Indian shares rebound on IT boost, state-run banks dip

BENGALURU, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares on Friday
bounced back from their longest losing streak since February,
boosted by IT stocks, although gains were capped due to pressure
on lenders after India extended the suspension of bankruptcy
filings.
The broader NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.72% to
10,882.15 and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.7% to 36,809
by 0458 GMT, after falling for six straight sessions.
Both the indexes are still set for their worst week since
early-May, having fallen around 6% each up to Thursday's close,
on worries over the impact of surging cases of the novel
coronavirus on the global economic recovery.
"We feel this is just a relief rally and (its)
sustainability will be difficult as the banking index still
looks weak," said Ajit Mishra, vice president, research at
Religare Broking.
The Nifty IT sub-index climbed 2.2% to be the
best sectoral performer. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
was the biggest boost, rising as much as 4.4%. Up to Thursday's
close, the stock's losses stood at 4.71%.
The Nifty PSU Bank Index, which tracks
state-owned lenders, slipped 0.24%, while the Nifty Bank Index
posted muted gains of 0.15%.
The suspension of bankruptcy filings, aimed at helping
businesses stay afloat amid the pandemic, will stop banks from
initiating insolvency proceedings against any borrower for
defaults arising on or after March 25, 2020.
Meanwhile, broader Asian peers rose on Friday after an
overnight tech-led rally in U.S. stocks, on hopes of economic
stimulus from the United States.
Shares of Granules India Ltd rose as much as 9.5%
after a report said KKR, Bain Capital, Blackstone were in the
race for a majority stake in the pharma company.
India's Cipla rose as much as 3.92% after it got a
final approval from the U.S. FDA for a generic version of Biogen
IDEC's multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by
