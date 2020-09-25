Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Granules India Limited    532482   INE101D01020

GRANULES INDIA LIMITED

(532482)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian shares rebound on IT boost, state-run banks dip

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 01:42am EDT

BENGALURU, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares on Friday bounced back from their longest losing streak since February, boosted by IT stocks, although gains were capped due to pressure on lenders after India extended the suspension of bankruptcy filings.

The broader NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.72% to 10,882.15 and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.7% to 36,809 by 0458 GMT, after falling for six straight sessions.

Both the indexes are still set for their worst week since early-May, having fallen around 6% each up to Thursday's close, on worries over the impact of surging cases of the novel coronavirus on the global economic recovery.

"We feel this is just a relief rally and (its) sustainability will be difficult as the banking index still looks weak," said Ajit Mishra, vice president, research at Religare Broking.

The Nifty IT sub-index climbed 2.2% to be the best sectoral performer. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd was the biggest boost, rising as much as 4.4%. Up to Thursday's close, the stock's losses stood at 4.71%.

The Nifty PSU Bank Index, which tracks state-owned lenders, slipped 0.24%, while the Nifty Bank Index posted muted gains of 0.15%.

The suspension of bankruptcy filings, aimed at helping businesses stay afloat amid the pandemic, will stop banks from initiating insolvency proceedings against any borrower for defaults arising on or after March 25, 2020.

Meanwhile, broader Asian peers rose on Friday after an overnight tech-led rally in U.S. stocks, on hopes of economic stimulus from the United States.

Shares of Granules India Ltd rose as much as 9.5% after a report said KKR, Bain Capital, Blackstone were in the race for a majority stake in the pharma company.

India's Cipla rose as much as 3.92% after it got a final approval from the U.S. FDA for a generic version of Biogen IDEC's multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIPLA LIMITED 2.41% 751.05 Delayed Quote.53.38%
GRANULES INDIA LIMITED -0.78% 360.6 End-of-day quote.192.93%
KKR & CO. INC. -3.05% 33.06 Delayed Quote.13.34%
NIFTY 50 0.95% 10908.1 Delayed Quote.-8.52%
NIFTY BANK 0.19% 20534.55 Delayed Quote.-34.15%
NIFTY IT -0.30% 19389.85 Delayed Quote.26.53%
SENSEX 30 -2.96% 36553.6 Real-time Quote.-11.39%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 2.62% 2395 Delayed Quote.7.89%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -1.65% 49.95 Delayed Quote.-10.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GRANULES INDIA LIMITED
01:47aSensex, Nifty rebound on IT boost, state-run banks dip
RE
01:42aIndian shares rebound on IT boost, state-run banks dip
RE
09/11GRANULES INDIA : Receives USFDA approval for complex, Attention Deficit Hyperact..
PU
08/05GRANULES INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/28GRANULES INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/27GRANULES INDIA : Pharmaceuticals, Inc. issues clarification on media reports
PU
05/28GRANULES INDIA LIMITED : annual earnings release
01/30GRANULES INDIA LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019GRANULES INDIA LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 31 334 M 424 M 424 M
Net income 2021 4 215 M 57,0 M 57,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 89 251 M 1 208 M 1 208 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,85x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 029
Free-Float 51,7%
Chart GRANULES INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Granules India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANULES INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 343,57 INR
Last Close Price 360,60 INR
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target -4,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Krishna Prasad Chigurupati Chairman & Managing Director
GSR Prasad Chief Operations Officer
Sandip Neogi Chief Financial Officer
Arun Rao Akinepally Independent Non-Executive Director
Harsha Chigurupati Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANULES INDIA LIMITED192.93%1 208
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.82%380 285
ROCHE HOLDING AG6.47%309 510
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.58%208 991
PFIZER, INC.-8.12%200 048
NOVARTIS AG-11.52%194 034
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group