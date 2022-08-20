Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Granules India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532482   INE101D01020

GRANULES INDIA LIMITED

(532482)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-18
312.65 INR   -3.87%
10:06aGRANULES INDIA : Buyback - Tender offer
PU
08/10Granules India Sees Rise in Fiscal Q1 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
08/10TRANSCRIPT : Granules India Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granules India : Buyback - Tender offer

08/20/2022 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REGISTERED OFFICE

GRANULES INDIA LTD., 2nd Floor, 3rd Block, My Home Hub, Madhapur, Hyderabad - 500 081, Telangana, INDIA.

Tel: +91 40 69043500, Fax: +91 40 23115145, mail@granulesindia.com, www.granulesindia.com

CIN: L24110TG1991PLC012471

`

Dated August 20, 2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Symbol: NSE: GRANULES; BSE: 532482

Dear Sir,

Sub: Submission of Draft Letter of Offer (DLOF) for the buyback of equity shares of Granules India Limited ("Company").

Further to our letter dated August 09, 2022, wherein we informed that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on August 09, 2022, approved the buyback of not exceeding 62,50,000 (Sixty Two Lakh and fifty Thousand only) fully paid-up equity shares of the Company, having a face value of Rs. 1/- ("Equity Shares'), representing 2.52% of the total number of Equity Shares in the paid-up equity share capital of the Company, at a price of Rs.400 (Four Hundred only) per Equity Share payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs.250,00,00,000 (Two Hundred and Fifty Crore only) ("Buyback Size"), on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route, in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, and rules made thereunder, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("Buyback Regulations") and other applicable laws. The Buyback size represents 9.93% and 9.92% of the aggregate of the Company's total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves as per the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2022, respectively.

A copy of the Draft Letter of Offer for the buyback of equity shares of the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India is enclosed with this letter.

We request you to kindly take the above on record.

Thanking You.

Yours sincerely,

For GRANULES INDIA LIMITED

Chaitanya

Tummala

Digitally signed by Chaitanya Tummala DN: c=IN, o=Personal, title=7263, pseudonym=aec1c37a71b869140c89d206c927 029c712aa65723eb81344995f3e30232cf01, postalCode=500013, st=Telangana, serialNumber=ae6c5085a4c307805711d3f1ab8 a1ff2da48346a26aa5fe898e52ec0775c3c69, cn=Chaitanya Tummala

Date: 2022.08.20 19:03:11 +05'30'

CHAITANYA TUMMALA (COMPANY SECRETARY & COMPLIANCE OFFICER)

DRAFT LETTER OF OFFER

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

This Draft Letter of Offer is being sent to you as a registered Equity Shareholder (as defined hereinafter) of Granules India Limited (the "Company") as on the Record Date (as defined hereinafter) in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "Buyback Regulations"). If you require any clarifications about the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or your investment consultant or the Manager to the Buyback i.e. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited or the Registrar to the Buyback i.e. KFin Technologies Limited (formerly known as "KFin Technologies Private Limited"). Please refer to the section on "Definitions of Key Terms" for the definition of the capitalized terms used herein.

Granules India Limited

Registered & Corporate Office: Second Floor, Block III, My Home Hub, Madhapur, Cyberabad,

Hyderabad - 500 081, Telangana

Tel. No.: +91 40 69043500 | Facsimile: +91 40-23115145|Website: www.granulesindia.com

Corporate Identification Number (CIN): L24110TG1991PLC012471

Contact Person: Ms. Chaitanya Tummala, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

E-mail: investorrelations@granulesindia.com

OFFER FOR BUYBACK OF UPTO 62,50,000 (SIXTY TWO LAKHS AND FIFTY THOUSAND ONLY) FULLY PAID-UP EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹1/- EACH ("EQUITY SHARES") OF GRANULES INDIA LIMITED (THE "BUYBACK"), REPRESENTING 2.52% OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF EQUITY SHARES IN THE PAID-UP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY, AS ON MARCH 31, 2022, FROM ALL THE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS/ BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE FULLY PAID- UP EQUITY SHARES OF THE COMPANY AS ON THE RECORD DATE I.E. AUGUST 23, 2022 ("RECORD DATE"), ON A PROPORTIONATE BASIS, THROUGH THE "TENDER OFFER" ROUTE USING THE STOCK EXCHANGE MECHANISM, AT A PRICE OF ₹ 400/- (RUPEES FOUR HUNDRED ONLY) PER EQUITY SHARE (THE "BUYBACK PRICE"), PAYABLE IN CASH, FOR AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING ₹ 250 CRORES (RUPEES TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY CRORES ONLY), EXCLUDING TRANSACTION COSTS (THE "BUYBACK SIZE"). AS REQUIRED UNDER THE BUYBACK REGULATIONS, EQUITY SHARES TO BE BOUGHT BACK ARE DIVIDED INTO TWO CATEGORIES: (I) RESERVED CATEGORY FOR SMALL SHAREHOLDERS (AS DEFINED HEREINAFTER); AND (II) GENERAL CATEGORY FOR ALL OTHER ELIGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS

  1. The Buyback is in accordance with Article 60 of the Articles of Association of the Company and Sections 68, 69, 70 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, (the "Act"), and applicable rules made thereunder including the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, ("Share Capital Rules"), Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended, to the extent applicable, in compliance with the SEBI Buyback Regulations read with the SEBI Circulars and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), and including any amendments, statutory modifications or re- enactments thereof, for the time being in force and subject to such other approvals, permissions, consents, exemptions and sanctions as may be necessary and subject to such conditions and modifications, if any, as may be prescribed or imposed by the appropriate authorities while granting such approvals, permissions, consents, exemptions and sanctions as may be required from time to time from any statutory and/ or regulatory authorities including but not limited to Securities and Exchange Board of India, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, BSE Limited, Registrar of Companies, Reserve Bank of India, etc.
  2. The Buyback Size is 9.93% and 9.92% of the aggregate of the fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves (including securities premium account) as per the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company as on March 31, 2022 respectively (the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements available for the financial year as on the date of the Board meeting approving the proposal of the Buyback, held on August 9, 2022) and is within the statutory limits of 10% of the total fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves (including securities premium account) as per the latest audited standaloneand consolidated financial statementsof the Company for financial year ended March 31, 2022 respectively. The Equity Shares proposed to be bought back represent 2.52% of the total number of Equity Shares in the total paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company, as on March 31, 2022.
  3. TheLetter of Offer will be sent to the Equity Shareholder(s)/ Beneficial Owner(s) holding Equity Shares of the Company ason theRecord Date i.e. Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
  4. The procedure for tendering Equity Shares and settlement is set out in Clause 20 (Procedure for Tender Offer and Settlement) on page 39 of this Draft Letter of Offer. The Form of Acceptance-cum-Acknowledgement (the "Tender Form") alongwith share transfer form ("Form SH-4") is enclosed together with this Draft Letter of Offer.
  5. The procedure for Acceptance is set out in Clause 19 (Process and Methodology for the Buyback) on page 35 of this Draft Letter of Offer. The payment of consideration is in cash to the Eligible Shareholders. For further details on mode of payment of consideration to the Eligible Shareholders, please refer to Clause 20 (Procedure for Tender Offer and Settlement) on page 39 of this Draft Letter of Offer.
  6. Equity Shareholders areadvisedto refer to Clause 17 (Details of the Statutory Approvals) andClause21 (Note on Taxation) onpages 34 and 46 respectively of this Draft Letter of Offer, before tendering their Equity Shares in the Buyback.
  7. A copy of the Public Announcement dated August 10, 2022, published on August 11, 2022, this Draft Letter of Offer and the Letter of Offer (including the Tender Form and Form No. SH-4) shall also be available on the website of the Company- www.granulesindia.comand is expected to be available on the websites of Securities and Exchange Board of India- www.sebi.gov.in, NSE (www.nseindia.com), BSE (www.bseindia.com), and Registrar to the Buyback (www.kfintech.com).

MANAGER TO THE BUYBACK

REGISTRAR TO THE BUYBACK

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited

KFin Technologies Limited

(formerly known as "KFin Technologies Private Ltd")

Motilal Oswal Tower, Rahimtullah Sayani Road, Opposite Parel ST Depot,

Selenium Tower B, Plot 31-32, Financial District,

Prabhadevi, Mumbai- 400 025, Maharashtra, India

Nanakramguda, Serilingampally, Hyderabad - 500 032

Tel. No.: +91 22 7193 4380

Tel No.: +91 40 6716 2222 | Toll free No.: 18003094001

Email: granulesbuyback2022@motilaloswal.com

Email: gil.buyback@kfintech.com

Investor Grievance E-mail:moiaplredressal@motilaloswal.com

Website: www.kfintech.com

Website: www.motilaloswalgroup.com

Investor Grievance Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Contact person: Kirti Kanoria/Ritu Sharma

Contact Person: Mr. Murali Krishna

SEBI Registration No.: INM000011005

SEBI Registration No.: INR000000221

CIN: U67190MH2006PLC160583

CIN: U72400TG2017PLC117649

BUYBACK OPENS ON:

[●], [●], 2022

BUYBACK CLOSES ON:

[●], [●], 2022

LAST DATE/ TIME OF RECEIPT OF COMPLETED TENDER FORMS AND OTHER SPECIFIED DOCUMENTS INCLUDING PHYSICAL SHARE CERTIFICATES BY THE

REGISTRAR TO THE BUYBACK: [●], [●], 2022 by 5.00 PM IST

Contents

1.

SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES ...........................................................................................................................................................

3

2.

DEFINITION OF KEY TERMS ........................................................................................................................................................

3

3.

DISCLAIMER CLAUSE ..................................................................................................................................................................

6

4.

TEXT OF THE RESOLUTION PASSED AT THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ..............................................................

8

5.

DETAILS OF THE PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT .............................................................................................................................

12

6.

DETAILS OF THE BUYBACK........................................................................................................................................................

12

7.

AUTHORITY FOR THE BUYBACK................................................................................................................................................

14

8.

NECESSITY FOR THE BUYBACK..................................................................................................................................................

14

9.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS AND THE LIKELY IMPACT OF BUYBACK ON THE COMPANY...............................

15

10.

BASIS OF CALCULATING THE BUYBACK PRICE......................................................................................................................

21

11.

SOURCES OF FUNDS FOR THE BUYBACK..............................................................................................................................

22

12.

DETAILS OF THE ESCROW ACCOUNT AND THE AMOUNT DEPOSITED THEREIN..................................................................

22

13.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND SHAREHOLDING PATTERN .........................................................................................................

22

14.

BRIEF INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY.............................................................................................................................

24

15.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY .............................................................................................................

31

16.

STOCK MARKET DATA ..........................................................................................................................................................

33

17.

DETAILS OF THE STATUTORY APPROVALS ...........................................................................................................................

34

18.

DETAILS OF THE REGISTRAR TO THE BUYBACK AND COLLECTION CENTRES .......................................................................

35

19.

PROCESS AND METHODOLOGY FOR THE BUYBACK ............................................................................................................

35

20.

PROCEDURE FOR TENDER OFFER AND SETTLEMENT ..........................................................................................................

39

21.

NOTE ON TAXATION ............................................................................................................................................................

46

22.

DECLARATION BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS .....................................................................................................................

49

23.

AUDITOR'S CERTIFICATE ......................................................................................................................................................

49

24.

DOCUMENTS FOR INSPECTION............................................................................................................................................

52

25.

DETAILS OF THE COMPLIANCE OFFICER ..............................................................................................................................

53

26.

DETAILS OF THE REMEDIES AVAILABLE TO THE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS/ BENEFICIAL OWNERS.......................................

53

27.

DETAILS OF INVESTOR SERVICE CENTRE..............................................................................................................................

53

28.

DETAILS OF THE MANAGER TO THE BUYBACK.....................................................................................................................

54

29. DECLARATION BY THE DIRECTORS REGARDING AUTHENTICITY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DRAFT LETTER OF OFFER 54

30.

ENCLOSURES: OFFER FORM.................................................................................................................................................

54

2

1. SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES

Activity

Schedule of activities

Date

Day

Date of the Board meeting to approve the proposal for Buyback of Equity Shares

August 9,

Tuesday

2022

Date of Public Announcement for the Buyback

August 10,

Wednesday

2022

Date of publication of Public Announcement for the Buyback

August 11,

Thursday

2022

Record Date for determining the Buyback Entitlement and the names of Eligible Shareholders

August 23,

Tuesday

2022

Buyback opens on/ date of opening of Buyback

[●], 2022

[●]

Buyback closes on/ date of closing of Buyback

[●], 2022

[●]

Last date of receipt of completed Tender Forms and other specified documents including

[●], 2022

[●]

physical share certificates by the Registrar to the Buyback

Last date of verification of Tender Forms by the Registrar to the Buyback

[●], 2022

[●]

Last date of intimation to the Designated Stock Exchange regarding Acceptance or non‐

[●], 2022

[●]

acceptance of tendered Equity Shares

Last date of settlement of bids on the Designated Stock Exchange

[●], 2022

[●]

Last date of dispatch of share certificate(s) by the Registrar to the Buyback/ unblocking/ return

of unaccepted demat Equity Shares by Designated Stock Exchange to Seller Member/ Eligible

[●], 2022

[●]

Shareholders

Last date for payment of consideration to Eligible Shareholders who participated in the Buyback

[●], 2022

[●]

Last date of extinguishment of Equity Shares bought back

[●], 2022

[●]

Note: Where last dates are mentioned for certain activities, such activities may happen on or before the respective last dates.

2. DEFINITION OF KEY TERMS

This Draft Letter of Offer uses certain definitions and abbreviations which, unless the context otherwise indicates or implies or specified otherwise, shall have the meaning provided below. References to any legislation, act, regulations, rules, guidelines or policies shall be to such legislation, act, regulations, rules, guidelines or policies as amended, supplemented, or re-enacted from time to time and any reference to a statutory provision shall include any subordinate legislation made from time to time under that provision. The words and expressions used in this Draft Letter of Offer, but not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to such terms under the Buyback Regulations, the Act, the Depositories Act, and the rules and regulations made thereunder.

Term

Description

Acceptance / Accept /

Acceptance of Equity Shares tendered by Eligible Shareholders in the Buyback Offer.

Accepted

Acquisition Window

The facility for acquisition of Equity Shares through mechanism provided by the Designated Stock

Exchange in the form of a separate window in accordance with the SEBI Circulars.

Act or Companies Act

The Companies Act, 2013, as amended including the rules and regulations made thereunder.

Additional Equity Shares

Additional Equity Shares tendered by an Eligible Shareholder over and above the Buyback

Entitlement of such Eligible Shareholders not exceeding the Equity Shares held by such Eligible

or Additional Shares

Shareholder as on the Record Date.

Articles / AOA/ Articles

Articles of Association of the Company, as amended from time to time

of Association

Board or Board of

Board of Directors of the Company (which term shall, unless repugnant to the context or meaning

Directors

thereof, be deemed to include a duly authorized 'Committee' thereof).

Board Meeting

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on August 9, 2022 approving the Buyback.

BOI

Body of Individuals

BSE

BSE Limited

Offer for buy back of upto 62,50,000 (Sixty Two Lakhs and Fifty Thousand) Equity Shares at a price

Buyback /Buyback

of ₹ 400/- (Rupees Four Hundred Only) per Equity Share, payable in cash, from the Eligible

Shareholders on a proportionate basis through the Tender Offer route in terms of the Buyback

Offer/ Offer

Regulations read with SEBI Circulars for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹ 250 crores (Rupees

Two Hundred and Fifty Crores Only).

Buyback Closing Date

[●], [●], 2022 being the last date up to which the tendering of Equity Shares by Eligible Shareholders

will be allowed.

3

Term

Description

Buyback Committee

The Buy Back Committee of the Board is constituted and authorized for the purposes of the Buy

Back by a resolution passed by the Board at its meeting held on August 9, 2022. The Buyback

/ Share Buyback

Committee comprises of Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director, Arun Rao

Committee / Committee

Akinepally, Independent Director and Sandip Neogi, Chief Financial Officer.

Buyback Opening Date

[●], [●], 2022, being the date from which the tendering of Equity Shares by Eligible Shareholders

will be allowed.

Buyback Entitlement/

The number of Equity Shares that an Eligible Shareholder is entitled to tender in the Buyback, based

on the number of Equity Shares held by such Eligible Shareholder, on the Record Date and the ratio

Entitlement

/ percentage of Buyback applicable to such Shareholder.

The period between the date of board resolution authorizing the Buyback of the Equity Shares of

Buyback Period

the Company, till the date on which the payment of consideration to Eligible Shareholders who

have accepted the Buyback offer will be made.

Buyback Price or Offer

Price at which Equity Shares will be bought back from the Eligible Shareholders i.e. ₹ 400/- (Rupees

Price

Four Hundred Only) per Equity Share, payable in cash.

Number of Equity Shares proposed to be bought back i.e. upto 62,50,000 (Sixty Two Lakhs and Fifty

Buyback Size/ Offer Size

Thousand) fully paid-up Equity Shares multiplied by the Buyback Price i.e. a price of ₹ 400/- (Rupees

Four Hundred Only) per Equity Share aggregating upto ₹ 250 crores (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty

Crores Only). The Buyback Size excludes Transaction Costs.

Buyback Regulations/

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 including any

SEBI Buyback

amendments, statutory modifications or re-enactments thereof, for the time being in force and the

Regulations

SEBI Circulars.

CDSL

Central Depository Services (India) Limited

Clearing Corporation

Indian Clearing Corporation Limited

Companies Act or Act

Companies Act, 2013, as amended and applicable rules thereunder.

"Company" or "Our

Company" or "we" or

Granules India Limited, unless the context states otherwise.

"us" or "our"

Company's Broker

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

Company's Demat

A demat account of the Company wherein demat shares bought back in the Buyback would be

Account

transferred

Compliance Officer

Ms. Chaitanya Tummala

Depositories

NSDL and CDSL

Designated Stock

The designated stock exchange for the Buyback is BSE Limited.

Exchange

DIN

Director Identification Number

DP

Depository Participant

Director

Director(s) of the Company

Draft Letter of Offer/

This Draft Letter of Offer dated August 19, 2022 filed with SEBI containing disclosures in relation to

DLOF

the Buyback as specified in Schedule III of the Buyback Regulations.

Eligible Shareholders/

Person(s) eligible to participate in the Buyback Offer and would mean all equity shareholders/

beneficial owner(s) of Equity Shares of the Company as on Record Date i.e. Tuesday, August 23,

Eligible Person/ Eligible

2022 and excludes Equity Shareholders/ Beneficial Owners of the Equity Shares who are not

Sellers

permitted under applicable law to tender Equity Shares in the Buyback.

Equity Shares/ Shares

Fully paid-up equity shares of the Company each having a face value of ₹1 (Rupee One Only).

Escrow Account

The Escrow Account titled ""Granules India Limited Buy Back Offer 2022 - Escrow Account" opened

with the Escrow Agent in terms of the Escrow Agreement.

Escrow Agent

Axis Bank Limited

Escrow Agreement

The Escrow Agreement dated August 9, 2022 entered into between the Company, the Manager to

the Buyback and the Escrow Agent.

Escrow Amount

An amount determined in accordance with the Regulations 9(xi) of Buyback Regulations.

FCNR account

Foreign Currency Non-Resident Account

FEMA

Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, as amended including the regulations, circulars,

directions and notifications issued thereunder.

FIIs

Foreign Institutional Investors means an institution who is registered under the Securities and

Exchange Board of India (Foreign Institutional Investors) Regulations, 1995, as amended.

FPI(s)

Foreign Portfolio Investors as defined under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Foreign

Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019, as amended.

General Category

Eligible Shareholders other than the Small Shareholders

IT Act/ Income Tax Act

Income-tax Act, 1961, (including any statutory modifications or re-enactment thereof).

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Granules India Limited published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 14:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRANULES INDIA LIMITED
10:06aGRANULES INDIA : Buyback - Tender offer
PU
08/10Granules India Sees Rise in Fiscal Q1 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
08/10TRANSCRIPT : Granules India Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2022
CI
08/09GRANULES INDIA : Quarterly Results -FY23-First quarter
PU
08/09Granules India Limited announces an Equity Buyback for 6,250,000 shares, representing 2..
CI
08/09Granules India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
CI
08/09Granules India Limited authorizes a Buyback plan.
CI
07/29Granules India Limited’s Board intends to launch an Equity Buyback on August 9, 20..
CI
07/28Granules India Limited Approves Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
07/24Granules India Gets Six Observations After US FDA Inspection of US Arm's Facility
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 42 848 M 536 M 536 M
Net income 2023 5 019 M 62,8 M 62,8 M
Net Debt 2023 8 050 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,5x
Yield 2023 0,50%
Capitalization 77 629 M 971 M 971 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
EV / Sales 2024 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 686
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart GRANULES INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Granules India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANULES INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 312,65 INR
Average target price 346,88 INR
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Krishna Prasad Chigurupati Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Kandiraju Venkata S. Rao Chief Executive Officer, Joint MD & Director
Sandip Neogi Chief Financial Officer
Manikandan Ramalingam Senior VP, Head-Formulation Research & Development
GSR Prasad Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANULES INDIA LIMITED-6.99%971
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.03%445 146
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY14.66%306 688
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.71%276 954
PFIZER, INC.-16.77%275 847
ABBVIE INC.4.35%250 804