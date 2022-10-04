Granules India : Press Release – Granules India Limited Inaugurated an Overhead Water Tank at Bonthapally
Hyderabad, 4th October, 2022: Granules India Limited (GIL), a vertically integrated fast growing Indian pharmaceutical company headquartered at Hyderabad, inaugurated an overhead tank to facilitate dedicated supply of potable water for residents of Bonthapally village, located in Telangana, as part of its CSR initiative. The project was inaugurated by Dr Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director - GIL along with Shri. Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Patancheru constituency. Mrs. Uma Devi Chigurupati, Executive Director, GIL, graced the occasion.
GIL will be inaugurating another overhead tank at Veeranagudam in the coming week. The two overhead tanks have a capacity of 150 KL at Bonthapally and 100 KL at Veeranagudam; are connected through pump assembly and piping to supply accessible drinking water to residents of both the villages. Currently the villagers are deprived of continuous drinking water supply to the households, through this initiative of Granules India Limited, over 2,000 residents from both the villages will benefit. The two overhead tanks commissioned at a cost of ₹ 57 lakh will be maintained by the village panchayats.
Speaking after commissioning of the water tank Dr Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director
GILsaid, "Potable water is a basic necessity for leading a healthy life and it's heartening that GIL could fulfil this need of the residents of Veerannaguda and Bonthapally villages. Granules will remain committed towards the betterment of the communities who live and work around our global manufacturing units here in Bonthapally. I would like to thank Mr. Gudem Mahipal Reddy, MLA of Patancheru; Mr. K Prabhakar, Vice Chairman, ZPTC; Mrs. Saddi Praveena Vijayabhaskar Reddy, President, Mandal Praja Parishad; Mrs. Naveena Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy and Mrs. Pennaboina Mamatha, Sarpanches of Bonthapally and Veerannaguda villages respectively, for their active participation and continuous support throughout this project."
GIL operates two Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient manufacturing units at Bonthapally in Sangareddy district of Telangana. The facilities offers direct and indirect employment to around 1,000 people. GIL is currently involved in a community outreach project with the surrounding villages of Bonthapally, focusing on skill development, health, water and sanitation. In the past, GIL has setup a Public Health Clinic, Donated for construction of roads and stadium in and around Patancheru constituency.
