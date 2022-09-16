Granules India : Buyback - Tender offer

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
This Letter of Offer is being sent to you as a registered Equity Shareholder (as defined hereinafter) of Granules India Limited (the "Company") as on the Record Date (as defined hereinafter) in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "Buyback Regulations"). If you requireany clarifications about the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or your investmentconsultant or the Manager to the Buyback i.e. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited or the Registrar to the Buyback i.e. KFin Technologies Limited (formerly known as "KFin Technologies Private Limited"). Please refer to the section on "Definitions of Key Terms" for the definition of the capitalized terms used herein.
Granules India Limited
Registered & Corporate Office: Second Floor, Block III, My Home Hub, Madhapur, Cyberabad,
Corporate Identification Number (CIN): L24110TG1991PLC012471
Contact Person: Ms. Chaitanya Tummala, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
E-mail: investorrelations@granulesindia.com
OFFER FOR BUYBACK OF UPTO 62,50,000 (SIXTY TWO LAKHS AND FIFTY THOUSAND ONLY) FULLY PAID-UP EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹1/- EACH ("EQUITY SHARES") OF GRANULES INDIA LIMITED (THE "BUYBACK"), REPRESENTING 2.52% OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF EQUITY SHARES IN THE PAID-UP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY, AS ON MARCH 31, 2022, FROM ALL THE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS/ BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE FULLY PAID- UP EQUITY SHARES OF THE COMPANY AS ON THE RECORD DATE I.E. AUGUST 23, 2022 ("RECORD DATE"), ON A PROPORTIONATE BASIS, THROUGH THE "TENDER OFFER" ROUTE USING THE STOCK EXCHANGE MECHANISM, AT A PRICE OF ₹ 400/- (RUPEES FOUR HUNDRED ONLY) PER EQUITY SHARE (THE "BUYBACK PRICE"), PAYABLE IN CASH, FOR AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING ₹ 250 CRORES (RUPEES TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY CRORES ONLY), EXCLUDING TRANSACTION COSTS (THE "BUYBACK SIZE"). AS REQUIRED UNDER THE BUYBACK REGULATIONS, EQUITY SHARES TO BE BOUGHT BACK ARE DIVIDED INTO TWO CATEGORIES: (I) RESERVED CATEGORY FOR SMALL SHAREHOLDERS (AS DEFINED HEREINAFTER); AND (II) GENERAL CATEGORY FOR ALL OTHER ELIGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS
The Buyback is in accordance with Article 60 of the Articles of Association of the Company and Sections 68, 69, 70 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, (the"Act"), and applicable rules made thereunder including the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, ("Share Capital Rules"), Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended, to the extent applicable, in compliance with the SEBI Buyback Regulations read with the SEBI Circulars and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), and including any amendments, statutory modifications or re- enactments thereof, for the time being in force and subject to such other approvals, permissions, consents, exemptions and sanctions as may be necessary and subject to such conditions and modifications, if any, as may be prescribed or imposed by the appropriate authorities while granting such approvals, permissions, consents, exemptions and sanctions as may be required from time to time from any statutory and/ or regulatory authorities including but not limited to Securities and Exchange Board of India, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, BSE Limited, Registrar of Companies, Reserve Bank of India, etc.
The Buyback Size is 9.93% and 9.92% of the aggregate of the fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves (including securities premium account) as per the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company as on March 31, 2022 respectively (the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements available for the financial year as on the date of the Board meeting approving the proposal of the Buyback, held on August 9, 2022) and is within the statutory limits of 10% of the total fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves (including securities premium account) as per the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company for financial year ended March 31, 2022 respectively. The Equity Shares proposed to be bought back represent 2.52% of the total number of Equity Shares in the total paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company, as on March 31, 2022.
The Letter of Offer will be sent to the Equity Shareholder(s)/ Beneficial Owner(s) holding Equity Shares of the Company as on the Record Date i.e. Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
The procedure for tendering Equity Shares and settlement is set out in Clause 20(Procedure for Tender Offer and Settlement) on page 39 of this Letter of Offer. The Form of Acceptance-cum-Acknowledgement (the "Tender Form") alongwith share transfer form ("FormSH-4") is enclosed together with this Letter of Offer.
The procedure for Acceptance is set out in Clause 19(Process and Methodology for the Buyback) on page 35 of this Letter of Offer. The payment of consideration is in cash to the Eligible Shareholders. For further details on mode of payment of consideration to the Eligible Shareholders, please refer to Clause 20 (Procedure for Tender Offer and Settlement) on page 39 of this Letter of Offer.
Equity Shareholders are advised to refer to Clause 17(Details of the Statutory Approvals) and Clause 21 (Note on Taxation) on pages 34 and 46 respectively of this Letter of Offer, before tendering their Equity Shares in the Buyback.
A copy of the Public Announcement dated August 10, 2022, published on August 11, 2022, the Draft Letter of Offer and this Letter of Offer (including the Tender Form and Form No. SH-4) shall also be available on the website of the Company- www.granulesindia.comand is expected to be available on the websites of Securities and Exchange Board of India- www.sebi.gov.in, NSE (www.nseindia.com), BSE (www.bseindia.com) and Registrar to the Buyback (www.kfintech.com).
MANAGER TO THE BUYBACK
REGISTRAR TO THE BUYBACK
Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited
KFin Technologies Limited
(formerly known as "KFin Technologies Private Ltd")
Motilal Oswal Tower, Rahimtullah Sayani Road, Opposite Parel ST Depot,
1. SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES
Activity
Schedule of activities
Date
Day
Date of the Board meeting to approve the proposal for Buyback of Equity Shares
August 9, 2022
Tuesday
Date of Public Announcement for the Buyback
August 10, 2022
Wednesday
Date of publication of Public Announcement for the Buyback
August 11, 2022
Thursday
Record Date for determining the Buyback Entitlement and the names of Eligible
August 23, 2022
Tuesday
Shareholders
Buyback opens on/ date of opening of Buyback
September 27, 2022
Tuesday
Buyback closes on/ date of closing of Buyback
October 11, 2022
Tuesday
Last date of receipt of completed Tender Forms and other specified documents including
October 11, 2022
Tuesday
physical share certificates by the Registrar to the Buyback
Last date of verification of Tender Forms by the Registrar to the Buyback
October 11, 2022
Tuesday
Last date of intimation to the Designated Stock Exchange regarding Acceptance or non‐
October 19, 2022
Wednesday
acceptance of tendered Equity Shares
Last date of settlement of bids on the Designated Stock Exchange
October 20, 2022
Thursday
Last date of dispatch of share certificate(s) by the Registrar to the Buyback/ unblocking/
return of unaccepted demat Equity Shares by Designated Stock Exchange to Seller
October 20, 2022
Thursday
Member/ Eligible Shareholders
Last date for payment of consideration to Eligible Shareholders who participated in the
October 20, 2022
Thursday
Buyback
Last date of extinguishment of Equity Shares bought back
October 25, 2022
Tuesday
Note: Where last dates are mentioned for certain activities, such activities may happen on or before the respective last dates.
2. DEFINITION OF KEY TERMS
This Letter of Offer uses certain definitions and abbreviations which, unless the context otherwise indicates or implies or specified otherwise, shall have the meaning provided below. References to any legislation, act, regulations, rules, guidelines or policies shall be to such legislation, act, regulations, rules, guidelines or policies as amended, supplemented, or re-enacted from time to time and any reference to a statutory provision shall include any subordinate legislation made from time to time under that provision. The words and expressions used in this Letter of Offer, but not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to such terms under the Buyback Regulations, the Act, the Depositories Act, and the rules and regulations made thereunder.
Term
Description
Acceptance / Accept /
Acceptance of Equity Shares tendered by Eligible Shareholders in the Buyback Offer.
Accepted
Acquisition Window
The facility for acquisition of Equity Shares through mechanism provided by the Designated Stock
Exchange in the form of a separate window in accordance with the SEBI Circulars.
Act or Companies Act
The Companies Act, 2013, as amended including the rules and regulations made thereunder.
Additional Equity Shares
Additional Equity Shares tendered by an Eligible Shareholder over and above the Buyback
Entitlement of such Eligible Shareholders not exceeding the Equity Shares held by such Eligible
or Additional Shares
Shareholder as on the Record Date.
Articles / AOA/ Articles
Articles of Association of the Company, as amended from time to time
of Association
Board or Board of
Board of Directors of the Company (which term shall, unless repugnant to the context or meaning
Directors
thereof, be deemed to include a duly authorized 'Committee' thereof).
Board Meeting
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on August 9, 2022 approving the Buyback.
BOI
Body of Individuals
BSE
BSE Limited
Offer for buy back of upto 62,50,000 (Sixty Two Lakhs and Fifty Thousand) Equity Shares at a price
Buyback /Buyback
of ₹ 400/- (Rupees Four Hundred Only) per Equity Share, payable in cash, from the Eligible
Shareholders on a proportionate basis through the Tender Offer route in terms of the Buyback
Offer/ Offer
Regulations read with SEBI Circulars for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹ 250 crores (Rupees
Two Hundred and Fifty Crores Only).
Buyback Closing Date
Tuesday, October 11, 2022 being the last date up to which the tendering of Equity Shares by Eligible
Shareholders will be allowed.
Buyback Committee
The Buy Back Committee of the Board is constituted and authorized for the purposes of the Buy
/ Share Buyback
Back by a resolution passed by the Board at its meeting held on August 9, 2022. The Buyback
