    GRT.UN   CA3874371147

GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(GRT.UN)
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT Announces Closing of C$316 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering

06/09/2021 | 08:26am EDT
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite” or the “REIT”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that it has closed its previously announced public offering (the “Offering”) of 3,979,000 stapled units (the “Units”), inclusive of 519,000 Units issued pursuant to the exercise in full of the over-allotment option, at a price of C$79.50 per Unit for total gross proceeds of C$316,330,500.

The Offering was conducted on a bought deal basis through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by BMO Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc.

Granite intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the REIT’s acquisition pipeline and commitments under the REIT’s existing development projects and for general trust purposes.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 115 investment properties representing approximately 50.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ Systems for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov.

For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Manager, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, constitute “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the Granite’s intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering to fund the REIT’s acquisition pipeline, commitments under the REIT’s existing development projects and for general trust purposes, Granite’s intention and ability to make future investments and acquisitions on satisfactory terms and Granite’s plans, goals, strategies, intentions, beliefs, estimates, costs, objectives, economic performance, expectations, or foresight or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “seek”, “objective” and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of Granite’s intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering, Granite’s intention and ability to acquire and develop properties on satisfactory terms, or other events, performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or the times at or by which future events or performance will be achieved. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on information available at the time and/or management’s good faith assumptions and analyses made in light of its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Granite’s control, that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the risks set forth in the annual information form of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Granite REIT Inc. dated March 3, 2021 (the “Annual Information Form”). The “Risk Factors” section of the Annual Information Form also contain information about the material factors or assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information speak only as of the date the statements and information were made and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Granite expressly disclaims any intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
08:26aGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Announces Closing of C$316 Million B..
06/03GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT ANNOUNCES A C$275 MILLION BOUGHT DEA..
06/02GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Reit announces a c$275 million bought dea..
06/02Granite REIT In Talks to Acquire Six Properties for C$368.3 Million; Raising ..
05/27GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
05/19Granite REIT Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid
05/19GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer..
PU
05/19GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer..
05/17GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Declares Distribution for May 2021
05/10RBC Raises Price Target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$87 From ..
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 395 M 327 M 327 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,68%
Capitalization 5 029 M 4 159 M 4 163 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 12,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 87,81 CAD
Last Close Price 81,50 CAD
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,75%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,29%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevan S. Gorrie President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Teresa Neto Chief Financial Officer
Kelly Marshall Chairman
Michael A. Ramparas EVP-Global Real Estate & Head-Investments
Gerald J. Miller Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST4.62%4 159
PROLOGIS, INC.24.08%91 480
GOODMAN GROUP8.57%29 153
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION22.47%18 356
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST6.56%10 046
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.6.68%8 303