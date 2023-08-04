Press Release
Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Successfully Completes USFDA Post- marketing Adverse Drug Experience (PADE) Inspection with Zero Observations
Zero Observations indicate a commitment to the highest level of patient safety and product
quality
Hyderabad, 4 August 2023: Granules India Limited, announced that Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (GPI), a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the company, located in Chantilly, Virginia, USA has successfully completed the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) Post-marketing Adverse Drug Experience (PADE) Inspection for all its entities in the United States, including Granules India Limited. The inspection was closed with zero observations.
The inspection was conducted at Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc. (GPI) from July 31, 2023 to August 03, 2023. This inspection covered the Granules' PADE surveillance, receipts, evaluations, processing and reporting system for the marketed drug products worldwide.
This is Granules India's fourth FDA audit since March with zero observations - a testament to Granules India's unwavering commitment to ensuring the highest level of patient safety and product quality.
Investor Contacts:
Puneet Varshney
General Manager - Finance 9154 3033 98
Puneet.Varshney@granulesindia.com
Chaitanya Tummala
Company Secretary 040-69043614
chaitanya.tummala@granulesindia.com
CIN: L24110TG1991PLC012471 / Granules India Limited: 2nd Floor, 3rd Block, My Home Hub, Madhapur, Hyderabad- 500081
About Granules India Ltd. (BSE: 532482, NSE: GRANULES)
Granules India Limited, incorporated in 1991 is a vertically integrated fast growing Indian pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad with best-in-class facilities and a commitment to operational excellence, quality, and customer service. Amongst the few pharmaceutical companies in the world to be present across the manufacturing of the entire pharmaceutical value chain - from Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs) and Finished Dosages (FDs), Granules products are distributed to over 300+ customers in regulated and semi-regulated markets with a global presence extending to over 80+ countries with offices across India, US and UK. The Company has 8 manufacturing facilities out of which 6 are located in India and 2 are in USA and has regulatory approvals from US FDA, EDQM, EU GMP, COFEPRIS, WHO GMP, TGA, K FDA, DEA, MCC and HALAL.
Get more information:https://granulesindia.com
Safe Harbor: This document is to provide the general background information about the Company's activities as at the date of the release. The information contained herein is for general information purposes only and based on estimates and should not be considered as a recommendation that any investor should subscribe / purchase the company shares. The Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and does not accept any responsibility or liability with respect to, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of any information contained herein. This release may include certain "forward looking statements". These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from these statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, amongst others general economic and business conditions in India, ability to successfully implement our strategy, our research and development efforts, our growth and expansion plans and technological changes, changes in the value of the Rupee and other currencies, changes in the Indian and international interest rates, change in laws and regulations that apply to the Indian and global pharmaceuticals industries, increasing competition, changes in political conditions in India or any other country and changes in the foreign exchange control regulations in India. Neither the company, nor its directors and any of the affiliates or employees have any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements. The readers may use their own judgment and are advised to make their own calculations before deciding on any matter based on the information given herein. No part of this release may be reproduced, quoted or circulated without prior written approval from Granules India Limited.
