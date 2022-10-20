Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Granules India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532482   INE101D01020

GRANULES INDIA LIMITED

(532482)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-18
355.75 INR   -0.36%
04:22aParacetamol maker Granules India quarterly profit jumps 80%
RE
10/11Granules India Limited's Equity Buyback announced on August 9, 2022 has expired.
CI
10/04Granules India : Press Release – Granules India Limited Inaugurated an Overhead Water Tank at Bonthapally
PU
Summary 
Summary

Paracetamol maker Granules India quarterly profit jumps 80%

10/20/2022 | 04:22am EDT
A pharmacist checks weight of Paracetamol tablets inside a lab of a pharmaceutical company on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical company Granules India Ltd reported an 80% surge in quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by higher sales of painkiller drug Paracetamol.

Consolidated profit for the company, which also makes anti-inflammatory drug Ibuprofen, came in at 1.45 billion Indian rupees ($17.43 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 806.8 million rupees in the year ago.

The company said 51% of its revenue came from finished dosages, which is its biggest business. Active pharmaceuticals ingredients and pharmaceutical formulation intermediates contributed 29% and 20%, respectively, to its revenue.

"Opportunities in Paracetamol are likely to continue and our geography expansion strategy in Europe is likely to yield bigger turnover and EBITDA in future periods," Granules Chairman Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said in a statement.

Consolidated revenue rose 29.5% to 11.51 billion rupees.

($1 = 83.1800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Chart GRANULES INDIA LIMITED
EPS Revisions
