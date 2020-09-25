Granules India : receives US FDA approval of Naproxen Sodium and Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride Tablets, 220 mg/25 mg (OTC)

REGISTERED OFFICE GRANULES INDIA LTD., 2nd Floor, 3rd Block, My Home Hub, Madhapur, Hyderabad - 500 081, Telangana, INDIA. Tel: +91 40 30660000, Fax: +91 40 23115145, mail@granulesindia.com, www.granulesindia.com CIN: L24110TG1991PLC012471 Dated September 25, 2020 To, National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Symbol: NSE: GRANULES; BSE: 532482 Sub: Press Release Dear Sir, We are herewith enclosing the press release given by the Company. This is for your information and dissemination to the members of the exchange. Thanking You. Yours sincerely, For GRANULES INDIA LIMITED CHAITANYA TUMMALA (COMPANY SECRETARY & COMPLIANCE OFFICER) Encl as above

Press Release Granules India Limited announces US FDA approval of Naproxen Sodium and Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride Tablets, 220 mg/25 mg (OTC) Hyderabad, September 25,2020 Granules India Limited announced today that the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Naproxen Sodium and Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride Tablets, 220 mg/25 mg (OTC), generic equivalent of Aleve PM Tablets, 220 mg/25 mg, of Bayer HealthCare LLC. Naproxen Sodium and Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride Tablets are used for relief of occasional sleeplessness associated with minor aches and pains and to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. Granules now has a total of 31 ANDA approvals from US FDA (29 Final approvals and 2 tentative approvals). Aleve® PM is a registered trademark of Bayer HealthCare LLC.

About Granules India Ltd. (BSE: 532482, NSE: GRANULES Granules India is a growing pharmaceutical manufacturing company with best in class facilities and is committed to operational excellence, quality and customer service. The Company produces Finished Dosages (FDs), Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) which gives the customers flexibility and choice. Granules support customers with unique value, extensive product range, and proactive solutions. The Company's global presence extends to over 250 customers in 60 countries through offices in India, U.S., and U.K. The Company has 6 manufacturing facilities out of which 5 are located in India and 1 in USA and has regulatory approvals from US FDA, EDQM, EU GMP, COFEPRIS, WHO GMP, TGA, K FDA, DEA, MCC and HALAL.