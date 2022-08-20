Granules India : Buyback - Tender offer

REGISTERED OFFICE

GRANULES INDIA LTD., 2nd Floor, 3rd Block, My Home Hub, Madhapur, Hyderabad - 500 081, Telangana, INDIA.

Tel: +91 40 69043500, Fax: +91 40 23115145, mail@granulesindia.com, www.granulesindia.com

CIN: L24110TG1991PLC012471

`

Dated August 20, 2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Symbol: NSE: GRANULES; BSE: 532482

Dear Sir,

Sub: Submission of Draft Letter of Offer (DLOF) for the buyback of equity shares of Granules India Limited ("Company").

Further to our letter dated August 09, 2022, wherein we informed that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on August 09, 2022, approved the buyback of not exceeding 62,50,000 (Sixty Two Lakh and fifty Thousand only) fully paid-up equity shares of the Company, having a face value of Rs. 1/- ("Equity Shares'), representing 2.52% of the total number of Equity Shares in the paid-up equity share capital of the Company, at a price of Rs.400 (Four Hundred only) per Equity Share payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs.250,00,00,000 (Two Hundred and Fifty Crore only) ("Buyback Size"), on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route, in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, and rules made thereunder, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("Buyback Regulations") and other applicable laws. The Buyback size represents 9.93% and 9.92% of the aggregate of the Company's total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves as per the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2022, respectively.

A copy of the Draft Letter of Offer for the buyback of equity shares of the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India is enclosed with this letter.

We request you to kindly take the above on record.

Thanking You.

Yours sincerely,

For GRANULES INDIA LIMITED