Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite REIT”) and Granite REIT Inc. (“Granite GP”) (collectively, “Granite”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has issued a final order approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under which Granite plans to simplify its capital structure by replacing its current stapled unit structure with a conventional REIT trust unit structure (the “Arrangement”).

The final order was obtained following Granite’s Annual and Special Meetings of Stapled Unitholders held on June 6, 2024, where the Arrangement was approved by Granite unitholders. Subject to satisfaction or waiver of certain other closing conditions, Granite expects the Arrangement to be completed in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 63.3 million square feet of leasable area.

