Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (“Granite Ridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GRNT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share payable on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023. Future declarations of dividends are subject to approval by the Board of Directors.

About Granite Ridge

Granite Ridge is a scaled, non-operated oil & gas exploration and production company. We invest in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with proven operators. We create value by generating sustainable full-cycle risk adjusted returns for investors, offering a rewarding experience for our team, and delivering reliable energy solutions to all – safely and responsibly. For more information, visit Granite Ridge’s website at www.graniteridge.com.

