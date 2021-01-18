Log in
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust GRT.UN

GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(GRT.UN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT Declares Distribution for January 2021

01/18/2021 | 05:06pm EST
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a distribution of CAD $0.250 per stapled unit for the month of January 2021. The distribution will be paid by Granite on February 16, 2021 to stapled unitholders of record at the close of trading on January 29, 2021. The stapled units will begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on Thursday, January 28, 2021 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange.

Granite confirms that no portion of the distribution constitutes effectively connected income for U.S. federal tax purposes. A qualified notice providing the breakdown of the sources of the distribution will be issued to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation subsequent to the record date of January 29, 2021, pursuant to United States Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 110 investment properties representing approximately 47 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Manager, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 337 M 264 M 264 M
Net income 2020 307 M 240 M 240 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,86%
Capitalization 4 640 M 3 636 M 3 637 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 13,8x
Capi. / Sales 2021 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 85,41 CAD
Last Close Price 75,22 CAD
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,01%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevan S. Gorrie President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Kelly Marshall Chairman
Teresa Neto Chief Financial Officer
Gerald J. Miller Independent Trustee
Peter Aghar Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-3.44%3 644
PROLOGIS, INC.-1.99%72 207
GOODMAN GROUP-6.93%24 920
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-2.68%14 469
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST-8.49%8 638
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.0.78%7 650
