    532482   INE101D01020

GRANULES INDIA LIMITED

(532482)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-24
306.50 INR   -0.73%
Granules India : Received ANDA Approval for Guaifenesin and Pseudoephedrine Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets

08/26/2022 | 02:21am EDT
Press Release

For Immediate Release

Granules India Limited Received ANDA Approval for

Guaifenesin and Pseudoephedrine Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets

Hyderabad, 26 August 2022: Granules India Limited announced today that the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Guaifenesin and Pseudoephedrine Hydrochloride Extended-Release (ER) Tablets, 600 mg/60 mg and 1200 mg/120 mg (OTC). It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product, Mucinex D Extended-Release Tablets, 600 mg/60 mg and 1200 mg/120 mg, of RB Health (US) LLC.

Guaifenesin and Pseudoephedrine Hydrochloride ER Tablets are used to loosen phlegm (mucus) and thin bronchial secretions to rid the bronchial passageways of bothersome mucus and make coughs more productive; temporarily relieve nasal congestion due to common cold, hay fever, upper respiratory allergies; temporarily restores freer breathing through the nose; promotes nasal and/or sinus drainage; and temporarily relieves sinus congestion and pressure.

Granules now have a total of 51 ANDA approvals from US FDA (49 Final approvals and 2 tentative approvals).

The Mucinex®️ D brand and store brands had combined U.S. sales of approximately $71 million MAT for the most recent twelve months.

***END***

Contact:

Krishna Raghunathan

Chaitanya Tummala

Vice President - Finance and Investor Relations

Company Secretary

040-69043573

040-69043614

krishna.raghunathan@granulesindia.com

chaitanya.tummala@granulesindia.com

About Granules India Ltd. (BSE: 532482, NSE: GRANULES)

Granules India Limited, incorporated in 1991 is a vertically integrated fast growing Indian pharmaceutical company headquartered at Hyderabad with best-in-class facilities and commitment to operational excellence, quality, and customer service. We are among the few pharmaceutical companies in the world to be present in the manufacturing of entire value chain - from Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs) and Finished Dosages (FDs). Our products are being distributed to over 300+ customers in regulated and semi-regulated markets with a global presence extending to over 80+ countries with offices across India, US and UK. The Company has 7 manufacturing facilities out of which 6 are in India and 1 in USA and has regulatory approvals from US FDA, EDQM, EU GMP, COFEPRIS, WHO GMP, TGA, K FDA, DEA, MCC and HALAL.

Safe Harbor: This document is to provide the general background information about the Company's activities as at the date of the release. The information contained herein is for general information purposes only and based on estimates and should not be considered as a recommendation that any investor should subscribe / purchase the company shares. The Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and does not accept any responsibility or liability with respect to, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of any information contained herein. This release may include certain "forward looking statements". These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from these statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, amongst others general economic and business conditions in India, ability to successfully implement our strategy, our research and development efforts, our growth and expansion plans and technological changes, changes in the value of the Rupee and other currencies, changes in the Indian and international interest rates, change in laws and regulations that apply to the Indian and global pharmaceuticals industries, increasing competition, changes in political conditions in India or any other country and changes in the foreign exchange control regulations in India. Neither the company, nor its directors and any of the affiliates or employees have any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements. The readers may use their own judgment and are advised to make their own calculations before deciding on any matter based on the information given herein. No part of this release may be reproduced, quoted or circulated without prior written approval from Granules India Limited.

Disclaimer

Granules India Limited published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 06:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 42 848 M 536 M 536 M
Net income 2023 5 019 M 62,8 M 62,8 M
Net Debt 2023 8 050 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,2x
Yield 2023 0,51%
Capitalization 76 102 M 952 M 952 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,96x
EV / Sales 2024 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 3 686
Free-Float 54,6%
Managers and Directors
Krishna Prasad Chigurupati Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Kandiraju Venkata S. Rao Chief Executive Officer, Joint MD & Director
Sandip Neogi Chief Financial Officer
Manikandan Ramalingam Senior VP, Head-Formulation Research & Development
GSR Prasad Chief Operations Officer
