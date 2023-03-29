Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Granules India Limited
  News
  Summary
    532482   INE101D01020

GRANULES INDIA LIMITED

(532482)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-27
271.00 INR   -4.61%
Granules India : Gabapentin Tabs Approval – Press Release

03/29/2023 | 03:06am EDT
Press Release

For Immediate Release

Granules India Limited Received ANDA Approval for

Gabapentin Tablets

Hyderabad, 29 March 2023: Granules India Limited today announced that the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Gabapentin Tablets USP, 600 mg and 800 mg.

It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Neurontin Tablets, 600 mg and 800 mg, of Viatris Specialty LLC.

The current annual U.S. market for Gabapentin Tablets is approximately $145 Million, according to MAT Jan 2023, IQVIA/IMS Health.

Gabapentin Tablets are indicated for management of postherpetic neuralgia in adults; and as an adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial onset seizures, with and without secondary generalization, in adults and pediatric patients 3 years and older with epilepsy.

Granules now has a total of 55 ANDA approvals from US FDA (53 Final approvals and 2 tentative approvals).

Granules India Limited has consistently achieved manufacturing success, set new standards of quality, and expanded its presence across the world.

***END***

About Granules India Ltd. (BSE: 532482, NSE: GRANULES)

Granules India Limited, incorporated in 1991 is a vertically integrated fast growing Indian pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad with best-in-class facilities and a commitment to operational excellence, quality, and customer service. Amongst the few pharmaceutical companies in the world to be present across the manufacturing of the entire pharmaceutical value chain - from Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs) and Finished Dosages (FDs), Granules products are distributed to over 300+ customers in regulated and semi-regulated markets with a global presence extending to over 80+ countries with offices across India, US and UK. The Company has 7 manufacturing facilities out of which 6 are in India and 1 in USA and has regulatory approvals from US FDA, EDQM, EU GMP, COFEPRIS, WHO GMP, TGA, K FDA, DEA, MCC and HALAL.

Safe Harbor: This document is to provide the general background information about the Company's activities as at the date of the release. The information contained herein is for general information purposes only and based on estimates and should not be considered as a recommendation that any investor should subscribe / purchase the company shares. The Company makes no representation or warranty, express or

implied, as to, and does not accept any responsibility or liability with respect to, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of any information contained herein. This release may include certain "forward looking statements". These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that are

subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from these statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, amongst others general economic and business conditions in India, ability to successfully implement our strategy, our research and development efforts, our growth and expansion plans and technological changes, changes in the value of the Rupee and other currencies, changes in the Indian and international interest rates, change in laws and regulations that apply to the Indian and global pharmaceuticals industries, increasing competition, changes in political conditions in India or any other country and changes in the foreign exchange control regulations in India. Neither the company, nor its directors and any of the affiliates or employees have any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements. The readers may use their own judgment and are advised to make their own calculations before deciding on any matter based on the information given herein. No part of this release may be reproduced, quoted or circulated without prior written approval from Granules India Limited.

Investor Contacts:

Puneet Varshney

General Manager - Finance 9154 3033 98

Puneet.Varshney@granulesindia.com

Chaitanya Tummala Company Secretary 040-69043614 chaitanya.tummala@granulesindia.com

Disclaimer

Granules India Limited published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 07:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
