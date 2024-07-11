I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N | J U L Y 2 0 2 4
Granite Ridge at a Glance
Key Statistics ($MM except per share metrics)
Assets
Ticker / Exchange
GRNT / NYSE
Share Price (as of 7/5/2024)
$6.39
Market Capitalization
$835
Enterprise Value 1
$952
TTM Adjusted EBITDAX 2
$299
Permian
Dividend Yield 3
6.9%
Vital Energy, Inc Shares Held on Balance Sheet 4
$49
Bakken
DJ
Haynesville
Eagle Ford
1Q'24 Production (23,842 Boe/d)
Eagle Ford
16%
Permian
45%
Haynesville
Gas
Oil
55%
45%
21%
Bakken
10% DJ 8%
SEC PV-10 ($856 million) 2,5
Eagle Ford
16%
Permian
Haynesville
63%
2%
Gas Oil
Bakken
49% 51%
11%
DJ 8%
Net Acres (37,756) 6
Eagle Ford
18%
Permian
26%
Haynesville
15%
DJ 6%
Bakken
36%
- Enterprise Value is calculated as the sum of total market capitalization as of 5/8/2024 and net debt as of 3/31/2024.
- Non-GAAPfinancial measure. Please see the Appendix for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure.
- Future dividends are subject to Board approval.
- Vital Energy, Inc (NYSE: VTLE) share price as of 7/5/2024. Value of shares is excluded from enterprise value calculations.
- Based upon SEC proved reserves as of 12/31/2023.
- As of 3/31/2024.
2
What Is Granite Ridge?
INCOME
PRODUCTION
STRONG
TRADING AT
STOCK
GROWTH
BALANCE SHEET
VALUE PRICE
6.9%
7%
0.4x
3.2x
Dividend Yield 1
Year-over-Year Target
Leverage Ratio 3
EV / TTM
Production Growth 2
Adj. EBITDAX 4
- As of 5/8/2024; based on last quarter annualized dividend payment of $0.44/share; Future dividends are subject to approval by the Granite Ridge Board of Directors and credit agreement restrictions.
- Production growth is defined as the midpoint of guidance for 2024 over full year 2023 production adjusted for the asset sale to Vital on a barrel of oil equivalent basis.
- Defined as Net Debt / Trailing Twelve Month ("TTM") Adjusted EBITDAX as of 3/31/2024; Net Debt and Adjusted EBITDAX are Non-GAAP financial measures, which are defined and reconciled in the Appendix.
4. Non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined and reconciled in the Appendix.
3
Diversified Upstream Portfolio
Basin
Permian
SEC PV-101
63%
Operator Sample
Net
Acres 2,3
9,636
Wells in
Process 4
152
Active
% Private 1
Rigs 5
318 48%
Oil 1
56%
Eagle Ford
16%
6,866
8
55
75%
55%
Bakken
11%
13,487
21
34
38%
76%
DJ
8%
2,265
81
11
7%
34%
Haynesville
2%
5,502
2
34
6%
0%
Total Company
$856MM
37,756
264
452
43%
51%
- Based on 12/31/2023 SEC reserves. PV-10 is a Non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined and reconciled in the Appendix.
- As of 3/31/2024.
- Excludes shallow zone acreage.
- Defined as gross wells spud, but not producing as of 3/31/2024.
5. As of 4/19/2024. Source: Baker Hughes.
4
2023 Closed Deals 1
100%
Multiple
Midland
Acquisitions
Haynesville
80
DJ
60
Private
Eagle Ford
Traditional
Non-Op
40
20
Delaware
Strategic
Public
Strategic
Partnerships
Partner
0
Operator
Operator Type
Basin
Sourcing Channel
GRNT's multi-basin, multi- operator approach mitigates risk and broadens the opportunity set to generate attractive investment
opportunities
1. Internal data; values represented as proportion of overall deal count; list of operators in highlighted area represent certain operators with whom at least 1 deal closed.
5
Our Daily Pursuit
Generate cash flow 1
Source and evaluate
Allocate capital
Focus on shareholders
from our diversified asset base
>600 opportunities per year
to the best risk adjusted
by providing a fixed dividend 2
($305mm in 2023)
return projects
and maintaining low leverage
5 Basins and 50% oil/50% gas
Permian > 60% of deal flow
Close on <4% of deal flow
$0.44/share fixed dividend 2
1. Defined as EBITDAX. This is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined and reconciled in the Appendix.
2. Subject to Board approval.
6
How Investors Win with GRNT
SHAREHOLDERASSET
RETURNSGROWTH
Leverage
~ 0.5x
STRATEGIC
TRANSITIONING
PARTNERSHIPS
SHAREHOLDER BASE
7
Improving the Vehicle for Investors
GRNT Efforts on the Road Producing Results
- 10 Conferences 1
- 19 non-deal road shows 1
- 278 investor and research meetings with 188 unique firms 1
- Research coverage increased from 1 to 7 1
- Avg. daily trading volume increased 12x from Dec-22 to Dec-23
- Added to Russell 2000 Index
Research Coverage
Firm
Analyst
Rating
Price Target
Bank of America
Noah Hungness
Neutral
$7.00
Capital One Securities
Phillips Johnston
Overweight
$9.00
Evercore ISI
Stephen Richardson
In Line
$8.00
Gerdes
John Gerdes
Neutral
$7.00
Roth
John White
Buy
$8.80
Stephens
Michael Scialla
Overweight
$8.00
Water Tower Research
Jeffrey Robertson
N/A
N/A
- Since 10/22/2022.
- Grey Rock Energy Partners GP III, L.P., Grey Rock Energy Partners GP II, L.P., and Matthew Miller, Griffin Perry, Thaddeus Darden and Kirk Lazarine entered into a Stockholder Voting Agreement on August 25th, 2023.
- Harvest period expirations for Fund II (10.6MM shares) and Fund III (55.4MM shares) are November 2024 and April 2027 respectively.
- Non-GreyRock Insiders consists of Granite Ridge management and its three independent directors.
Ownership Summary
Ownership Summary
Shares
%
Grey Rock Voting Agreement 2,3
67,857,678
51.9%
Public Float
62,659,707
48.0%
Non-Grey Rock Insiders 4
177,467
0.1%
Total
130,743,952
100.0%
Non Grey Rock
Insiders, 0.1%
Grey Rock
Voting Public Float,
Agreement, 48.0% 51.9%
8
Asset Growth: Opportunity Set
Strategic Partnerships
Traditional Non-Op
Smaller, relationship driven deals that come from years of "boots on the ground" in our primary focus areas
Broader
CONTROLLED
Increased
Operational
Deal Flow
CAPITAL
Control
Controlled capital partnerships provides us with broader deal flow and control over
development timing
Operators in lower-48 spend ~$100Bn of gross development capital per year; 25% or ~$25Bn of that spend is held by non-op partners 1
Record Deal Flow in 2023 2
567
654
546
398
Controlled Capital Summary Statistics
BASIN
NET ACRES
INVENTORY
Permian
2,062 acres 3,4
40 gross / 21.9 net 4,5
- Based upon internal estimates.
- Rig count data sourced from Baker Hughes and reflects GRNT's core basins, only.
- Subject to executing on contractual development timelines.
- As of 4/23/2024.
- Net well count reflects working interests prior to reversion.
2024E D&C CAPEX
>$100MM
2022
2023
Avg Rig Count
Deal Flow
9
Asset Growth: Acquisition Underwriting
Lookback of GRNT acquired development inventory 1
1,020 wells representing
99%
>$7Bn of Gross Capital
Haynesville
DJ Basin
Eagle Ford
Bakken
Permian
Underwriting is only as good as the engineering - GRNT tightens the band of outcomes by making consistent productivity projections the foundation of every evaluation
Actual Production vs.
Well Count
Underwritten Forecast 2
Acquisition evaluation process
Full analysis of development locations, target zones, inventory potential and overall quality
Leverage proprietary and public data to evaluate impact of operators on well results, timing and cost
Develop base case forecasts around expected development density, completion style and production strategy
1. Data set includes 1,020 wells that GRNT owns a working interest in across all asset areas with at least 12 months of production and underwritten as new developments. Gas is adjusted to BOE on a 6:1 ratio.
10
2. Weighted average by working interest.
