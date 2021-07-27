Granules India : Press Release on Q1 financials

During the quarter, we filed one ANDA, two EU dossiers, one UK dossier and one South African dossier. We received one ANDA approval and launched one ANDA in the US

Income from operations up 16% YoY, despite challenges faced by shortage of raw materials, lower utilization capacities especially in Paracetamol and logistic disruptions. Non receipt of MEIS benefit also impacted the total income. However, the growth was driven by new launches and increased market share for existing products.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director of Granules India Limited said, "The last quarter was full of learnings and challenges both in terms of business and battling the pandemic. Business was temporarily impacted, and actions were taken to get it back on track. This testing time had given us an opportunity to think and plan to empower our future in a sustainable and reliable manner. I am happy that we are getting over these difficult times and becoming stronger to carry out our aspirations. We are focusing on making our growth strategy more robust, while taking a hard look on our product pipeline which is our growth engine. While remaining confident of our sustainable growth, efforts will be continued to formalise and follow an orbit changing strategy. I remain confident of our future sustainable growth."

Segmental, Molecule and Geographical Mix for Q1 FY22 (All numbers in INR Cr)

Segmental Mix Q1FY22 Q1FY21 FD 454 386 PFI 172 138 API 224 212

Geographical Mix Q1FY22 Q1FY21 North America 451 381 Europe 143 141 Latin America 92 86 India 118 84 ROW 46 44

Molecule Mix % Q1FY22 Q1FY21 Paracetamol 36% 31% Metformin 27% 23% Ibuprofen 15% 24% Guaifenesin 1% 4% Methocarbamol 3% 4% Others 18% 14%

CIN: L24110TG1991PLC012471 / Granules India Limited: 2nd Floor, Block 3, My home hub Madhapur, Hyderabad 500081