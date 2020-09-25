Log in
Granules India : receives US FDA approval of Naproxen Sodium and Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride Tablets, 220 mg/25 mg (OTC)

09/25/2020 | 03:15am EDT

REGISTERED OFFICE

GRANULES INDIA LTD., 2nd Floor, 3rd Block, My Home Hub, Madhapur, Hyderabad - 500 081, Telangana, INDIA.

Tel: +91 40 30660000, Fax: +91 40 23115145, mail@granulesindia.com, www.granulesindia.com

CIN: L24110TG1991PLC012471

Dated September 25, 2020

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Symbol: NSE: GRANULES; BSE: 532482

Sub: Press Release

Dear Sir,

We are herewith enclosing the press release given by the Company.

This is for your information and dissemination to the members of the exchange.

Thanking You.

Yours sincerely,

For GRANULES INDIA LIMITED

CHAITANYA TUMMALA (COMPANY SECRETARY & COMPLIANCE OFFICER)

Encl as above

Press Release

Granules India Limited announces US FDA approval of Naproxen Sodium and

Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride Tablets, 220 mg/25 mg (OTC)

Hyderabad, September 25,2020

Granules India Limited announced today that the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Naproxen Sodium and Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride Tablets, 220 mg/25 mg (OTC), generic equivalent of Aleve PM Tablets, 220 mg/25 mg, of Bayer HealthCare LLC.

Naproxen Sodium and Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride Tablets are used for relief of occasional sleeplessness associated with minor aches and pains and to help you fall asleep and stay asleep.

Granules now has a total of 31 ANDA approvals from US FDA (29 Final approvals and 2 tentative approvals).

Aleve® PM is a registered trademark of Bayer HealthCare LLC.

About Granules India Ltd. (BSE: 532482, NSE: GRANULES

Granules India is a growing pharmaceutical manufacturing company with best in class facilities and is committed to operational excellence, quality and customer service. The Company produces Finished Dosages (FDs), Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) which gives the customers flexibility and choice. Granules support customers with unique value, extensive product range, and proactive solutions. The Company's global presence extends to over 250 customers in 60 countries through offices in India, U.S., and U.K. The Company has 6 manufacturing facilities out of which 5 are located in India and 1 in USA and has regulatory approvals from US FDA, EDQM, EU GMP, COFEPRIS, WHO GMP, TGA, K FDA, DEA, MCC and HALAL.

Contacts:

Sandip Neogi

Chaitanya Tummala

Chief Financial Officer

Company Secretary

040-30663572

040-30663614

sandip.neogi@granulesindia.com

chaitanya.tummala@granulesindia.co

Safe Harbour

This document includes certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive, technological and/or regulatory factors. Granules India Ltd., its directors and any of the affiliates or employee is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Granules India Limited published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 07:14:03 UTC
