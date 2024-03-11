Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE: GRNT) (“Granite Ridge” or the “Company”), announced that the Company will be participating in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on March 13, 2024, at 1:00pm Central Time. Luke Brandenberg, President and CEO will discuss the Company’s business strategy, capital allocation plans, financial position and other topics.

This event is open access for all investors to participate. Interested parties can register for the event at the link below. Replays of the webcast will also be available after the event.

Registration for the event is available at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ig89XGkgSPS1HEqd6DAIXQ

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients’ businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

About Granite Ridge

Granite Ridge is a scaled, non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. We own a portfolio of wells and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific unconventional basins across the United States. Rather than drill wells ourselves, we increase asset diversity and decrease overhead by investing in a smaller piece of a larger number of high-graded wells drilled by proven public and private operators. We create value by generating sustainable full-cycle risk adjusted returns for investors, offering a rewarding experience for our team, and delivering reliable energy solutions to all – safely and responsibly. For more information, visit Granite Ridge’s website at www.graniteridge.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240311865477/en/