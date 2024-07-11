I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N | J U L Y 2 0 2 4

Granite Ridge at a Glance

Key Statistics ($MM except per share metrics)

Assets

Ticker / Exchange

GRNT / NYSE

Share Price (as of 7/5/2024)

$6.39

Market Capitalization

$835

Enterprise Value 1

$952

TTM Adjusted EBITDAX 2

$299

Permian

Dividend Yield 3

6.9%

Vital Energy, Inc Shares Held on Balance Sheet 4

$49

Bakken

DJ

Haynesville

Eagle Ford

1Q'24 Production (23,842 Boe/d)

Eagle Ford

16%

Permian

45%

Haynesville

Gas

Oil

55%

45%

21%

Bakken

10% DJ 8%

SEC PV-10 ($856 million) 2,5

Eagle Ford

16%

Permian

Haynesville

63%

2%

Gas Oil

Bakken

49% 51%

11%

DJ 8%

Net Acres (37,756) 6

Eagle Ford

18%

Permian

26%

Haynesville

15%

DJ 6%

Bakken

36%

  1. Enterprise Value is calculated as the sum of total market capitalization as of 5/8/2024 and net debt as of 3/31/2024.
  2. Non-GAAPfinancial measure. Please see the Appendix for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure.
  3. Future dividends are subject to Board approval.
  4. Vital Energy, Inc (NYSE: VTLE) share price as of 7/5/2024. Value of shares is excluded from enterprise value calculations.
  5. Based upon SEC proved reserves as of 12/31/2023.
  6. As of 3/31/2024.

2

What Is Granite Ridge?

INCOME

PRODUCTION

STRONG

TRADING AT

STOCK

GROWTH

BALANCE SHEET

VALUE PRICE

6.9%

7%

0.4x

3.2x

Dividend Yield 1

Year-over-Year Target

Leverage Ratio 3

EV / TTM

Production Growth 2

Adj. EBITDAX 4

  1. As of 5/8/2024; based on last quarter annualized dividend payment of $0.44/share; Future dividends are subject to approval by the Granite Ridge Board of Directors and credit agreement restrictions.
  2. Production growth is defined as the midpoint of guidance for 2024 over full year 2023 production adjusted for the asset sale to Vital on a barrel of oil equivalent basis.
  3. Defined as Net Debt / Trailing Twelve Month ("TTM") Adjusted EBITDAX as of 3/31/2024; Net Debt and Adjusted EBITDAX are Non-GAAP financial measures, which are defined and reconciled in the Appendix.

4. Non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined and reconciled in the Appendix.

3

Diversified Upstream Portfolio

Basin

Permian

SEC PV-101

63%

Operator Sample

Net

Acres 2,3

9,636

Wells in

Process 4

152

Active

% Private 1

Rigs 5

318 48%

Oil 1

56%

Eagle Ford

16%

6,866

8

55

75%

55%

Bakken

11%

13,487

21

34

38%

76%

DJ

8%

2,265

81

11

7%

34%

Haynesville

2%

5,502

2

34

6%

0%

Total Company

$856MM

37,756

264

452

43%

51%

  1. Based on 12/31/2023 SEC reserves. PV-10 is a Non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined and reconciled in the Appendix.
  2. As of 3/31/2024.
  3. Excludes shallow zone acreage.
  4. Defined as gross wells spud, but not producing as of 3/31/2024.

5. As of 4/19/2024. Source: Baker Hughes.

4

2023 Closed Deals 1

100%

Multiple

Midland

Acquisitions

Haynesville

80

DJ

60

Private

Eagle Ford

Traditional

Non-Op

40

20

Delaware

Strategic

Public

Strategic

Partnerships

Partner

0

Operator

Operator Type

Basin

Sourcing Channel

GRNT's multi-basin, multi- operator approach mitigates risk and broadens the opportunity set to generate attractive investment

opportunities

1. Internal data; values represented as proportion of overall deal count; list of operators in highlighted area represent certain operators with whom at least 1 deal closed.

5

Our Daily Pursuit

Generate cash flow 1

Source and evaluate

Allocate capital

Focus on shareholders

from our diversified asset base

>600 opportunities per year

to the best risk adjusted

by providing a fixed dividend 2

($305mm in 2023)

return projects

and maintaining low leverage

5 Basins and 50% oil/50% gas

Permian > 60% of deal flow

Close on <4% of deal flow

$0.44/share fixed dividend 2

1. Defined as EBITDAX. This is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined and reconciled in the Appendix.

2. Subject to Board approval.

6

How Investors Win with GRNT

SHAREHOLDERASSET

RETURNSGROWTH

Leverage

~ 0.5x

STRATEGIC

TRANSITIONING

PARTNERSHIPS

SHAREHOLDER BASE

7

Improving the Vehicle for Investors

GRNT Efforts on the Road Producing Results

  • 10 Conferences 1
  • 19 non-deal road shows 1
  • 278 investor and research meetings with 188 unique firms 1
  • Research coverage increased from 1 to 7 1
  • Avg. daily trading volume increased 12x from Dec-22 to Dec-23
  • Added to Russell 2000 Index

Research Coverage

Firm

Analyst

Rating

Price Target

Bank of America

Noah Hungness

Neutral

$7.00

Capital One Securities

Phillips Johnston

Overweight

$9.00

Evercore ISI

Stephen Richardson

In Line

$8.00

Gerdes

John Gerdes

Neutral

$7.00

Roth

John White

Buy

$8.80

Stephens

Michael Scialla

Overweight

$8.00

Water Tower Research

Jeffrey Robertson

N/A

N/A

  1. Since 10/22/2022.
  2. Grey Rock Energy Partners GP III, L.P., Grey Rock Energy Partners GP II, L.P., and Matthew Miller, Griffin Perry, Thaddeus Darden and Kirk Lazarine entered into a Stockholder Voting Agreement on August 25th, 2023.
  3. Harvest period expirations for Fund II (10.6MM shares) and Fund III (55.4MM shares) are November 2024 and April 2027 respectively.
  4. Non-GreyRock Insiders consists of Granite Ridge management and its three independent directors.

Ownership Summary

Ownership Summary

Shares

%

Grey Rock Voting Agreement 2,3

67,857,678

51.9%

Public Float

62,659,707

48.0%

Non-Grey Rock Insiders 4

177,467

0.1%

Total

130,743,952

100.0%

Non Grey Rock

Insiders, 0.1%

Grey Rock

Voting Public Float,

Agreement, 48.0% 51.9%

8

Asset Growth: Opportunity Set

Strategic Partnerships

Traditional Non-Op

Smaller, relationship driven deals that come from years of "boots on the ground" in our primary focus areas

Broader

CONTROLLED

Increased

Operational

Deal Flow

CAPITAL

Control

Controlled capital partnerships provides us with broader deal flow and control over

development timing

Operators in lower-48 spend ~$100Bn of gross development capital per year; 25% or ~$25Bn of that spend is held by non-op partners 1

Record Deal Flow in 2023 2

567

654

546

398

Controlled Capital Summary Statistics

BASIN

NET ACRES

INVENTORY

Permian

2,062 acres 3,4

40 gross / 21.9 net 4,5

  1. Based upon internal estimates.
  2. Rig count data sourced from Baker Hughes and reflects GRNT's core basins, only.
  3. Subject to executing on contractual development timelines.
  4. As of 4/23/2024.
  5. Net well count reflects working interests prior to reversion.

2024E D&C CAPEX

>$100MM

2022

2023

Avg Rig Count

Deal Flow

9

Asset Growth: Acquisition Underwriting

Lookback of GRNT acquired development inventory 1

1,020 wells representing

99%

>$7Bn of Gross Capital

Haynesville

DJ Basin

Eagle Ford

Bakken

Permian

Underwriting is only as good as the engineering - GRNT tightens the band of outcomes by making consistent productivity projections the foundation of every evaluation

Actual Production vs.

Well Count

Underwritten Forecast 2

Acquisition evaluation process

Full analysis of development locations, target zones, inventory potential and overall quality

Leverage proprietary and public data to evaluate impact of operators on well results, timing and cost

Develop base case forecasts around expected development density, completion style and production strategy

1. Data set includes 1,020 wells that GRNT owns a working interest in across all asset areas with at least 12 months of production and underwritten as new developments. Gas is adjusted to BOE on a 6:1 ratio.

10

2. Weighted average by working interest.

