairman
Michael A. Ramparas EVP-Global Real Estate & Head-Investments
Gerald J. Miller Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST21.03%3 873
PROLOGIS, INC.6.53%110 895
GOODMAN GROUP10.71%24 198
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.6.63%11 446
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.0.85%7 706
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.9.23%7 028