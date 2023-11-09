Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (“Granite Ridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GRNT) today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter 2023 and provided an updated outlook for 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Grew production 20% to 26,433 barrels of oil equivalent (“Boe”) per day (46% oil), from 22,015 Boe per day (49% oil) for the third quarter of 2022.

Reported net income of $18.0 million, or $0.13 per share, versus $80.0 million, or $0.60 per share, for the prior year period. Third quarter adjusted net income (non-GAAP) totaled $27.7 million, or $0.21 per share. Non-cash depletion and accretion expense for the third quarter totaled $44.3 million, impacting net income by $0.33 per share.

Generated $83.2 million of adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP).

Deployed $95.1 million of capital during the quarter, including $11.9 million of inventory acquisitions (non-GAAP).

Placed 77 gross (8.58 net) wells online.

Declared dividend of $0.11 per share of common stock.

Ended the third quarter of 2023 with liquidity of $70.8 million.

2023 Outlook Updates

Increased full year 2023 midpoint production guidance to 23,250 Boe per day; now expecting to generate 18% midpoint annual production volume growth as compared to the full year 2022.

Increased the midpoint of total capital expenditures for full year 2023 by $55 million to $350 million primarily to reflect additional acquisitions.

Increased the midpoint of number of net well placed on production to 22.

See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for descriptions of the above non-GAAP measures as well as a reconciliation of these measures to the associated GAAP (as defined herein) measures.

Luke Brandenberg, President and CEO of Granite Ridge, commented, “Our third quarter operational and financial results are another clear indicator that our well-honed strategy of building close and long-standing relationships provides a strong platform for continued success. This was evidenced by the more than 23% increase in growth in daily production levels from the second quarter of 2023, as well as the 11% increase in the sequential quarterly period end net producing well count. This growth is a direct result of our operator partners’ targeted spending campaigns to capitalize on the strong underlying fundamentals supporting the oil and gas industry. In addition, our positive third quarter of 2023 results reflect our unrelenting pursuit in identifying, evaluating and – most importantly – executing targeted opportunities that fit our very selective criteria.”

Third Quarter 2023 Summary

Third quarter 2023 oil production volumes totaled 12,228 barrels (“Bbls”) per day, a 13% increase from the third quarter of 2022. Natural gas production for the third quarter of 2023 totaled 85,228 thousand cubic feet of natural gas (“Mcf”) per day, a 27% increase from the third quarter of 2022. As a result, the Company’s total production for the third quarter of 2023 grew 20% from the third quarter of the prior year to 26,433 Boe per day.

Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $18.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share. Excluding non-cash and nonrecurring items, the third quarter 2023 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $27.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share. The Company’s average realized price for oil and natural gas for the third quarter of 2023, excluding the effect of commodity derivatives, was $78.41 per Bbl and $2.58 per Mcf, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $83.2 million, compared to $99.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. Third quarter of 2023 cash flow from operating activities was $57.0 million, including $22.3 million in working capital changes. Operating cash flow before working capital changes (non-GAAP) was $79.3 million. Costs incurred for development activities totaled $75.7 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Granite Ridge Credit Agreement Amendment

On November 7, 2023, Granite Ridge amended the senior secured revolving credit agreement (the “Credit Agreement”) which, among other things, established a borrowing base of $275.0 million, increased the Company’s aggregate elected commitments from $150.0 million to $240.0 million, and amended the applicable margin charged on the loans and other obligations under the Credit Agreement.

Operational Activity

The table below provides a summary of gross and net wells completed and put on production for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Gross Net Gross Net Permian 23 5.46 85 10.59 Eagle Ford 6 1.77 18 4.27 Bakken 12 0.34 29 1.43 Haynesville 4 0.94 4 0.94 DJ 32 0.07 98 2.80 Total 77 8.58 234 20.03

On September 30, 2023, the Company had 196 gross (10.6 net) wells in process.

Costs Incurred

The tables below provide the costs incurred for oil and natural gas producing activities for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Property acquisition costs: Proved $ 8,161 $ 4,251 $ 27,459 $ 12,206 Unproved 11,262 7,864 24,053 20,653 Development costs 75,726 59,898 233,071 164,923 Total costs incurred for oil and natural gas properties $ 95,149 $ 72,013 $ 284,583 $ 197,782 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Inventory acquisitions (non-GAAP) (1) $ 11,939 $ 25,619 $ 36,203 $ 57,253 Production acquisitions 8,161 — 26,150 560 Development costs (excluding drilling carry) 75,049 46,394 222,230 139,969 Total costs incurred for oil and natural gas properties $ 95,149 $ 72,013 $ 284,583 $ 197,782 (1) Includes costs to acquire additional development opportunities and undeveloped acreage acquisition.

Commodity Derivatives Update

The Company’s commodity derivatives strategy is intended to manage its exposure to commodity price fluctuations. Please see the table under “Derivatives Information” below for detailed information about Granite Ridge’s current derivatives positions.

Updated 2023 Guidance

The following table summarizes the Company’s updated operational and financial guidance for 2023.

2023 Guidance Updated 2023 Guidance Annual production (Boe per day) 21,500 - 23,000 22,500 - 24,000 Oil as a % of sales volumes 49 % 47 % Inventory acquisitions and production acquisitions ($ in millions) $50 - $50 $90 - $90 Development capital expenditures ($ in millions) $230 - $260 $255 - $265 Total capital expenditures ($ in millions) $280 - $310 $345 - $355 Net wells placed on production 19 - 21 21 - 23 Lease operating expenses (per Boe) $6.50 - $7.50 $6.50 - $7.50 Production and ad valorem taxes (as a % of total sales) 7% - 8% 7% - 8% Cash general and administrative expense ($ in millions) $20 - $22 $20 - $22

About Granite Ridge

Granite Ridge is a scaled, non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. We own a portfolio of wells and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific unconventional basins across the United States. Rather than drill wells ourselves, we increase asset diversity and decrease overhead by investing in a smaller piece of a larger number of high-graded wells drilled by proven public and private operators. We create value by generating sustainable full-cycle risk adjusted returns for investors, offering a rewarding experience for our team, and delivering reliable energy solutions to all – safely and responsibly. For more information, visit Granite Ridge’s website at www.graniteridge.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the presentation of the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDAX, operating cash flow before working capital changes, free cash flow and inventory acquisitions.

See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description and reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure presented in this press release to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except par value and share data) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 6,117 $ 50,833 Revenue receivable 82,680 72,287 Advances to operators 11,104 8,908 Prepaid costs and other 450 4,203 Derivative assets - commodity derivatives 2,112 10,089 Total current assets 102,463 146,320 Property and equipment: Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method 1,311,625 1,028,662 Accumulated depletion (496,452 ) (383,673 ) Total property and equipment, net 815,173 644,989 Long-term assets: Other long-term assets 2,978 3,468 Total long-term assets 2,978 3,468 Total assets $ 920,614 $ 794,777 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accrued expenses $ 61,985 $ 62,180 Other liabilities 3,454 1,523 Derivative liabilities - commodity derivatives 4,391 431 Total current liabilities 69,830 64,134 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 85,000 — Derivative liabilities - commodity derivatives 479 — Derivative liabilities - common stock warrants — 11,902 Asset retirement obligations 6,498 4,745 Deferred tax liability 108,627 91,592 Total long-term liabilities 200,604 108,239 Total liabilities 270,434 172,373 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 431,000,000 shares authorized, 136,053,725 and 133,294,897 issued at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 14 13 Additional paid-in capital 610,982 590,232 Retained earnings 51,758 32,388 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,840,427 and 25,920 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (12,574 ) (229 ) Total stockholders' equity 650,180 622,404 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 920,614 $ 794,777

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Oil and natural gas sales $ 108,404 $ 136,966 $ 287,271 $ 381,082 Operating costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 16,935 12,330 45,113 30,258 Production and ad valorem taxes 7,790 7,871 19,810 20,771 Depletion and accretion expense 44,267 36,567 113,088 84,096 Abandonments expense 1,560 — 1,560 — General and administrative (including non-cash stock-based compensation of $379 and $1,813 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023) 5,249 2,708 21,839 7,747 Total operating costs and expenses 75,801 59,476 201,410 142,872 Net operating income 32,603 77,490 85,861 238,210 Other income (expense): Gain (loss) on derivatives - commodity derivatives (8,129 ) 3,071 6,415 (30,787 ) Interest expense (1,356 ) (570 ) (2,906 ) (1,704 ) Loss on derivatives - common stock warrants (8 ) — (5,742 ) — Total other income (expense) (9,493 ) 2,501 (2,233 ) (32,491 ) Income before income taxes 23,110 79,991 83,628 205,719 Income tax expense 5,153 — 20,068 — Net income $ 17,957 $ 79,991 $ 63,560 $ 205,719 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.60 $ 0.48 $ 1.55 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.60 $ 0.48 $ 1.55 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 134,396 132,923 133,426 132,923 Diluted 134,421 132,923 133,440 132,923

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 63,560 $ 205,719 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion and accretion expense 113,088 84,096 Abandonments expense 1,560 — (Gain) loss on derivatives - commodity derivatives (6,415 ) 30,787 Net cash receipts from (payments on) commodity derivatives 18,830 (40,006 ) Stock-based compensation 1,813 — Amortization of deferred financing costs 490 62 Loss on derivatives - common stock warrants 5,742 — Deferred income taxes 17,069 — Other (146 ) — Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Revenue receivable (10,545 ) (27,517 ) Accrued expenses 2,627 4,932 Prepaid and other expenses 1,854 (6,703 ) Other payable 3,165 (14 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 212,692 251,356 Investing activities: Capital expenditures for oil and natural gas properties (237,138 ) (143,923 ) Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties (49,427 ) (32,858 ) Refund of advances to operators — 971 Proceeds from the disposal of oil and natural gas properties 60 747 Net cash used in investing activities (286,505 ) (175,063 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from borrowing on credit facilities 117,500 16,000 Repayments of borrowing on credit facilities (32,500 ) (67,100 ) Cash contributions — 84 Deferred financing costs (28 ) — Payment of expenses related to formation of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (43 ) — Purchase of treasury shares (11,765 ) — Payment of dividends (44,072 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock 5 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 29,097 (51,016 ) Net change in cash and restricted cash (44,716 ) 25,277 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 51,133 12,154 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 6,417 $ 37,431 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities: Oil and natural gas property development costs in accrued expenses $ (13,068 ) $ 17,326 Advances to operators applied to development of oil and natural gas properties $ 88,463 $ 55,775 Cash and restricted cash: Cash $ 6,117 $ 37,131 Restricted cash included in other long-term assets 300 300 Cash and restricted cash $ 6,417 $ 37,431

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. Summary Production and Price Data The following table sets forth summary information concerning production and operating data for the periods indicated: Three months ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales (in thousands): Oil sales $ 88,210 $ 79,051 $ 230,755 $ 251,088 Natural gas sales 20,194 57,915 56,516 129,994 Total revenues 108,404 136,966 287,271 381,082 Net Production: Oil (MBbl) 1,125 999 3,038 2,610 Natural gas (MMcf) 7,841 6,158 20,643 15,461 Total (MBoe)(1) 2,432 2,025 6,479 5,187 Average Daily Production: Oil (Bbl) 12,228 10,859 11,128 9,560 Natural gas (Mcf) 85,228 66,935 75,615 56,634 Total (Boe)(1) 26,433 22,015 23,731 18,999 Average Sales Prices: Oil (per Bbl) $ 78.41 $ 79.13 $ 75.96 $ 96.20 Effect of gain (loss) on settled oil derivatives on average price (per Bbl) 0.11 (6.95 ) 1.29 (8.88 ) Oil net of settled oil derivatives (per Bbl) (2) 78.52 72.18 77.25 87.32 Natural gas sales (per Mcf) 2.58 9.40 2.74 8.41 Effect of gain (loss) on settled natural gas derivatives on average price (per Mcf) 0.55 (1.32 ) 0.72 (1.09 ) Natural gas sales net of settled natural gas derivatives (per Mcf) (2) 3.13 8.08 3.46 7.32 Realized price on a Boe basis excluding settled commodity derivatives 44.57 67.64 44.34 73.47 Effect of gain (loss) on settled commodity derivatives on average price (per Boe) 1.82 (7.46 ) 2.91 (7.71 ) Realized price on a Boe basis including settled commodity derivatives (2) 46.39 60.18 47.25 65.76 Operating Expenses (in thousands): Lease operating expenses $ 16,935 $ 12,330 $ 45,113 $ 30,258 Production and ad valorem taxes 7,790 7,871 19,810 20,771 Depletion and accretion expense 44,267 36,567 113,088 84,096 General and administrative 5,249 2,708 21,839 7,747 Costs and Expenses (per Boe): Lease operating expenses $ 6.96 $ 6.09 $ 6.96 $ 5.83 Production and ad valorem taxes 3.20 3.89 3.06 4.00 Depletion and accretion 18.20 18.06 17.45 16.21 General and administrative 2.16 1.34 3.37 1.49 Net Producing Wells at Period-End: 175.24 123.84 175.24 123.84

(1) Natural gas is converted to Boe using the ratio of one barrel of oil to six Mcf of natural gas. (2) The presentation of realized prices including settled commodity derivatives is a result of including the net cash receipts from (payments on) commodity derivatives that are presented in our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. This presentation of average prices with derivatives is a means by which to reflect the actual cash performance of our commodity derivatives for the respective periods and presents oil and natural gas prices with derivatives in a manner consistent with the presentation generally used by the investment community.

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. Derivatives Information The table below provides data associated with the Company’s derivatives at November 9, 2023, for the periods indicated: 2023 2024 2025 Total Total Total Producer 3-way (oil) Volume (Bbl) 208,488 — — Weighted-average sub-floor price ($/Bbl) $ 60.43 $ — $ — Weighted-average floor price ($/Bbl) $ 80.00 $ — $ — Weighted-average ceiling price ($/Bbl) $ 101.92 $ — $ — Collar (oil) Volume (Bbl) 371,304 1,536,446 273,000 Weighted-average floor price ($/Bbl) $ 67.49 $ 64.24 $ 63.00 Weighted-average ceiling price ($/Bbl) $ 88.14 $ 85.07 $ 82.70 Swaps (oil) Volume (Bbl) — 181,000 — Weighted-average price ($/Bbl) $ — $ 80.00 $ — Collar (natural gas) Volume (Mcf) 3,746,650 5,471,000 2,156,000 Weighted-average floor price ($/Mcf) $ 3.72 $ 3.14 $ 3.59 Weighted-average ceiling price ($/Mcf) $ 5.37 $ 4.71 $ 5.39 Swaps (natural gas) Volume (Mcf) — 6,903,000 450,000 Weighted-average price ($/Mcf) $ — $ 3.22 $ 3.68

Granite Ridge Resources Inc.

Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes certain non-GAAP performance measures may provide financial statement users with additional meaningful comparisons between current results, the results of its peers and the results of prior periods. In addition, the Company believes these measures are used by analysts and others in the valuation, rating and investment recommendations of companies within the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. See the reconciliations throughout this release of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDAX

Adjusted EBITDAX (as defined below) is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator.

The Company defines adjusted EBITDAX as net income, before (1) abandonments expense, (2) depletion and accretion expense, (3) (gain) loss on derivatives – commodity derivatives, (4) net cash receipts from (payments on) commodity derivatives, (5) interest expense (6) (gain) loss on derivatives – common stock warrants (7) non-cash stock-based compensation (8) warrant exchange transaction costs and (9) income tax expense. Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure of net income or cash flows as determined by GAAP.

The Company’s adjusted EBITDAX measure provides additional information that may be used to better understand the Company’s operations. Adjusted EBITDAX is one of several metrics that the Company uses as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of its business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic cost of depreciable and depletable assets. Adjusted EBITDAX, as used by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDAX is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by the Company’s management team and by other users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements. For example, adjusted EBITDAX can be used to assess the Company’s operating performance and return on capital in comparison to other independent exploration and production companies without regard to financial or capital structure, and to assess the financial performance of the Company’s assets and the Company without regard to capital structure or historical cost basis.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of net income to adjusted EBITDAX for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 17,957 $ 79,991 $ 63,560 $ 205,719 Interest expense 1,356 570 2,906 1,704 Income tax expense 5,153 — 20,068 — Abandonments expense 1,560 — 1,560 — Depletion and accretion expense 44,267 36,567 113,088 84,096 Non-cash stock-based compensation 379 — 1,813 — Warrant exchange transaction costs — — 2,456 — (Gain) loss on derivatives - commodity derivatives 8,129 (3,071 ) (6,415 ) 30,787 Net cash receipts from (payments on) commodity derivatives 4,419 (15,099 ) 18,830 (40,006 ) Loss on derivatives - common stock warrants 8 — 5,742 — Adjusted EBITDAX $ 83,228 $ 98,958 $ 223,608 $ 282,300

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes and to Free Cash Flow

The Company provides Operating Cash Flow (“OCF”) before working capital changes, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. OCF before working capital changes represents net cash provided by operating activities as determined under GAAP without regard to changes in operating assets and liabilities. The Company believes OCF before working capital changes is an accepted measure of an oil and natural gas company’s ability to generate cash used to fund development and acquisition activities and service debt or pay dividends. Additionally, the Company provides free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Free cash flow is cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital in excess of exploration and development costs incurred. The Company believes that free cash flow is useful to investors as it provides measures to compare cash from operating activities and exploration and development costs across periods on a consistent basis.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by operating activities as indicators of operating performance.

The following tables provide a reconciliation from the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities to OCF before working capital changes and to free cash flow:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 57,032 $ 114,046 $ 212,692 $ 251,356 Changes in cash due to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Revenue receivable 27,147 (19,738 ) 10,545 27,517 Accrued expenses (1,155 ) (1,220 ) (2,627 ) (4,932 ) Prepaid and other expenses (904 ) 5,174 (1,854 ) 6,703 Other payable (2,832 ) 167 (3,165 ) 14 Total working capital changes 22,256 (15,617 ) 2,899 29,302 Operating cash flow before working capital changes 79,288 98,429 215,591 280,658 Development costs 75,726 59,898 233,071 164,923 Free cash flow $ 3,562 $ 38,531 $ (17,480 ) $ 115,735

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share

The Company’s presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share that exclude the effect of certain items are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share represent earnings and diluted earnings per share determined under GAAP without regard to certain non-cash and nonrecurring items. The Company believes these measures provide useful information to analysts and investors for analysis of its operating results on a recurring, comparable basis from period to period. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for earnings or diluted earnings per share as determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation from the GAAP measure of net income to adjusted net income, both in total and on a per diluted share basis, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 17,957 $ 79,991 $ 63,560 $ 205,719 (Gain) loss on derivatives - commodity derivatives 8,129 (3,071 ) (6,415 ) 30,787 Net cash receipts from (payments on) commodity derivatives 4,419 (15,099 ) 18,830 (40,006 ) Loss on derivatives - common stock warrants 8 — 5,742 — Warrant exchange transaction costs — — 2,456 — Tax impact on above adjustments (a) (2,850 ) — (4,679 ) — Changes in deferred taxes and other estimates 32 — 1,223 — Adjusted net income $ 27,695 $ 61,821 $ 80,717 $ 196,500 Earnings per diluted share - as reported $ 0.13 $ 0.60 $ 0.48 $ 1.55 (Gain) loss on derivatives - commodity derivatives 0.06 (0.02 ) (0.05 ) 0.23 Net cash receipts from (payments on) commodity derivatives 0.03 (0.11 ) 0.14 (0.30 ) Loss on derivatives - common stock warrants — — 0.04 — Warrant exchange transaction costs — — 0.02 — Tax impact on above adjustments (a) (0.01 ) — (0.04 ) — Changes in deferred taxes and other estimates — — 0.01 — Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.21 $ 0.47 $ 0.60 $ 1.48 Adjusted earnings per share: Basic earnings $ 0.21 $ 0.47 $ 0.60 $ 1.48 Diluted earnings $ 0.21 $ 0.47 $ 0.60 $ 1.48 (a) Estimated using statutory tax rate in effect for the period.

Reconciliation of Total Costs Incurred for Oil and Natural Gas Properties to Inventory Acquisitions

The Company defines inventory acquisitions as costs incurred to acquire additional development opportunities and undeveloped acreage acquisitions and excludes producing property acquisition costs. The Company believes that inventory acquisitions are useful to investors as they provide a measure of Company’s costs incurred for current and future drilling opportunities on a consistent basis.

The following table provides a reconciliation from the GAAP measure of total costs incurred for oil and natural gas properties to inventory acquisitions:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Property acquisition costs: Proved $ 8,161 $ 4,251 $ 27,459 $ 12,206 Unproved 11,262 7,864 24,053 20,653 Development costs 75,726 59,898 233,071 164,923 Total costs incurred for oil and natural gas properties 95,149 72,013 284,583 197,782 Less: Development costs (excluding drilling carry) (75,049 ) (46,394 ) (222,230 ) (139,969 ) Less: Production acquisitions (8,161 ) — (26,150 ) (560 ) Inventory acquisitions (non-GAAP) $ 11,939 $ 25,619 $ 36,203 $ 57,253

