Granules India : Received Approval from the Health Canada for Acetaminophen Extended-Release Tablets

Granules India Limited Received Approval from the Health Canada

for Acetaminophen Extended-Release Tablets

Hyderabad, 30th August 2021: Granules India Limited announced receiving marketing approval from Health Canada for Acetaminophen Extended-ReleaseTablets OTC, 650mg for the treatment of Arthritis Pain. The product manufactured by Granules is a bioequivalent to the reference listed drug, Tylenol® Extended Release 650 Tablets.

Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive Director of Granules USA, Inc. & Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. said, "We received the approval within eight months of filing. This is a step towards global expansion of our core molecules. The approval of Acetaminophen Extended-ReleaseTablets OTC, 650mg, a complex Bi-layerExtended Released based formulations, is a good addition to our portfolio. We will be launching the product in the Canada market soon."

The drug will be manufactured at the Granules manufacturing facility located in Gagillapur, Hyderabad. Granules now have a total of 2 ANDS approvals from Health Canada.

About Granules India Ltd. (BSE: 532482, NSE: GRANULES)

Granules India Limited, incorporated in 1991 is a vertically integrated fast growing Indian pharmaceutical company headquartered at Hyderabad with best in class facilities and commitment to operational excellence, quality, and customer service. We are among the few pharmaceutical companies in the world to be present in the manufacturing of entire value chain - from Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs) and Finished Dosages (FDs). Our products are being distributed to over 300+ customers in regulated and semi-regulated markets with a global presence extending to over 75+ countries with offices across India, U.S. and U.K. The Company has 7 manufacturing facilities out of which 6 are located in India and 1 in USA and has regulatory approvals from US FDA, EDQM, EU GMP, COFEPRIS, WHO GMP, TGA, K FDA, DEA, MCC and HALAL.

CIN: L24110TG1991PLC012471 / Granules India Limited: 2nd Floor, 3rd Block, My Home Hub, Madhapur, Hyderabad- 500081