    532482   INE101D01020

GRANULES INDIA LIMITED

(532482)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Granules India : Pharmaceuticals Inc., Receives ANDA Approval for Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets

02/03/2022 | 02:39am EST
Press Release

For Immediate Release

Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc., Receives ANDA Approval for

Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets

Hyderabad, 03 February 2022: Granules India Limited announced today that the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc (GPI)., a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of the company, for Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP (XL), 150 mg and 300 mg. It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product, Wellbutrin XL Extended-Release Tablets, 150 mg and 300 mg, of Bausch Health US, LLC. Bupropion Hydrochloride is used as an antidepressant medication to treat major depressive disorder and seasonal affective disorder.

Commenting on the approval Ms. Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive Director, GPI, said "We are pleased to receive approval of Bupropion Hydrochloride (XL) tablet product within first review cycle of 10 months from filing date. This product will be a valuable addition to our growing modified release product portfolio in the US market. The approval stands as a testimonial for our research and project management competence."

Granules now have a total of 50 ANDA approvals from US FDA (48 Final approvals and 2 tentative approvals).

The current annual U.S. market for Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP (XL), 150 mg and 300 mg is approximately $661 Million, according to MAT Dec 2021, IQVIA/IMS Health.

***END***

CIN: L24110TG1991PLC012471 / Granules India Limited: 2nd Floor, 3rd Block, My Home Hub, Madhapur, Hyderabad- 500081

About Granules India Ltd. (BSE: 532482, NSE: GRANULES)

Granules India Limited, incorporated in 1991 is a vertically integrated fast growing Indian pharmaceutical company headquartered at Hyderabad with best in class facilities and commitment to operational excellence, quality, and customer service. We are among the few pharmaceutical companies in the world to be present in the manufacturing of entire value chain - from Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs) and Finished Dosages (FDs). Our products are being distributed to over 300+ customers in regulated and semi-regulated markets with a global presence extending to over 75+ countries with offices across India, U.S. and U.K. The Company has 7 manufacturing facilities out of which 6 are located in India and 1 in USA and has regulatory approvals from US FDA, EDQM, EU GMP, COFEPRIS, WHO GMP, TGA, K FDA, DEA, MCC and HALAL.

Safe Harbor: This document is to provide the general background information about the Company's activities as at the date of the release. The information contained herein is for general information purposes only and based on estimates and should not be considered as a recommendation that any investor should subscribe / purchase the company shares. The Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and does not accept any responsibility or liability with respect to, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of any information contained herein. This release may include certain "forward looking statements". These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from these statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, amongst others general economic and business conditions in India, ability to successfully implement our strategy, our research and development efforts, our growth and expansion plans and technological changes, changes in the value of the Rupee and other currencies, changes in the Indian and international interest rates, change in laws and regulations that apply to the Indian and global pharmaceuticals industries, increasing competition, changes in political conditions in India or any other country and changes in the foreign exchange control regulations in India. Neither the company, nor its directors and any of the affiliates or employees have any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements. The readers may use their own judgment and are advised to make their own calculations before deciding on any matter based on the information given herein. No part of this release may be reproduced, quoted or circulated without prior written approval from Granules India Limited.

Investor Contacts:

Krishna Raghunathan

Chaitanya Tummala

Vice President - Finance and Investor Relations

Company Secretary

040-69043573

040-69043614

krishna.raghunathan@granulesindia.com

chaitanya.tummala@granulesindia.com

CIN: L24110TG1991PLC012471 / Granules India Limited: 2nd Floor, 3rd Block, My Home Hub, Madhapur, Hyderabad- 500081

Disclaimer

Granules India Limited published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 07:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 35 947 M 481 M 35 947 M
Net income 2022 4 666 M 62,4 M 4 666 M
Net Debt 2022 7 560 M 101 M 7 560 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 0,36%
Capitalization 79 672 M 1 065 M 79 672 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 3 369
Free-Float 54,3%
Chart GRANULES INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Granules India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANULES INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 321,25 INR
Average target price 358,56 INR
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Krishna Prasad Chigurupati Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Kandiraju Venkata S. Rao Chief Executive Officer, Joint MD & Director
Sandip Neogi Chief Financial Officer
GSR Prasad Chief Operations Officer
Chaitanya Tummala Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANULES INDIA LIMITED-4.43%1 065
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.99%454 834
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.80%314 402
PFIZER, INC.-8.79%302 309
ABBVIE INC.2.38%245 064
NOVO NORDISK A/S-4.69%242 211