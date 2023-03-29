Granules India : GCH Packaging Facility Launch FINAL

Press Release

Granules Consumer Health Inc., inaugurates its Packaging

Facility in the U.S.

Hyderabad, 29 March 2023: Granules India inaugurated and launched its packaging facility through its Granules Consumer Health (GCH) step-down subsidiary which is located in Manassas, Virginia, US. The facility is over 79,000 square feet and is equipped with packaging lines and clean rooms to package and ship prescription and over-the-counter products across the U.S. market. The facility recently received US FDA approval with zero 483 observations.

The state-of-the art facility was inaugurated by Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu who serves as India's Ambassador to the United States. In addition, Ambassador (ret) Atul Keshap, President of the US India Business Council, Mr. Jasjit Singh, Executive Director of Select USA, Mr. Scott Melville, President of the Consumer Healthcare Products Association and Mr. Chris Shorter County Executive of Prince William County were on hand for the inauguration.

"Granules Consumer Health's packaging facility will improve resilience in our supply chain as well as improving our reaction time. The facility will enable us to meet fast-moving consumer shifts as well as reducing lead times for critical prescriptions products that are in shortage" said Dr. Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman and Managing Director, Granules India.

The addition of a U.S. packaging facility will result in Granules being among the few pharmaceutical companies to be vertically integrated from API to packaging, Granules has invested approximately $12.5 million into its US packaging facility.

***END***

Investor Contacts:

Puneet Varshney General Manager - Finance 9154 3033 98 Puneet.Varshney@granulesindia.com Chaitanya Tummala Company Secretary 040-69043614 chaitanya.tummala@granulesindia.com

About Granules India Ltd. (BSE: 532482, NSE: GRANULES)

Granules India Limited, incorporated in 1991 is a vertically integrated fast growing Indian pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad with best-in-class facilities and a commitment to operational excellence,

quality, and customer service. Amongst the few pharmaceutical companies in the world to be present across the manufacturing of the entire pharmaceutical value chain - from Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs) and Finished Dosages (FDs), Granules products are distributed to over 300+ customers in regulated and semi-regulated markets with a global presence extending to over 80+ countries with offices across India, US and UK. The Company has 7 manufacturing facilities out of which 6 are in India and 1 in USA and has regulatory approvals from US FDA, EDQM, EU GMP, COFEPRIS, WHO GMP, TGA, K FDA, DEA, MCC and HALAL.

Safe Harbor: This document is to provide the general background information about the Company's activities as at the date of the release. The information contained herein is for general information purposes only and based on estimates and should not be considered as a recommendation that any investor should subscribe / purchase the company shares. The Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and does not accept any responsibility or liability with respect to, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of any information contained herein. This release may include certain "forward looking statements". These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from these statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, amongst others general economic and business conditions in India, ability to successfully implement our strategy, our research and development efforts, our growth and expansion plans and technological changes, changes in the value of the Rupee and other currencies, changes in the Indian and international interest rates, change in laws and regulations that apply to the Indian and global pharmaceuticals industries, increasing competition, changes in political conditions in India or any other country and changes in the foreign exchange control regulations in India. Neither the company, nor its directors and any of the affiliates or employees have any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements. The readers may use their own judgment and are advised to make their own calculations before deciding on any matter based on the information given herein. No part of this release may be reproduced, quoted or circulated without prior written approval from Granules India Limited.

Granules USA, Inc. (GUSA) is a 100% subsidiary of Granules India, located in New Jersey, New York. GUSA is the sales & Distribution division arm of Granules India incorporated in the year 2003, to cater to the real time needs of our customers in North America. We offer high-quality APIs, PFIs and bulk tablets to branded players, leading generics customers and other partners with whom we continue to have deep rooted relationships.

Granules Consumer Health is a step-down subsidiary of Granules India and a wholly owned subsidiary of Granules USA is a front-end products division for private label over the counter (OTC) products in the US products. GCH was established in 2014, to offer OTC generics that meet the highest level of quality at an affordable cost that is much more affordable than brand name products. Granules is well established on bulk supply through efficiencies garnered through manufacturing, integration, and a high level of regulatory compliance. GCH builds on the efficiencies on Granules India's manufacturing, packages product in the US and supplies products to our store brand partners.