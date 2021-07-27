Log in
    532482   INE101D01020

GRANULES INDIA LIMITED

(532482)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 07/26
377.3 INR   -0.58%
09:40aGRANULES INDIA : Press Release on Q1 financials
PU
07/22GRANULES INDIA : Arm Gets US FDA Clearance for Chantilly, Virginia Facility
MT
07/21GRANULES INDIA : Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Clears US FDA Audit
PU
Granules India : Press Release on Q1 financials

07/27/2021 | 09:40am EDT
Press Release

For Immediate Release

Granules India reports Income from operations at INR 850 Cr up 16% YoY,

EBITDA at INR 201 Cr, EBITDA Margin at 24%

PAT at INR 120 Cr, up 8% YoY

Hyderabad, 27th July 2021: Granules India Ltd., a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Q1FY22 Financial Highlights (All numbers in INR Cr except Margins)

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIALS

Q1FY22

Q1FY21

Growth

(YoY)

Income from Operations

850

736

16%

Operating Profit

201

184

10%

Operating Profit Margin

24%

25%

PAT

120

111

8%

Net Profit Margin

14%

15%

Financial and Business Highlights for Q1FY22

  • Income from operations up 16% YoY, despite challenges faced by shortage of raw materials, lower utilization capacities especially in Paracetamol and logistic disruptions. Non receipt of MEIS benefit also impacted the total income. However, the growth was driven by new launches and increased market share for existing products.
  • EBITDA for the quarter stood at INR 201 Cr, up 10% YoY due to sales increase, mainly in North America.
  • PAT for the quarter stood at INR 120 Cr, up 8% YoY.
  • During the quarter, we filed one ANDA, two EU dossiers, one UK dossier and one South African dossier. We received one ANDA approval and launched one ANDA in the US
  • Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFI) segment grew 25% YoY, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) segment grew 5% YoY and Finished Dosage (FD) grew 18% YoY in terms of value.
  • The Board of Directors has declared its first interim dividend of 25 paise per equity share of INR 1/- each.

CIN: L24110TG1991PLC012471 / Granules India Limited: 2nd Floor, Block 3, My home hub Madhapur, Hyderabad 500081

Commenting on the results, Mr. Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director of Granules India Limited said, "The last quarter was full of learnings and challenges both in terms of business and battling the pandemic. Business was temporarily impacted, and actions were taken to get it back on track. This testing time had given us an opportunity to think and plan to empower our future in a sustainable and reliable manner. I am happy that we are getting over these difficult times and becoming stronger to carry out our aspirations. We are focusing on making our growth strategy more robust, while taking a hard look on our product pipeline which is our growth engine. While remaining confident of our sustainable growth, efforts will be continued to formalise and follow an orbit changing strategy. I remain confident of our future sustainable growth."

Segmental, Molecule and Geographical Mix for Q1 FY22 (All numbers in INR Cr)

Segmental Mix

Q1FY22

Q1FY21

FD

454

386

PFI

172

138

API

224

212

Geographical Mix

Q1FY22

Q1FY21

North America

451

381

Europe

143

141

Latin America

92

86

India

118

84

ROW

46

44

Molecule Mix %

Q1FY22

Q1FY21

Paracetamol

36%

31%

Metformin

27%

23%

Ibuprofen

15%

24%

Guaifenesin

1%

4%

Methocarbamol

3%

4%

Others

18%

14%

CIN: L24110TG1991PLC012471 / Granules India Limited: 2nd Floor, Block 3, My home hub Madhapur, Hyderabad 500081

About Granules India Ltd. (BSE: 532482, NSE: GRANULES)

Granules India Limited, incorporated in 1991 is a vertically integrated fast growing Indian pharmaceutical company headquartered at Hyderabad with best in class facilities and commitment to operational excellence, quality, and customer service. We are among the few pharmaceutical companies in the world to be present in the manufacturing of entire value chain - from Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs) and Finished Dosages (FDs). Our products are being distributed to over 300+ customers in regulated and semi-regulated markets with a global presence extending to over 75+ countries with offices across India, U.S. and U.K. The Company has 7 manufacturing facilities out of which 6 are located in India and 1 in USA and has regulatory approvals from US FDA, EDQM, EU GMP, COFEPRIS, WHO GMP, TGA, K FDA, DEA, MCC and HALAL.

Contacts:

Krishna Raghunathan

Chaitanya Tummala

VP - Finance and Investor Relations

Company Secretary

040-30663573

040-30663614

krishna.raghunathan@granulesindia.com

chaitanya.tummala@granulesindia.com

Safe Harbor

This document includes certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive, technological and/or regulatory factors. Granules India Ltd., its directors and any of the affiliates or employee is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CIN: L24110TG1991PLC012471 / Granules India Limited: 2nd Floor, Block 3, My home hub Madhapur, Hyderabad 500081

Disclaimer

Granules India Limited published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 13:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
