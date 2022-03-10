Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : Q4 2021 Earnings Call Replay
Disclaimer
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 18:53:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Analyst Recommendations on GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Sales 2022
437 M
341 M
341 M
Net income 2022
-
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
3,37%
Capitalization
6 017 M
4 695 M
4 695 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
13,8x
Capi. / Sales 2023
12,8x
Nbr of Employees
46
Free-Float
99,8%
Chart GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
91,59 CAD
Average target price
110,42 CAD
Spread / Average Target
20,6%