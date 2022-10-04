Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Granules India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532482   INE101D01020

GRANULES INDIA LIMITED

(532482)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-03
357.20 INR   +2.64%
10/04Granules India : Press Release – Granules India Limited Inaugurated an Overhead Water Tank at Bonthapally
PU
09/16Granules India : Buyback - Tender offer
PU
08/30Granules India : Received ANDA Approval for Loperamide Hydrochloride and Simethicone Tablets
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Granules India : Press Release – Granules India Limited Inaugurated an Overhead Water Tank at Bonthapally

10/04/2022 | 11:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

For Immediate Release

Granules India Limited Inaugurated an Overhead Water

Tank at Bonthapally

Hyderabad, 4th October, 2022: Granules India Limited (GIL), a vertically integrated fast growing Indian pharmaceutical company headquartered at Hyderabad, inaugurated an overhead tank to facilitate dedicated supply of potable water for residents of Bonthapally village, located in Telangana, as part of its CSR initiative. The project was inaugurated by Dr Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director - GIL along with Shri. Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Patancheru constituency. Mrs. Uma Devi Chigurupati, Executive Director, GIL, graced the occasion.

GIL will be inaugurating another overhead tank at Veeranagudam in the coming week. The two overhead tanks have a capacity of 150 KL at Bonthapally and 100 KL at Veeranagudam; are connected through pump assembly and piping to supply accessible drinking water to residents of both the villages. Currently the villagers are deprived of continuous drinking water supply to the households, through this initiative of Granules India Limited, over 2,000 residents from both the villages will benefit. The two overhead tanks commissioned at a cost of ₹ 57 lakh will be maintained by the village panchayats.

Speaking after commissioning of the water tank Dr Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director

  • GIL said, "Potable water is a basic necessity for leading a healthy life and it's heartening that GIL could fulfil this need of the residents of Veerannaguda and Bonthapally villages. Granules will remain committed towards the betterment of the communities who live and work around our global manufacturing units here in Bonthapally. I would like to thank Mr. Gudem Mahipal Reddy, MLA of Patancheru; Mr. K Prabhakar, Vice Chairman, ZPTC; Mrs. Saddi Praveena Vijayabhaskar Reddy, President, Mandal Praja Parishad; Mrs. Naveena Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy and Mrs. Pennaboina Mamatha, Sarpanches of Bonthapally and Veerannaguda villages respectively, for their active participation and continuous support throughout this project."

GIL operates two Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient manufacturing units at Bonthapally in Sangareddy district of Telangana. The facilities offers direct and indirect employment to around 1,000 people. GIL is currently involved in a community outreach project with the surrounding villages of Bonthapally, focusing on skill development, health, water and sanitation. In the past, GIL has setup a Public Health Clinic, Donated for construction of roads and stadium in and around Patancheru constituency.

***END***

CIN: L24110TG1991PLC012471 / Granules India Limited: 2nd Floor, 3rd Block, My Home Hub, Madhapur, Hyderabad- 500081

Contact:

Krishna Raghunathan

Chaitanya Tummala

Vice President - Finance and Investor Relations

Company Secretary

040-69043573

040-69043614

krishna.raghunathan@granulesindia.com

chaitanya.tummala@granulesindia.com

About Granules India Ltd. (BSE: 532482, NSE: GRANULES)

Granules India Limited, incorporated in 1991 is a vertically integrated fast growing Indian pharmaceutical company headquartered at Hyderabad with best-in-class facilities and commitment to operational excellence, quality, and customer service. We are among the few pharmaceutical companies in the world to be present in the manufacturing of entire value chain - from Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs) and Finished Dosages (FDs). Our products are being distributed to over 300+ customers in regulated and semi-regulated markets with a global presence extending to over 80+ countries with offices across India, US and UK. The Company has 7 manufacturing facilities out of which 6 are in India and 1 in USA and has regulatory approvals from US FDA, EDQM, EU GMP, COFEPRIS, WHO GMP, TGA, K FDA, DEA, MCC and HALAL.

Safe Harbor: This document is to provide the general background information about the Company's activities as at the date of the release. The information contained herein is for general information purposes only and based on estimates and should not be considered as a recommendation that any investor should subscribe / purchase the company shares. The Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and does not accept any responsibility or liability with respect to, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of any information contained herein. This release may include certain "forward looking statements". These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from these statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, amongst others general economic and business conditions in India, ability to successfully implement our strategy, our research and development efforts, our growth and expansion plans and technological changes, changes in the value of the Rupee and other currencies, changes in the Indian and international interest rates, change in laws and regulations that apply to the Indian and global pharmaceuticals industries, increasing competition, changes in political conditions in India or any other country and changes in the foreign exchange control regulations in India. Neither the company, nor its directors and any of the affiliates or employees have any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements. The readers may use their own judgment and are advised to make their own calculations before deciding on any matter based on the information given herein. No part of this release may be reproduced, quoted or circulated without prior written approval from Granules India Limited.

CIN: L24110TG1991PLC012471 / Granules India Limited: 2nd Floor, 3rd Block, My Home Hub, Madhapur, Hyderabad- 500081

Disclaimer

Granules India Limited published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 03:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRANULES INDIA LIMITED
10/04Granules India : Press Release – Granules India Limited Inaugurated an Overhead Wate..
PU
09/16Granules India : Buyback - Tender offer
PU
08/30Granules India : Received ANDA Approval for Loperamide Hydrochloride and Simethicone Table..
PU
08/30Granules India Gets US FDA's Approval for Generic Diarrhea Drug
MT
08/26Granules India : General updates
PU
08/26Granules India : Received ANDA Approval for Guaifenesin and Pseudoephedrine Hydrochloride ..
PU
08/26Granules India Gets US FDA Nod for Decongestion Tablets
MT
08/26Granules India Limited Receives Approval for Abbreviated New Drug Application from US F..
CI
08/26Granules India Unit Gets 'Voluntary Action Indicated' Notice in US FDA Inspection
MT
08/20Granules India : Buyback - Tender offer
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 42 960 M 528 M 528 M
Net income 2023 5 090 M 62,5 M 62,5 M
Net Debt 2023 8 050 M 98,9 M 98,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,4x
Yield 2023 0,43%
Capitalization 88 690 M 1 090 M 1 090 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
EV / Sales 2024 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 3 686
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart GRANULES INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Granules India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANULES INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 357,20 INR
Average target price 346,88 INR
Spread / Average Target -2,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Krishna Prasad Chigurupati Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Kandiraju Venkata S. Rao Chief Executive Officer, Joint MD & Director
Sandip Neogi Chief Financial Officer
Manikandan Ramalingam Senior VP, Head-Formulation Research & Development
GSR Prasad Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANULES INDIA LIMITED6.26%1 060
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.19%429 082
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.41%305 529
ROCHE HOLDING AG-15.04%267 122
PFIZER, INC.-24.71%247 729
ABBVIE INC.2.16%244 563