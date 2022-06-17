Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRT.UN   CA3874371147

GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(GRT.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15 2022-06-17 pm EDT
77.50 CAD   +1.44%
05:24pGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Declares Distribution for June 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
05:02pGranite REIT Declares Distribution for June 2022
BU
06/10GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Voting Results From Its 2022 Joint Annual General and Special Meetings of Stapled Unitholders - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT Declares Distribution for June 2022 - Form 6-K

06/17/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for June 2022

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--June 17, 2022--Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite") (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a distribution of CDN $0.2583 per stapled unit for the month of June 2022. The distribution will be paid by Granite on Friday, July 15, 2022 to stapled unitholders of record at the close of trading on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The stapled units will begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange.

Granite confirms that no portion of the distribution constitutes effectively connected income for U.S. federal tax purposes. A qualified notice providing the breakdown of the sources of the distribution will be issued to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation subsequent to the record date of Thursday, June 30, 2022, pursuant to United States Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 137 investment properties representing approximately 57.3 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Associate Director, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.

Contacts

Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, 647-925-7560
Andrea Sanelli, Associate Director, Legal & Investor Services, 647-925-7504

Disclaimer

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 21:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
05:24pGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Declares Distribution for June 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
05:02pGranite REIT Declares Distribution for June 2022
BU
06/10GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Voting Results From Its 2022 Joint Annual..
PU
06/09Granite Announces Voting Results From Its 2022 Joint Annual General and Special Meeting..
BU
06/09TRANSCRIPT : Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/30GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/19GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : GRT.UN) announces an Equity Buyback for 6,566,292 s..
CI
05/19Granite Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
BU
05/19Granite Real Estate Investment Trust authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
05/17Granite REIT Declares Distribution for May 2022
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 446 M 342 M 342 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,06%
Capitalization 5 032 M 3 855 M 3 855 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,3x
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 76,40 CAD
Average target price 108,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
Managers and Directors
Kevan S. Gorrie President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Teresa Neto Chief Financial Officer
Kelly Marshall Chairman
Michael A. Ramparas EVP-Global Real Estate & Head-Investments
Gerald J. Miller Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-27.51%3 891
PROLOGIS, INC.-33.60%82 763
GOODMAN GROUP0.00%22 890
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-18.22%20 068
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-28.87%9 504
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.-13.42%7 645