    GRT.UN   CA3874371147

GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(GRT.UN)
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT Declares Distribution for May 2021

05/17/2021 | 05:03pm EDT
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a distribution of CAD $0.250 per stapled unit for the month of May 2021. The distribution will be paid by Granite on June 15, 2021 to stapled unitholders of record at the close of trading on May 28, 2021. The stapled units will begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on Thursday, May 27, 2021 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange.

Granite confirms that no portion of the distribution constitutes effectively connected income for U.S. federal tax purposes. A qualified notice providing the breakdown of the sources of the distribution will be issued to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation subsequent to the record date of May 28, 2021, pursuant to United States Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 115 investment properties representing approximately 50.4 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Manager, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.


Financials
Sales 2021 399 M 331 M 331 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 4 912 M 4 068 M 4 070 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 12,3x
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 99,8%
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 87,59 CAD
Last Close Price 79,61 CAD
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,77%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevan S. Gorrie President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Teresa Neto Chief Financial Officer
Kelly Marshall Chairman
Michael A. Ramparas EVP-Global Real Estate & Head-Investments
Gerald J. Miller Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST2.20%4 059
PROLOGIS, INC.15.04%84 815
GOODMAN GROUP-0.42%26 944
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION12.46%16 856
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST2.76%9 687
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.6.52%8 071