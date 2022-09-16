Advanced search
    532482   INE101D01020

GRANULES INDIA LIMITED

(532482)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-14
318.10 INR   +3.67%
10:30aGRANULES INDIA : Buyback - Tender offer
PU
08/30GRANULES INDIA : Received ANDA Approval for Loperamide Hydrochloride and Simethicone Tablets
PU
08/30Granules India Gets US FDA's Approval for Generic Diarrhea Drug
MT
Granules India : Buyback - Tender offer

09/16/2022 | 10:30am EDT
LETTER OF OFFER

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

This Letter of Offer is being sent to you as a registered Equity Shareholder (as defined hereinafter) of Granules India Limited (the "Company") as on the Record Date (as defined hereinafter) in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "Buyback Regulations"). If you requireany clarifications about the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or your investmentconsultant or the Manager to the Buyback i.e. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited or the Registrar to the Buyback i.e. KFin Technologies Limited (formerly known as "KFin Technologies Private Limited"). Please refer to the section on "Definitions of Key Terms" for the definition of the capitalized terms used herein.

Granules India Limited

Registered & Corporate Office: Second Floor, Block III, My Home Hub, Madhapur, Cyberabad,

Hyderabad - 500 081, Telangana

Tel. No.: +91 40 69043500 | Facsimile: +91 40-23115145|Website: www.granulesindia.com

Corporate Identification Number (CIN): L24110TG1991PLC012471

Contact Person: Ms. Chaitanya Tummala, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

E-mail: investorrelations@granulesindia.com

OFFER FOR BUYBACK OF UPTO 62,50,000 (SIXTY TWO LAKHS AND FIFTY THOUSAND ONLY) FULLY PAID-UP EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹1/- EACH ("EQUITY SHARES") OF GRANULES INDIA LIMITED (THE "BUYBACK"), REPRESENTING 2.52% OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF EQUITY SHARES IN THE PAID-UP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY, AS ON MARCH 31, 2022, FROM ALL THE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS/ BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE FULLY PAID- UP EQUITY SHARES OF THE COMPANY AS ON THE RECORD DATE I.E. AUGUST 23, 2022 ("RECORD DATE"), ON A PROPORTIONATE BASIS, THROUGH THE "TENDER OFFER" ROUTE USING THE STOCK EXCHANGE MECHANISM, AT A PRICE OF ₹ 400/- (RUPEES FOUR HUNDRED ONLY) PER EQUITY SHARE (THE "BUYBACK PRICE"), PAYABLE IN CASH, FOR AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING ₹ 250 CRORES (RUPEES TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY CRORES ONLY), EXCLUDING TRANSACTION COSTS (THE "BUYBACK SIZE"). AS REQUIRED UNDER THE BUYBACK REGULATIONS, EQUITY SHARES TO BE BOUGHT BACK ARE DIVIDED INTO TWO CATEGORIES: (I) RESERVED CATEGORY FOR SMALL SHAREHOLDERS (AS DEFINED HEREINAFTER); AND (II) GENERAL CATEGORY FOR ALL OTHER ELIGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS

  1. The Buyback is in accordance with Article 60 of the Articles of Association of the Company and Sections 68, 69, 70 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, (the "Act"), and applicable rules made thereunder including the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, ("Share Capital Rules"), Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended, to the extent applicable, in compliance with the SEBI Buyback Regulations read with the SEBI Circulars and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), and including any amendments, statutory modifications or re- enactments thereof, for the time being in force and subject to such other approvals, permissions, consents, exemptions and sanctions as may be necessary and subject to such conditions and modifications, if any, as may be prescribed or imposed by the appropriate authorities while granting such approvals, permissions, consents, exemptions and sanctions as may be required from time to time from any statutory and/ or regulatory authorities including but not limited to Securities and Exchange Board of India, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, BSE Limited, Registrar of Companies, Reserve Bank of India, etc.
  2. The Buyback Size is 9.93% and 9.92% of the aggregate of the fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves (including securities premium account) as per the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company as on March 31, 2022 respectively (the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements available for the financial year as on the date of the Board meeting approving the proposal of the Buyback, held on August 9, 2022) and is within the statutory limits of 10% of the total fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves (including securities premium account) as per the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company for financial year ended March 31, 2022 respectively. The Equity Shares proposed to be bought back represent 2.52% of the total number of Equity Shares in the total paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company, as on March 31, 2022.
  3. The Letter of Offer will be sent to the Equity Shareholder(s)/ Beneficial Owner(s) holding Equity Shares of the Company as on the Record Date i.e. Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
  4. The procedure for tendering Equity Shares and settlement is set out in Clause 20 (Procedure for Tender Offer and Settlement) on page 39 of this Letter of Offer. The Form of Acceptance-cum-Acknowledgement (the "Tender Form") alongwith share transfer form ("Form SH-4") is enclosed together with this Letter of Offer.
  5. The procedure for Acceptance is set out in Clause 19 (Process and Methodology for the Buyback) on page 35 of this Letter of Offer. The payment of consideration is in cash to the Eligible Shareholders. For further details on mode of payment of consideration to the Eligible Shareholders, please refer to Clause 20 (Procedure for Tender Offer and Settlement) on page 39 of this Letter of Offer.
  6. Equity Shareholders are advised to refer to Clause 17 (Details of the Statutory Approvals) and Clause 21 (Note on Taxation) on pages 34 and 46 respectively of this Letter of Offer, before tendering their Equity Shares in the Buyback.
  7. A copy of the Public Announcement dated August 10, 2022, published on August 11, 2022, the Draft Letter of Offer and this Letter of Offer (including the Tender Form and Form No. SH-4) shall also be available on the website of the Company- www.granulesindia.comand is expected to be available on the websites of Securities and Exchange Board of India- www.sebi.gov.in, NSE (www.nseindia.com), BSE (www.bseindia.com) and Registrar to the Buyback (www.kfintech.com).

MANAGER TO THE BUYBACK

REGISTRAR TO THE BUYBACK

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited

KFin Technologies Limited

(formerly known as "KFin Technologies Private Ltd")

Motilal Oswal Tower, Rahimtullah Sayani Road, Opposite Parel ST Depot,

Selenium Tower B, Plot 31-32, Financial District,

Prabhadevi, Mumbai- 400 025, Maharashtra, India

Nanakramguda, Serilingampally, Hyderabad - 500 032

Tel. No.: +91 22 7193 4380

Tel No.: +91 40 6716 2222 | Toll free No.: 18003094001

Email: granulesbuyback2022@motilaloswal.com

Email: gil.buyback@kfintech.com

Investor Grievance E-mail:moiaplredressal@motilaloswal.com

Website: www.kfintech.com

Website: www.motilaloswalgroup.com

Investor Grievance Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Contact person: Kirti Kanoria/Ritu Sharma

Contact Person: Mr. Murali Krishna

SEBI Registration No.: INM000011005

SEBI Registration No.: INR000000221

CIN: U67190MH2006PLC160583

CIN: U72400TG2017PLC117649

BUYBACK OPENS ON:

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2022

BUYBACK CLOSES ON:

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2022

LAST DATE/ TIME OF RECEIPT OF COMPLETED TENDER FORMS AND OTHER SPECIFIED DOCUMENTS INCLUDING PHYSICAL SHARE CERTIFICATES BY THE

REGISTRAR TO THE BUYBACK: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2022 by 5.00 PM IST

Contents

1.

SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES ...........................................................................................................................................................

3

2.

DEFINITION OF KEY TERMS ........................................................................................................................................................

3

3.

DISCLAIMER CLAUSE ..................................................................................................................................................................

6

4.

TEXT OF THE RESOLUTION PASSED AT THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ..............................................................

8

5.

DETAILS OF THE PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT .............................................................................................................................

12

6.

DETAILS OF THE BUYBACK........................................................................................................................................................

12

7.

AUTHORITY FOR THE BUYBACK................................................................................................................................................

14

8.

NECESSITY FOR THE BUYBACK..................................................................................................................................................

14

9.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS AND THE LIKELY IMPACT OF BUYBACK ON THE COMPANY...............................

15

10.

BASIS OF CALCULATING THE BUYBACK PRICE ..........................................................................................................................

21

11.

SOURCES OF FUNDS FOR THE BUYBACK ..................................................................................................................................

21

12.

DETAILS OF THE ESCROW ACCOUNT AND THE AMOUNT DEPOSITED THEREIN ......................................................................

22

13.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND SHAREHOLDING PATTERN .............................................................................................................

22

14.

BRIEF INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY .................................................................................................................................

24

15.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY..................................................................................................................

31

16.

STOCK MARKET DATA ..............................................................................................................................................................

33

17.

DETAILS OF THE STATUTORY APPROVALS................................................................................................................................

34

18.

DETAILS OF THE REGISTRAR TO THE BUYBACK AND COLLECTION CENTRES ...........................................................................

35

19.

PROCESS AND METHODOLOGY FOR THE BUYBACK.................................................................................................................

35

20.

PROCEDURE FOR TENDER OFFER AND SETTLEMENT...............................................................................................................

39

21.

NOTE ON TAXATION.................................................................................................................................................................

46

22.

DECLARATION BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS .........................................................................................................................

49

23.

AUDITOR'S CERTIFICATE...........................................................................................................................................................

49

24.

DOCUMENTS FOR INSPECTION ................................................................................................................................................

52

25.

DETAILS OF THE COMPLIANCE OFFICER...................................................................................................................................

53

26.

DETAILS OF THE REMEDIES AVAILABLE TO THE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS/ BENEFICIAL OWNERS ...........................................

53

27.

DETAILS OF INVESTOR SERVICE CENTRE ..................................................................................................................................

53

28.

DETAILS OF THE MANAGER TO THE BUYBACK .........................................................................................................................

54

29.

DECLARATION BY THE DIRECTORS REGARDING AUTHENTICITY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS LETTER OF OFFER ...............

54

30.

ENCLOSURES: OFFER FORM .....................................................................................................................................................

54

2

1. SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES

Activity

Schedule of activities

Date

Day

Date of the Board meeting to approve the proposal for Buyback of Equity Shares

August 9, 2022

Tuesday

Date of Public Announcement for the Buyback

August 10, 2022

Wednesday

Date of publication of Public Announcement for the Buyback

August 11, 2022

Thursday

Record Date for determining the Buyback Entitlement and the names of Eligible

August 23, 2022

Tuesday

Shareholders

Buyback opens on/ date of opening of Buyback

September 27, 2022

Tuesday

Buyback closes on/ date of closing of Buyback

October 11, 2022

Tuesday

Last date of receipt of completed Tender Forms and other specified documents including

October 11, 2022

Tuesday

physical share certificates by the Registrar to the Buyback

Last date of verification of Tender Forms by the Registrar to the Buyback

October 11, 2022

Tuesday

Last date of intimation to the Designated Stock Exchange regarding Acceptance or non‐

October 19, 2022

Wednesday

acceptance of tendered Equity Shares

Last date of settlement of bids on the Designated Stock Exchange

October 20, 2022

Thursday

Last date of dispatch of share certificate(s) by the Registrar to the Buyback/ unblocking/

return of unaccepted demat Equity Shares by Designated Stock Exchange to Seller

October 20, 2022

Thursday

Member/ Eligible Shareholders

Last date for payment of consideration to Eligible Shareholders who participated in the

October 20, 2022

Thursday

Buyback

Last date of extinguishment of Equity Shares bought back

October 25, 2022

Tuesday

Note: Where last dates are mentioned for certain activities, such activities may happen on or before the respective last dates.

2. DEFINITION OF KEY TERMS

This Letter of Offer uses certain definitions and abbreviations which, unless the context otherwise indicates or implies or specified otherwise, shall have the meaning provided below. References to any legislation, act, regulations, rules, guidelines or policies shall be to such legislation, act, regulations, rules, guidelines or policies as amended, supplemented, or re-enacted from time to time and any reference to a statutory provision shall include any subordinate legislation made from time to time under that provision. The words and expressions used in this Letter of Offer, but not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to such terms under the Buyback Regulations, the Act, the Depositories Act, and the rules and regulations made thereunder.

Term

Description

Acceptance / Accept /

Acceptance of Equity Shares tendered by Eligible Shareholders in the Buyback Offer.

Accepted

Acquisition Window

The facility for acquisition of Equity Shares through mechanism provided by the Designated Stock

Exchange in the form of a separate window in accordance with the SEBI Circulars.

Act or Companies Act

The Companies Act, 2013, as amended including the rules and regulations made thereunder.

Additional Equity Shares

Additional Equity Shares tendered by an Eligible Shareholder over and above the Buyback

Entitlement of such Eligible Shareholders not exceeding the Equity Shares held by such Eligible

or Additional Shares

Shareholder as on the Record Date.

Articles / AOA/ Articles

Articles of Association of the Company, as amended from time to time

of Association

Board or Board of

Board of Directors of the Company (which term shall, unless repugnant to the context or meaning

Directors

thereof, be deemed to include a duly authorized 'Committee' thereof).

Board Meeting

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on August 9, 2022 approving the Buyback.

BOI

Body of Individuals

BSE

BSE Limited

Offer for buy back of upto 62,50,000 (Sixty Two Lakhs and Fifty Thousand) Equity Shares at a price

Buyback /Buyback

of ₹ 400/- (Rupees Four Hundred Only) per Equity Share, payable in cash, from the Eligible

Shareholders on a proportionate basis through the Tender Offer route in terms of the Buyback

Offer/ Offer

Regulations read with SEBI Circulars for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹ 250 crores (Rupees

Two Hundred and Fifty Crores Only).

Buyback Closing Date

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 being the last date up to which the tendering of Equity Shares by Eligible

Shareholders will be allowed.

Buyback Committee

The Buy Back Committee of the Board is constituted and authorized for the purposes of the Buy

/ Share Buyback

Back by a resolution passed by the Board at its meeting held on August 9, 2022. The Buyback

Committee / Committee

3

Term

Description

Committee comprises of Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director, Arun Rao

Akinepally, Independent Director and Sandip Neogi, Chief Financial Officer.

Buyback Opening Date

Tuesday, September 27, 2022, being the date from which the tendering of Equity Shares by Eligible

Shareholders will be allowed.

Buyback Entitlement/

The number of Equity Shares that an Eligible Shareholder is entitled to tender in the Buyback, based

on the number of Equity Shares held by such Eligible Shareholder, on the Record Date and the ratio

Entitlement

/ percentage of Buyback applicable to such Shareholder.

Buyback Period

The period between the date of board resolution authorizing the Buyback of the Equity Shares of

the Company, till the date on which the payment of consideration to Eligible Shareholders who

have accepted the Buyback offer will be made.

Buyback Price or Offer

Price at which Equity Shares will be bought back from the Eligible Shareholders i.e. ₹ 400/- (Rupees

Price

Four Hundred Only) per Equity Share, payable in cash.

Number of Equity Shares proposed to be bought back i.e. upto 62,50,000 (Sixty Two Lakhs and Fifty

Buyback Size/ Offer Size

Thousand) fully paid-up Equity Shares multiplied by the Buyback Price i.e. a price of ₹ 400/- (Rupees

Four Hundred Only) per Equity Share aggregating upto ₹ 250 crores (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty

Crores Only). The Buyback Size excludes Transaction Costs.

Buyback Regulations/

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 including any

SEBI Buyback

amendments, statutory modifications or re-enactments thereof, for the time being in force and the

Regulations

SEBI Circulars.

CDSL

Central Depository Services (India) Limited

Clearing Corporation

Indian Clearing Corporation Limited

Companies Act or Act

Companies Act, 2013, as amended and applicable rules thereunder.

"Company" or "Our

Company" or "we" or

Granules India Limited, unless the context states otherwise.

"us" or "our"

Company's Broker

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

Company's Demat

A demat account of the Company wherein demat shares bought back in the Buyback would be

Account

transferred

Compliance Officer

Ms. Chaitanya Tummala

Depositories

NSDL and CDSL

Designated Stock

The designated stock exchange for the Buyback is BSE Limited.

Exchange

DIN

Director Identification Number

DP

Depository Participant

Director

Director(s) of the Company

Draft Letter of Offer/

The draft letter of offer dated August 19, 2022 filed with SEBI containing disclosures in relation to

DLOF

the Buyback as specified in Schedule III of the Buyback Regulations.

Eligible Shareholders/

Person(s) eligible to participate in the Buyback Offer and would mean all equity shareholders/

beneficial owner(s) of Equity Shares of the Company as on Record Date i.e. Tuesday, August 23,

Eligible Person/ Eligible

2022 and excludes Equity Shareholders/ Beneficial Owners of the Equity Shares who are not

Sellers

permitted under applicable law to tender Equity Shares in the Buyback.

Equity Shares/ Shares

Fully paid-up equity shares of the Company each having a face value of ₹1 (Rupee One Only).

Escrow Account

The Escrow Account titled ""Granules India Limited Buy Back Offer 2022 - Escrow Account" opened

with the Escrow Agent in terms of the Escrow Agreement.

Escrow Agent

Axis Bank Limited

Escrow Agreement

The Escrow Agreement dated August 9, 2022 entered into between the Company, the Manager to

the Buyback and the Escrow Agent.

Escrow Amount

An amount determined in accordance with the Regulations 9(xi) of Buyback Regulations.

FCNR account

Foreign Currency Non-Resident Account

FEMA

Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, as amended including the regulations, circulars,

directions and notifications issued thereunder.

FIIs

Foreign Institutional Investors means an institution who is registered under the Securities and

Exchange Board of India (Foreign Institutional Investors) Regulations, 1995, as amended.

FPI(s)

Foreign Portfolio Investors as defined under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Foreign

Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019, as amended.

General Category

Eligible Shareholders other than the Small Shareholders

IT Act/ Income Tax Act

Income-tax Act, 1961, (including any statutory modifications or re-enactment thereof).

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Granules India Limited published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 14:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
