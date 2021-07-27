Granules India : Press Release on Q1 financials

|
Press Release
|
For Immediate Release
Granules India reports Income from operations at INR 850 Cr up 16% YoY,
EBITDA at INR 201 Cr, EBITDA Margin at 24%
PAT at INR 120 Cr, up 8% YoY
Hyderabad, 27th July 2021: Granules India Ltd., a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Q1FY22 Financial Highlights (All numbers in INR Cr except Margins)
|
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIALS
|
|
|
Q1FY22
|
|
|
Q1FY21
|
|
|
Growth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from Operations
|
850
|
|
736
|
|
16%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
201
|
|
184
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit Margin
|
24%
|
|
25%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PAT
|
120
|
|
111
|
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Profit Margin
|
14%
|
|
15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial and Business Highlights for Q1FY22
-
Income from operations up 16% YoY, despite challenges faced by shortage of raw materials, lower utilization capacities especially in Paracetamol and logistic disruptions. Non receipt of MEIS benefit also impacted the total income. However, the growth was driven by new launches and increased market share for existing products.
-
EBITDA for the quarter stood at INR 201 Cr, up 10% YoY due to sales increase, mainly in North America.
-
PAT for the quarter stood at INR 120 Cr, up 8% YoY.
-
During the quarter, we filed one ANDA, two EU dossiers, one UK dossier and one South African dossier. We received one ANDA approval and launched one ANDA in the US
-
Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFI) segment grew 25% YoY, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) segment grew 5% YoY and Finished Dosage (FD) grew 18% YoY in terms of value.
-
The Board of Directors has declared its first interim dividend of 25 paise per equity share of INR 1/- each.
Commenting on the results, Mr. Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director of Granules India Limited said, "The last quarter was full of learnings and challenges both in terms of business and battling the pandemic. Business was temporarily impacted, and actions were taken to get it back on track. This testing time had given us an opportunity to think and plan to empower our future in a sustainable and reliable manner. I am happy that we are getting over these difficult times and becoming stronger to carry out our aspirations. We are focusing on making our growth strategy more robust, while taking a hard look on our product pipeline which is our growth engine. While remaining confident of our sustainable growth, efforts will be continued to formalise and follow an orbit changing strategy. I remain confident of our future sustainable growth."
Segmental, Molecule and Geographical Mix for Q1 FY22 (All numbers in INR Cr)
|
Segmental Mix
|
Q1FY22
|
Q1FY21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FD
|
454
|
386
|
|
|
|
PFI
|
172
|
138
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
API
|
224
|
212
|
|
|
|
Geographical Mix
|
Q1FY22
|
Q1FY21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
451
|
381
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
143
|
141
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Latin America
|
92
|
86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
India
|
118
|
84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROW
|
46
|
44
|
|
|
|
Molecule Mix %
|
Q1FY22
|
Q1FY21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paracetamol
|
36%
|
31%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metformin
|
27%
|
23%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ibuprofen
|
15%
|
24%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guaifenesin
|
1%
|
4%
|
|
|
|
Methocarbamol
|
3%
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
18%
|
14%
|
|
|
About Granules India Ltd. (BSE: 532482, NSE: GRANULES)
Granules India Limited, incorporated in 1991 is a vertically integrated fast growing Indian pharmaceutical company headquartered at Hyderabad with best in class facilities and commitment to operational excellence, quality, and customer service. We are among the few pharmaceutical companies in the world to be present in the manufacturing of entire value chain - from Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs) and Finished Dosages (FDs). Our products are being distributed to over 300+ customers in regulated and semi-regulated markets with a global presence extending to over 75+ countries with offices across India, U.S. and U.K. The Company has 7 manufacturing facilities out of which 6 are located in India and 1 in USA and has regulatory approvals from US FDA, EDQM, EU GMP, COFEPRIS, WHO GMP, TGA, K FDA, DEA, MCC and HALAL.
|
Contacts:
|
|
Krishna Raghunathan
|
Chaitanya Tummala
|
VP - Finance and Investor Relations
|
Company Secretary
|
040-30663573
|
040-30663614
|
krishna.raghunathan@granulesindia.com
|
chaitanya.tummala@granulesindia.com
